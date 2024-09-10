Intense winds swept across the New Orleans area after nightfall on Sept. 11 as Hurricane Francine barreled northward through Louisiana.
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after Hurricane Francine made landfall in southern Louisiana and moved inland. The powerful storm brought torrential rains and fierce winds that uprooted trees, toppled power lines, and caused severe flooding in many areas.
High winds spread across Louisiana as Francine made landfall, with wind gusts measured to 78 mph at New Orleans International Airport and 70 at Lakefront Airport.
According to PowerOutage.us, more than 375,000 Louisiana utility customers were without power as of Thursday morning. Outages in Mississippi rose to nearly 60,000, and Alabama is reporting 15,000 customers without electricity. Those numbers are expected to rise as Francine moves inland.
Outages affected more than half of utility customers in some parishes in the state’s south, including Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Assumption parishes.
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor reported live from a sandbagging site in Jackson, Mississippi, on the evening of Sept. 11, speaking with a man hoping to keep his home safe from flooding.
Francine, now a category 1 storm, continues to move inland, after making landfall as a category 2 hurricane in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. But in areas north and east, other residents are preparing for Francine as well. Reporting from Jackson, Mississippi, AccuWeather's Emmy Victor said that the rain started around 2pm local time.
Later in the day, Mississippians rushed to 38 free sandbag locations throughout the state to protect their homes. Jackson resident William Austin explained the importance. "I wanna make sure I'm ready. I came here before it closed…I got about 10 [sandbags]."
He added: "Francine don't look nice. It's already in Louisiana."
With the extra time and extra sandbags, he hopes he's ready for the storm.
Power poles were snapped and buildings were damaged in Houma, Louisiana, after the eyewall of Hurricane Francine moved through on sept. 11, 2024. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)
Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, took a direct strike from Hurricane Francine with strong winds damaging buildings and sending debris flying. AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach was reporting live from Houma, Louisiana, located in the aforementioned parish, and saw a street sign land in a nearby parking lot before it blew away while he was live on the AccuWeather Network. And then the sparks really started to fly.
“We’re hearing the wind really blowing here, and there goes some power. We just saw some sparks here off the live wire,” Laubach said while power lines behind him lit up, adding that he was in a safe spot. Watch Laubach’s full interview from Louisiana below:
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reported live from the midst of Hurricane Francine as it made landfall in Louisiana on Sept. 11, blowing down signs and sending sparks flying.
More than 62,000 electric customers in Louisiana are without power, and that number is slowly increasing as Hurricane Francine moves inland. Most of the outages are being reported in areas currently bearing the brunt of the storm, including Terrebonne Parish, where 70% of residents are without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. Fewer than 200 outages are currently reported in New Orleans, but this is expected to change by Wednesday night as conditions worsen.
Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby was reporting from Terrebonne Parish on Wednesday evening as the eye of Francine moved overhead and witnessed snapped power lines that were laying across a major roadway. Watch Rigsby’s report from the eye of Francine below:
Francine’s powerful winds knocked power lines down across key roadways in Louisiana as it made landfall, as storm chaser Aaron Rigsby showed live on AccuWeather.
Bernie Rayno was forecasting live on the AccuWeather Network as storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reported from the eyewall of landfalling Hurricane Francine.
At around 5 p.m. local time, Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 hurricane, and will continue its move northeast towards New Orleans. Also in Francine's eye path is Dulac, LA, where storm chaser Aaron Rigsby spoke to AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno. "It's rapidly gone downhill. We went from winds maybe 40-45 to now I can barely stand on my feet with 75 mile per hour wind gusts," Rigsby said in the midst of a torrent of wind and rain.
Due to the very flat nature of the terrain, there is a significant threat of flooding and storm surge incursion as Francine marches inland.
Hurricane Francine has made landfall in southern Louisiana in the Parish of Terrebonne, marking the third hurricane to strike the United States in 2024. With winds intensifying to 100 mph at 4 p.m. CDT, Francine is the strongest storm of this hurricane season, classified as a Category 2. In comparison, Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas on July 8, and Hurricane Debby, which struck Florida on August 5, were both Category 1 storms at landfall.
People across Louisiana should not let their guard down despite Francine moving over land. Damaging winds and heavy rain are expected to cause flooding and power outages, including around New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Tornadoes may also spin up, especially in areas north and east of the eye of the storm.
CNN Newsource correspondent Ivan Rodriguez reported live from the shore in LaPlace, Louisiana, as Francine started to make landfall on Sept. 11.
AccuWeather partner CNN Newsource correspondent Ivan Rodriguez reported live from the shore of LaPlace, Louisiana, showing how conditions have rapidly deteriorated throughout the day as Francine arrived, including with increased storm surge. "You can really begin the feel that wind increase and the rain get heavier as well," Rodriguez added.
“The worst of the storm surge will be to the east of the center of circulation where Francine makes landfall. Ten to 15 feet of storm surge can cause serious damage,” said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
Another concern is the number of people who live on boats. In nearby Morgan City, Rodriguez said, residents must shelter in place until tomorrow morning when the curfew is released.
Heavy rains hit parts of Louisiana this afternoon, causing significant flooding in low-lying areas.
Impressive rainfall totals are already piling up in Louisiana cities including Baton Rouge, Port Allen, and New Orleans as Francine approaches landfall.
Some areas are already dealing with flooding with Theriot (3.49") and Cocodrie(2.88") posting 24-hour rainfall totals. As of 3 p.m. CDT, New Orleans is up to 2.84 inches of rain, which is more than the 2.46 inches that fell in all of September 2022.
Well away from the center of the storm, rain even fell in Winter Park, Florida, from Francine’s outer rainbands. As AccuWeather meteorologists forecasted, the brunt of Francine's wind, rain and storm surge will impact Louisiana
A radar image of Hurricane Francine as the eye of the storm begins to make landfall in Louisiana on Sept. 11, 2024. (AccuWeather)
Hurricane Francine’s eye is now edging over Louisiana’s coastline, with landfall imminent. The eye’s surrounding region harbors the storm’s most powerful winds, unleashing intense, wind-driven rain on the coastal area approximately 85 miles southwest of New Orleans. As the eye’s center moves inland, residents will experience a brief respite from the wind and rain before the storm’s fury resumes its inland advance.
Several weather stations on evacuated oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico have measured wind gusts between 95 and 112 mph as Hurricane Francine passed over them on Wednesday. These wind instruments are above standard height for meteorological equipment and may be considerably higher than those at the ocean's surface.
Aaron Rigsby reports from Houma, Louisiana, where preparations are in place ahead of Francine’s landfall.
Louisiana is already feeling the ominous grip of Hurricane Francine amid heavy rain and gusty winds with hours to go before the storm’s expected landfall early Wednesday evening. State officials have announced that the window for evacuation has closed, but implore residents to treat the situation with utmost seriousness and ensure they have a solid plan to stay safe.
“The time to evacuate has now passed. It is the time to go to ground and hunker down,” said Jacques Thibodeaux, Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We are now no longer in the prepare for a hurricane. We are now in the response for a hurricane or to a hurricane.”
Reporting live from Houma, Louisiana, storm chaser Aaron Rigsby told AccuWeather that streets are empty. “There’s been a very large police presence roaming the streets, making sure nobody is on the roadways that don’t need to be to keep those clear and get the clean-up process going as fast as possible as the storm eventually pushes away.”
At midday on Wednesday, the hurricane was moving northeast at 13 mph, and it is forecast to pick up additional forward speed. Francine's eye was located less than 130 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, but areas of heavy rain and gusty winds extended well to the north and east of the center.
The most dangerous aspect of a landfalling hurricane is the rapid rise of coastal waters that penetrate inland, known as storm surge. AccuWeather forecasters say Louisiana will bear the brunt of Francine’s wind, rain and storm surge.
AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting a storm surge of 6-10 feet along much of the Louisiana coast with a pocket of 10-15 feet on some of the inland bays in south-central Louisiana.
The National Guard has activated 58 boats and 101 high-water vehicles in the area of operations. Officials said they also have other assets in reserve to include 29 additional boats and over 270 additional high-water vehicles.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Renee Duff warns that the tornado risk is ramping up on the northeastern and eastern side of Francine’s circulation as the storm nears the Louisiana coast. At 1 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southern Louisiana and southernmost Mississippi until 11 p.m. CDT.
The city of New Orleans lies within the heart of this increased tornado threat into the overnight hours. Tornadoes can spin up quickly in tropical systems and be obscured by rain or the cover of night, making it vital for residents to have severe weather alerts enabled on their phone in order to receive potentially life-saving weather information from AccuWeather. By Thursday and Thursday evening, the tornado risk will expand as far north as southern Tennessee.
The American Red Cross has been mobilizing resources in preparation for when Francine makes landfall along the Gulf states on Sept. 11.
The American Red Cross has been mobilizing resources in preparation for when Francine makes landfall along the Gulf states Wednesday evening.
Stephanie Fox, American Red Cross Spokesperson, spoke to AccuWeather from Baton Rouge and said their biggest concern is that people take the storm seriously. “Whether it’s considered a tropical storm, a Cat 1, a Cat 2, the hazards are going to be the same and they’re going to be significant depending on where you are in the impact area.”
As soon as the storm passes and it’s safe to go outside, Fox said teams will be out assessing damage, providing shelter and meals, and coordinating with local officials to determine the hardest-hit areas and where their help is needed most.
Residents can find their nearest evacuation shelter by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App or visiting redcross.org/shelter.
Click here for everything you need to know about evacuations, shelters, and closures as Hurricane Francine moves in for landfall.
AccuWeather meteorologists project Francine will make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Franklin, Morgan City and Emilia, Louisiana, about 90 miles southwest of New Orleans. Landfall is likely to occur on Wednesday evening between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. and 5 p.m. CDT).
Oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near the storm reported wind gusts to 105 mph Wednesday morning. Wind gusts over 100 mph are possible in the area where Francine makes landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 mph.
Ali Reid was in New Orleans Wednesday morning, where residents are out jogging and walking before the wind and rain arrive as Hurricane Francine approaches landfall.
AccuWeather is providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Francine’s landfall with a dedicated team of expert meteorologists, reporters, and storm chasers strategically positioned across the Gulf Coast.
Our team is working around the clock to deliver real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and the latest storm developments. From the initial impact to the aftermath, AccuWeather’s comprehensive reporting ensures you stay informed and prepared during this critical weather event.
You can also tune into the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW for live coverage featuring hurricane experts and reports from the field. The AccuWeather Network is accessible via cable TV, while AccuWeather NOW offers comprehensive live streaming available on AccuWeather.com, Roku, Zumo, STIRR, LG, and Plex.
Hurricane Beryl was a prolific tornado-producing storm, and Francine may pose a similar threat as it moves across the southeastern United States. Tornadoes are likely on Wednesday in southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama. The tornado risk is expected to expand to a larger area on Thursday.
“Because some dry air has become entrained into Francine’s circulation, it may increase the number and intensity of severe thunderstorms, which could boost the number of tornadoes beginning Wednesday and possibly continuing into Friday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. Mobile, Birmingham, Montgomery and Huntsville, Alabama; Tallahassee, Florida; and Tupelo, Mississippi, are some of the biggest population centers that face a tornado through Thursday. Tropical downpours may make the tornadoes difficult to see, raising the danger to lives and property.
Conditions across southern Louisiana are expected to worsen throughout Wednesday, and the state is bracing for the storm’s impact. The Louisiana National Guard is being deployed with 32 helicopters, 387 high-water vehicles, and 87 boats. They will also have supplies such as food, water, and tarps to distribute to those in need.
President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana, following a request from Governor Jeff Landry late Tuesday. “This federal assistance will be pivotal to save lives and property. As Hurricane Francine approaches Louisiana, I appreciate President Biden quickly approving this request,” said Governor Jeff Landry in a press release on Wednesday.
Power outages are a growing concern as Francine strengthens ahead of landfall. However, companies are rushing to implement preventative measures to limit outages in the coming days. Michael Considine, the vice president of power delivery operations at Entergy—which supplies power to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas—explained how they are preparing to minimize power outages.
“We’ve actually been out actively trimming trees in the path of the storm,” Considine told AccuWeather. “The state of Mississippi and the state of Louisiana have been suffering from drought conditions the last couple years, so we anticipate the wind speeds and things are gonna create some vegetation problems for us, so we’re trying to get ahead of that.”
Michael Considine, with Entergy, joined AccuWeather on the evening ahead of Francine’s expected landfall to discuss how Entergy crews are preparing to respond to outages from Francine.
The worst of the outages are expected around the area where Francince makes landfall in southern Louisiana, although the power outage risk will extend beyond Louisiana. Francine is also picking up speed, tracking northeastward at 12 mph, and it could accelerate more throughout the day. “The increased forward speed of the storm would add to the risk for damaging winds, especially during Wednesday evening,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
Francine has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm will strengthen as it spins northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico. Its sights are set on blasting ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, with a significant risk to lives and property from flooding and high winds.
As of early Wednesday, Francine was located approximately 275 miles from Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Texas/Louisiana state line to Grand Isle, Louisiana, and a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Louisiana coast from Grand Isle through Lake Pontchartrain. A tropical storm warning was also in effect for the southern Mississippi and Alabama coasts.
Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Francine, a Category 2 storm, nears Louisiana. Residents, brace for strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding. Stay safe and be prepared!
In response, some Louisiana communities are evacuating and securing their floodgates in preparation for the storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has urged residents in Francine’s projected path to take immediate precautions, warning that the hurricane "poses a serious threat."
“Do not wait until the last minute—Francine is intensifying quickly, and immediate action is critical,” FEMA advised.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. While Francine currently poses an imminent threat to the United States, forecasters are also monitoring several other areas that could develop into the next named storm. Two regions in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean, have the potential to form tropical depressions or tropical storms before the weekend. Additionally, there is a chance that a tropical storm could develop near the coast of the Carolinas by early next week. The next storm to be named will be called Gordon.
Baton Rouge is gearing up for a hurricane, that is, most are. However, Leo Honeycutt says that does not include everybody.
Leo Honeycutt reported to AccuWeather from Louisiana's capital, Baton Rouge, where traffic is already at a standstill, even though Francine is still hundreds of miles away. Baton Rouge resident Kate Ledoux recalls her power being out for two weeks during Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry warned of hurricane fatigue, and its impact on residents being prepared. He urged people to lean on their local officials and to heed the warnings that they send out.
On social platforms X and Instagram, St. James Parish Sheriff Claude L. Louis Jr. announced that he and his staff continue to make preparations in advance of Francine's landfall. The Louisiana parish sits between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the two biggest cities in the state. All Sheriff's Offices will be closed on Wednesday.
The Parish will operate opening two emergency shelters, one at the West Bank Reception Hall in Vacherie and one at the Lutcher Senior Center near Lutcher Park beginning at 7 am Wednesday morning. The sheriff ended his post by urging local residents to monitor weather forecasts and complete any needed preparations. Residents should also stay off roadways when conditions deteriorate.
This week's storm marks the first time the name "Francine" has been used for an Atlantic tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center, which maintains lists of storms that are recycled every six years. Prior to this year, the "F" storm was Fiona, a name that was retired in 2018 after the Tropical Rainstorm Fiona, formerly Hurricane Fiona, caused over $3 billion in damage in Atlantic Canada.
An alternate spelling, "Francene," was used in the Eastern Pacific for a tropical storm in 1967 and 1975, and a Category 3 hurricane in 1971, but none affected land.
This video from a Walmart in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows bottled water is almost sold out due to residents stocking up on Sept. 10. Francine is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Sept. 11.
As Francine marches towards the Louisiana coast, residents are preparing for the arrival of the storm, including stocking up on normal storm provisions like food and water. Unfortunately, one video from a Walmart in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows the shelves almost empty of water bottles.
AccuWeather always encourages having an emergency preparedness kit when a hurricane warning is issued, including having several jugs of water, flashlights, food, blankets, batteries and first aid kits all on hand. These items should all be packed and ready to go when a hurricane warning is put in place.
Power outage risk as Francine bears down on Louisiana coast.
Because of the fast-paced movement of the storm, Francine may bring power outages far inland. A broad zone of wind gusts frequenting 60-80 mph will occur over much of southern and central Louisiana and part of western Mississippi.
Winds of this intensity and even lower at sustained speeds are plenty strong enough to knock down trees and trigger regional to widespread power outages, including in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette, Louisiana.
Residents fill up sand bags to protect their homes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at a distribution site in a parking lot in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
People gathered in New Orleans on Tuesday to fill sandbags in anticipation of flooding from Francine. Following an already wet September, between 4 and 8 inches of rain are forecast for the city. Through the first week of the month, the city received 6.88 inches of rain, above the monthly average of 5.11 inches.
“[New Orleans Police Department] is fully prepared for the upcoming storm, with operational boats and a fleet of high-water vehicles and stake-body trucks strategically placed at key district stations,” the City of New Orleans said in a press release. “Residents are reminded to report street flooding by dialing 9-1-1 and report clogged catch basins by dialing 3-1-1.”
The most recent hurricane to hit Louisiana was Ida in 2021, which caused $18 billion damage and killed 30 people. Between 2019 and 2021, Louisiana had eight tropical storms or hurricane landfalls, including hurricanes Delta, Laura, and Zeta in 2020.
In addition, Hurricane Sally tracked just east of the state’s boundaries in 2020, and Tropical Depression Nicholas passed through the southwest part of the state in 2021. Two tropical rainstorms, previously tropical storms, also affected the state: Olga in 2019 and Beta in 2020.
On Tuesday morning, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry joined AccuWeather Early to answer questions about how the state is preparing for Francine, which is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane. “We are prepared, and we’re resilient, and we’ve got a great team here at the governor’s office,” Landry told AccuWeather, “We’re ready for this storm.” Watch the full interview below:
The Louisiana coast is bracing for Francine’s arrival. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks on the preparation and plans for his state.
Like storms before it, Francine will impact hundreds of oil and gas rigs off the coast of Louisiana, as well as oil and gas facilities onshore. Reuters said on Tuesday that Exxon Mobile, Shell, and Chevron have evacuated non-essential personnel from some rigs, as is typical ahead of a storm. Crude oil and natural gas prices were affected because of the approaching storm. In 2005, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita destroyed 113 oil platforms.
Shoppers in a suburb of New Orleans gather food supplies at a grocery store, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
People in Louisiana are running out of time to brace for Francine, which is predicted to strike as a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. Supermarkets were packed with patrons picking up last-minute supplies, including food and water.
“It’s crucial that all of us take this storm very seriously and begin our preparations immediately,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said, according to The Associated Press. Broome urged residents to have at least three days of food and supplies for their families.
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Francine on Tuesday morning. Tropical downpours associated with the storm were already moving over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Tropical downpours from Francine have arrived in Louisiana and Mississippi well in advance of landfall, which is anticipated on Wednesday. As of Tuesday Morning, Francine was a potent tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, just 9 mph shy of hurricane status. Francine is expected to strengthen as it tracks northward toward the United States.
More than 7 million people are under a tropical storm warning or hurricane waning, including roughly half of Louisiana. Additionally, all of the Texas coast is under a tropical storm watch or tropical storm warning.
Francine is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon west of New Orleans with tropical storm conditions set to unfold across the city. The worst of the storm is likely to occur in New Orleans between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and more than a month’s worth of rain. Up to 6 feet of storm surge can also cause flooding along Lake Pontchartrain.
The most recent hurricane to hit Louisiana was Ida in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021, Louisiana had eight tropical storms or hurricane landfalls, including major hurricanes Laura and Ida.
Hurricane warnings have been issued along the coast of Louisiana as Francine approaches, and state and local officials are preparing for impact. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency with time ticking down until impacts from the tropical storm reach the state. “This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana. Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officials and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way,” Landry said in a press release.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at a news conference on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also held a press conference to warn residents in and around the most populated city in Louisiana to prepare for the storm. “The City of New Orleans urges residents to complete any necessary preparations, such as gathering supplies and moving outdoor furniture, by Tuesday evening,” city officials said. “Residents are urged to shelter indoors during dangerous storm conditions.”
Tropical Storm Francine is showing another sign of strengthening. In addition to winds increasing from 50 mph to 60 mph over a span of three hours, the storm is starting to develop an eye, which was visible on the radar in Brownsville, Texas. The eye is a vital feature of a tropical system, and the area just outside of the eye is typically where the strongest winds are found.
A radar image of Tropical Storm Francine on Monday afternoon with an arrow pointing at the eye that is taking shape in the center of the storm. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather expects Francine to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of the United States at midweek.
Tropical Storm Francine will strengthen as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States, with storm surge expected from Galveston, Texas to Mobile, Alabama. Louisiana will face the worst of the flooding water, where the surge can approach a height of 10 feet. “The really shallow continental shelf can allow the water to really pile up ahead of the shoreline and then really roar inward as the storm comes in,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert DaSilva explained. “The largest storm surge records in the Atlantic basin, a lot of them are from the Gulf Coast.”
The worst of the storm surge will hit the same areas of Louisiana that experienced extensive storm surges from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta during the 2020 hurricane season. However, the surge from Francine is not likely to be as powerful as that of the two Category 4 hurricanes that blasted the state four years ago.
The historic lull in the tropics has come to an end as Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico about 470 miles south of Houston. The storm is poised to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, eventually becoming a hurricane before making landfall in the United States. A hurricane watch has been issued for much of the coast of Louisiana with landfall expected late Wednesday. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for part of the region, including New Orleans, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I do think Houston itself will be spared a direct hit from the storm,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “A dip in the jet stream should turn the system to the north and east and should make landfall somewhere in western or central Louisiana Wednesday evening.”
People along the Gulf Coast should prepare for heavy rain and gusty winds, while areas near the coast should anticipate flooding from storm surge. With landfall expected in a little over 48 hours, experts recommend residents be vigilant when preparing for Francine.
