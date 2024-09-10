Hurricane warnings have been issued along the coast of Louisiana as Francine approaches, and state and local officials are preparing for impact. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency with time ticking down until impacts from the tropical storm reach the state. “This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana. Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officials and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way,” Landry said in a press release.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at a news conference on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also held a press conference to warn residents in and around the most populated city in Louisiana to prepare for the storm. “The City of New Orleans urges residents to complete any necessary preparations, such as gathering supplies and moving outdoor furniture, by Tuesday evening,” city officials said. “Residents are urged to shelter indoors during dangerous storm conditions.”