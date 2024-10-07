ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A man drags storm debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Englewood, Florida. Much of the debris was created by Hurricane Helene and then spread by Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, the death toll has risen to at least 15 people, according to CNN. The fatalities span multiple counties.

A house lies in ruins after sustaining tornado and flood damage from Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Matlacha, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

St. Lucie County, on Florida’s Atlantic coast, has confirmed six deaths, attributed to tornadoes that touched down during the storm, WPBF News reported. The violent twisters left a trail of destruction, resulting in the highest number of fatalities in a single county.

In St. Petersburg, police confirmed two storm-related deaths. City officials noted that one of the deaths was medical-related, while the other victim was found in a park. The cause of death for the second individual remains unknown, pending further investigation.

Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, has also reported fatalities, with Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood confirming that four people died in his jurisdiction. The details surrounding these deaths have not been fully disclosed.

A Tampa woman in her late 70s was found under a large tree branch shortly Thursday morning and was pronounced dead, the city said in a news release. It appears the woman was working on “post-hurricane restoration efforts” when the branch fell. “Although the storm has passed, its devastation has tragically taken the life of one of our community members,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve their loved one.”