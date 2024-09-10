Power outages are a growing concern as Francine strengthens ahead of landfall. However, companies are rushing to implement preventative measures to limit outages in the coming days. Michael Considine, the vice president of power delivery operations at Entergy—which supplies power to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas—explained how they are preparing to minimize power outages.

“We’ve actually been out actively trimming trees in the path of the storm,” Considine told AccuWeather. “The state of Mississippi and the state of Louisiana have been suffering from drought conditions the last couple years, so we anticipate the wind speeds and things are gonna create some vegetation problems for us, so we’re trying to get ahead of that.”

Michael Considine, with Entergy, joined AccuWeather on the evening ahead of Francine’s expected landfall to discuss how Entergy crews are preparing to respond to outages from Francine.

The worst of the outages are expected around the area where Francince makes landfall in southern Louisiana, although the power outage risk will extend beyond Louisiana. Francine is also picking up speed, tracking northeastward at 12 mph, and it could accelerate more throughout the day. “The increased forward speed of the storm would add to the risk for damaging winds, especially during Wednesday evening,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.