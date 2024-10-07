A highway cam along Interstate 75 caught the moments a tornado tore through the Everglades near Andytown, Florida, on Oct. 9.

Before Milton even made landfall, tornadoes were touching down across the state. The Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, was hit particularly hard, with homes destroyed and some residents killed.

“We have lost some life,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told WPBF News, though he did not elaborate on exactly how many lives were lost.

Milton is creating the perfect environment for tornado activity today and into tonight. "This is one of those situations where we have a very dynamic storm with Milton itself," Guy Pearson, Accuweather Severe Weather Expert said. "Through its entire lifecycle, it has been very dynamic."

Pearson says Milton's tornadoes were being spun up from an outer band of the storm hitting the central and eastern parts of Florida.

A family in Fort Myers, Florida, felt the wrath of a tornado as it tore the roof off their home while they were inside.

About 125 homes were destroyed by tornadoes before the hurricane came ashore, The Associated Press reports, including mobile homes in senior citizen communities for senior citizens. Urgent warnings from officials to evacuate were issued repeatedly in advance of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

“This is it, folks,” said Cathie Perkins, emergency management director in Pinellas County, which sits on the peninsula that forms Tampa Bay. “Those of you who were punched during Hurricane Helene, this is going to be a knockout. You need to get out, and you need to get out now.”