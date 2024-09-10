A satellite image of Tropical Storm Francine on Tuesday morning. Tropical downpours associated with the storm were already moving over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Tropical downpours from Francine have arrived in Louisiana and Mississippi well in advance of landfall, which is anticipated on Wednesday. As of Tuesday Morning, Francine was a potent tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, just 9 mph shy of hurricane status. Francine is expected to strengthen as it tracks northward toward the United States.
More than 7 million people are under a tropical storm warning or hurricane waning, including roughly half of Louisiana. Additionally, all of the Texas coast is under a tropical storm watch or tropical storm warning.
Francine is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon west of New Orleans with tropical storm conditions set to unfold across the city. The worst of the storm is likely to occur in New Orleans between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and more than a month’s worth of rain. Up to 6 feet of storm surge can also cause flooding along Lake Pontchartrain.
The most recent hurricane to hit Louisiana was Ida in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021, Louisiana had eight tropical storms or hurricane landfalls, including major hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida.
Hurricane warnings have been issued along the coast of Louisiana as Francine approaches, and state and local officials are preparing for impact. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency with time ticking down until impacts from the tropical storm reach the state. “This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana. Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officials and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way,” Landry said in a press release.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at a news conference on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also held a press conference to warn residents in and around the most populated city in Louisiana to prepare for the storm. “The City of New Orleans urges residents to complete any necessary preparations, such as gathering supplies and moving outdoor furniture, by Tuesday evening,” city officials said. “Residents are urged to shelter indoors during dangerous storm conditions.”
Tropical Storm Francine is showing another sign of strengthening. In addition to winds increasing from 50 mph to 60 mph over a span of three hours, the storm is starting to develop an eye, which was visible on the radar in Brownsville, Texas. The eye is a vital feature of a tropical system, and the area just outside of the eye is typically where the strongest winds are found.
A radar image of Tropical Storm Francine on Monday afternoon with an arrow pointing at the eye that is taking shape in the center of the storm. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather expects Francine to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of the United States at midweek.
Tropical Storm Francine will strengthen as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States, with storm surge expected from Galveston, Texas to Mobile, Alabama. Louisiana will face the worst of the flooding water, where the surge can approach a height of 10 feet. “The really shallow continental shelf can allow the water to really pile up ahead of the shoreline and then really roar inward as the storm comes in,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert DaSilva explained. “The largest storm surge records in the Atlantic basin, a lot of them are from the Gulf Coast.”
The worst of the storm surge will hit the same areas of Louisiana that experienced extensive storm surges from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta during the 2020 hurricane season. However, the surge from Francine is not likely to be as powerful as that of the two Category 4 hurricanes that blasted the state four years ago.
The historic lull in the tropics has come to an end as Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico about 470 miles south of Houston. The storm is poised to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, eventually becoming a hurricane before making landfall in the United States. A hurricane watch has been issued for much of the coast of Louisiana with landfall expected late Wednesday. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for part of the region, including New Orleans, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I do think Houston itself will be spared a direct hit from the storm,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “A dip in the jet stream should turn the system to the north and east and should make landfall somewhere in western or central Louisiana Wednesday evening.”
People along the Gulf Coast should prepare for heavy rain and gusty winds, while areas near the coast should anticipate flooding from storm surge. With landfall expected in a little over 48 hours, experts recommend residents be vigilant when preparing for Francine.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories