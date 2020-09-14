The sheriff’s office in Walton County, Florida, responded to an urgent call on Wednesday of a resident who was stranded in flood waters and was running out of oxygen. When deputies arrived, water was waist-deep on the first floor of the home where the man was trapped. A Good Samaritan helped the two officers transport the man to safety with the help of a kayak and they were able to take him to safety

(Credit: Walton County Sheriff)

The Walton County Sheriff is urging people to stay at home due to the flooding across the region. Officers have responded to several calls of people trapped in their vehicles after trying to drive on a flooded road. Some roads have been completely washed out, making travel impossible even where roads are not underwater.