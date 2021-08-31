Eastern Louisiana was largely without power Sunday night as Hurricane Ida continued to wreak havoc as it moved inland. In Terrebonne Parish, 98% of all 27,753 tracked customers had no power on Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us. Orleans Parish was 90% without power, leaving well over 100,000 customers with no power. Nearly 95% of customers in St. Charles Parish were also without power. Many other parishes in the state were also experiencing massive outages, including St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, Jefferson and Lafourche. Louisiana’s largest energy provider, Entergy, had over 600,000 customers without power on Sunday evening, making up 47.5% of all its customers statewide.

Winds have not died down. It’s dark out and all of New Orleans has no power pic.twitter.com/5TErvbRCn1 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 30, 2021

As a whole, the state had over 800,000 customers with no power. Officials with Entergy New Orleans confirmed that all of New Orleans was without power due to "catastrophic transmission damage." The only power coming within the city is from generators, officials said.

"Hurricane Ida’s intensity has caused catastrophic damage in its path, including a load imbalance to the company’s transmission and generation. We’re making every effort to learn more and rectify," Entergy New Orleans said in an update later Sunday night.

Hurricane Ida’s intensity has caused catastrophic damage in its path, including a load imbalance to the company’s transmission and generation. We’re making every effort to learn more and rectify. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) August 30, 2021

"Think about all the people who have been getting hit with all of these destructive winds for hours on end in New Orleans," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "Now it is night, no power, dark, all kinds of debris blowing around -- scary."