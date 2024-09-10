Francine bearing down on Louisiana, to strike as strengthening hurricane

Francine will gain strength as it spins northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico with its sights set on blasting ashore in Louisiana with a significant risk to lives and property from flooding and high winds.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks on his state’s preparations and plans as it braces for Francine’s arrival.

An area under AccuWeather meteorologists' radar for weeks recently gave birth to Tropical Storm Francine, which is forecast to strike Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. Francine could be strengthening at landfall rather than weakening, which could increase impacts.

"Steering breezes will guide Francine onshore in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, so the tropical storm will spend another 24 hours or so over the Gulf of Mexico, where it will have the opportunity to strengthen," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said Tuesday morning.

This image of Francine (lower left of center) was captured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2024, and shows the storm's core becoming better organized. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The latest on Francine

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Francine was close to hurricane intensity with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and higher gusts. The tropical storm was moving northeast at 9 mph, and it is likely to pick up speed. Francine was located less than 400 miles to the southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Sabine Pass to Grand Isle, Louisiana, and a tropical storm warning was in effect for the South Texas coast, the upper Texas coast and the Louisiana coast from Grand Isle through Lake Pontchartrain. A tropical storm warning was also in effect for the southern Mississippi coast.

Francine has been struggling with dry air as of Monday night and Tuesday morning, but as the tropical storm pushes away from the western Gulf coast and enters warm, open waters offshore for several hours Tuesday night, that should change, and an increase in strength is likely.

At this time, Francine is a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, which gauges the risks to lives and property, damage to infrastructure, and economic loss due to wind damage and flooding from rainfall and storm surge. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale only accounts for the sustained winds of a hurricane.

Should Francine strengthen beyond a Category 2 on the Saffir Simpson scale, the storm surge would be greater and impacts from wind and rain would be significantly higher. Similarly, a farther east track that brings greater impacts to New Orleans may result in a higher RealImpact level.

Minimal impacts likely in Texas from Francine

"The forecast track of Francine will prevent big rain from falling over most of interior Texas as dry air continues to sweep southeastward on the storm's western flank," DaSilva said, "Houston is likely to receive an inch of rain or less, based on the latest track and movement of dry air."

Houston's stormwater infrastructure should handle this sort of rain well, but minor travel problems due to downpours and runoff are possible, especially to the east of the city.

However, some torrential downpours will occur along parts of the immediate Texas coast, with the likelihood of flooding rain near and north of where the tropical cyclone makes landfall along the central Gulf coast.

Surf will remain dangerous for swimmers throughout the Texas coast, and seas and surf will build throughout the Gulf Coast region as Francine intensifies and moves northward.

Louisiana to bear brunt of Francine's wind, rain and storm surge

The most dangerous aspect of a landfilling hurricane is the rapid rise of coastal waters that penetrate inland, known as storm surge.

"AccuWeather meteorologists, based on the track and intensity of Francine, are projecting a storm surge of 6-10 feet along much of the Louisiana coast with a pocket of 10-15 feet on some of the inland bays in south-central Louisiana," DaSilva said. "As long as Francine tracks into central Louisiana, the storm surge in New Orleans, including Lake Pontchartrain, should be 3-6 feet. Should Francine track a bit farther to the east, which some data suggests, then the storm surge could be greater in southeastern Louisiana."

Francine will pack a punch in terms of strong winds with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 130 mph along the south-central Louisiana coast.

A broad zone of wind gusts frequenting 60-80 mph will occur over much of southern and central Louisiana and part of western Mississippi. Winds of this intensity and even lower at sustained speeds are plenty strong enough to knock down trees and trigger regional to widespread power outages, including in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Where tornadoes occur, damage can be more severe and pose a greater risk to lives and property.

The highest risk of inland tornadoes will be north and east of the storm center. Because some dry air has become entrained into Francine's circulation, it may increase the number and intensity of severe thunderstorms, which could boost the number of tornadoes beginning Wednesday and possibly continuing into Friday.

The most far-reaching impacts from Francine will be heavy rainfall, which can trigger everything from small stream and low-lying area flooding to significant rises on some of the south-central United States region's secondary rivers and bayous.

A broad area where 4-8 inches of rain will fall is likely, centered on the Mississippi Delta region, with 8-12 inches of rain and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 24 inches forecast in southern Louisiana.

Rain, water level rise needed on Mississippi River for barge transport operations

"Water levels on the Mississippi River have plummeted in recent weeks and were at near-historic lows once again for the third year in a row," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Areas of significant drought have been expanding over the Mississippi Basin.

The rain and reasonable water level rise on the Mississippi River are much-needed from a tug and barge transport impact. The waterway is invaluable for the low-coast transport of grains and other commodities.

Since the amount of rain will tail off quickly over the Ohio River Valley and no rain from Francine will reach the upper Mississippi Valley, not enough of a water level rise, or one that lasts very long, is likely to occur on the mid-Mississippi stem. The Ohio River contributes more than the main stem of the Mississippi River at the Ohio-Mississippi River confluence.

Slow movement of Francine while inland will boost rainfall amounts over the South Central region.

However, Francine's northward movement into much of the Midwest may be blocked by high pressure. As a result, the northward extent of the system's moisture, as a tropical rainstorm, will likely diminish.

Francine to affect petroleum operations in Gulf

How strong Francine becomes will determine the scope of impact on the petroleum industry over the Gulf of Mexico and refinery operations along the Gulf coast.

The orange dots over the Gulf of Mexico indicate the approximate location of oil and gas rigs.

However, the strengthening tropical cyclone will likely have some negative effect on operations, which could be reflected as higher prices at the pump for a time.

Follow the AccuWeather live blog for updates on Francine: LIVE: Hurricane warning in Louisiana as Francine nears US

