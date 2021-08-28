Ida to strike Gulf Coast as dangerous Category 4 hurricane
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 28, 2021 8:20 AM EDT
|
Updated Aug. 28, 2021 8:41 AM EDT
Geoff Cornish interviewed the Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, Billy Nungesser, to learn how the Louisiana state government is preparing for Ida as it nears areas damaged by Hurricane Laura.
Evacuations were underway Saturday across parts of the Gulf Coast as officials around the region urged residents to make final preparations and heed warnings ahead of the life-threatening impacts posed by Hurricane Ida, which was forecast to rapidly intensify on Saturday and roar ashore Sunday.
Louisiana remained squarely in Ida's focus, AccuWeather forecasters said, and the strengthening storm was around 440 miles south-southeast of New Orleans, which was struck by major Hurricane Zeta last autumn.
Ida is set to become the first landfalling hurricane on United States soil in 2021, and AccuWeather forecasters warn Ida is set to slam into Louisiana as a very dangerous Category 4 major hurricane and unleash major impacts across the Gulf Coast and Southeast. AccuWeather forecasters, expecting extreme impacts for the Gulf Coast, have rated Ida a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
As of 8 a.m. EDT Saturday, Ida was located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and was moving northwest at a speed of 16 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Ida was a Category 1 hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles from the storm's center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles.
"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today in the warning area along the northern Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center warned on Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, a variety of warnings were in place along parts of the central Gulf Coast. Hurricane warnings were in effect from the central Louisiana coast to the border of Louisiana and Mississippi. Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches were in effect for portions of the western Louisiana coast as well as the southern coast of Mississippi.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the potential impacts from the hurricane. He also called on residents to heed the warnings.
"Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan, which should take into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Edwards said.
In New Orleans, many residents were already taking to the stores to stock up on food and supplies.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell late Friday afternoon called for mandatory evacuations for areas outside the levee system. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards indicated that there was no time for even implementing contraflow, Cantrell said in an evening press conference on Friday.
"Therefore, the city cannot issue a mandatory evacuation because we don't have the time," Cantrell said, advising for residents to either voluntarily evacuate or hunker down.
AccuWeather forecasters are projecting Ida to make landfall on Aug. 29, exactly 16 years to the day since Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, made landfall twice along the Gulf Coast, resulting in widespread devastation.
AccuWeather meteorologists say Ida will continue to track across the Gulf of Mexico throughout Saturday and into Sunday. The storm is projected to slice across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where the opportunity for Ida to undergo rapid intensification has increased in likelihood.
"A period of rapid intensification will likely commence sometime later Saturday morning into early Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Rapid intensification is defined as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical system of at least 35 mph (30 knots) within a 24 hour period.
An increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 kt in a 24-h period.
Sea-surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico will likely aid a strengthening storm, as they are well into the middle 80s Fahrenheit in many areas.
"Not only is there warm surface water along the projected path of Ida, but there is deep warm water in that zone," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. A deep repository of warm water can help to counteract any cooling of surface waters that can occur due to the storm’s wave action.
The central pressure of a hurricane can drop off more readily when it is over warmer water. As a result, the storm can become even more powerful, AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski explained.
Ida was over the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane. (AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite)
This has been the case with several notorious storms in recent years such as Hurricane Michael in 2018, which struck the Florida Panhandle, and Hurricane Laura in 2020, which slammed southwestern Louisiana. Laura was one of the record 11 named storms that struck the U.S. in 2020.
So far this 2021 season, five named systems have reached land in the U.S., but none were hurricanes at the time of landfall.
AccuWeather forecasters expect Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane (sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph). However, forecasters caution that there remains a possibility that during rapid intensification Ida could become a Category 5 hurricane prior to landfall.
People along much of the Louisiana coast, including the city of New Orleans, as well as coastal areas of Mississippi, Alabama and the western portion of the Florida Panhandle should be prepared for significant and dangerous impacts from Ida. Some roads may become blocked by rising water, fallen trees and other debris as the hurricane approaches and moves inland. Widespread power outages are expected along the central Gulf Coast and Mississippi Delta regions.
Rough seas are expected to build outward from the south-central Gulf to much of the Gulf Coast and offshore waters beginning on Saturday. Depending on the exact track, size and strength of the storm, conditions may rapidly deteriorate. Wind gusts of 40 mph or greater and the first bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms can arrive as early as late Saturday night or early Sunday morning along the Louisiana coast -- and the stormy conditions will spread inland and eastward from there.
"Near where the center of the storm moves ashore, wind gusts of 115-120 mph are possible and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 mph is anticipated," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said. Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater are anticipated along much of the Louisiana coast and may extend inland as far inland as northern Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas.
"The greatest impacts of a northward-moving hurricane will be felt not only near the eye, but also on the storm's northern and eastern side in general," Kottlowski said. For this reason, significant impacts in terms of storm surge flooding, torrential rain, high winds and severe thunderstorms can occur well in advance of and well to the east of where the eye pushes inland.
Due to the expected size and power of Ida, Gulf of Mexico waters will rise well in advance of the storm’s arrival near the coast, which is expected later Sunday or Sunday night. Forecasters caution that bay, lake and bayou water levels will increase as well. Some low-lying roads along the coast may begin to take on water as early as Sunday morning or perhaps Saturday night.
A storm surge of 10-15 feet is forecast along portions of the central Louisiana coast, with 6 to 10 feet likely to extend from across the eastern Louisiana coast to the barrier islands south of mainland Mississippi. A storm surge of 3-6 feet is forecast to extend as far inland as Lake Pontchartrain and coastal areas of the Alabama Panhandle.
The heaviest rainfall, with a general 4-8 inches, is forecast to fall across much of Louisiana, western Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas. In central Louisiana and in parts of southeastern Louisiana, rainfall amounts can be even higher with 8-12 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches projected.
There is the potential for tornadoes and waterspouts to be spawned near and east of the point of landfall later Sunday and Sunday evening. This risk may continue near and east of the track of Ida as the system moves inland later Sunday night and Monday over the South Central and Southeastern states.
Louisiana was heavily targeted by direct strikes during the record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Cristobal, Category 4 Hurricane Laura, Category 2 Hurricane Delta and Category 3 Hurricane Zeta all made landfall in the state, but Hurricane Marco had fallen below tropical depression status prior to moving ashore.
Through late August, four tropical storms -- Danny, Elsa, Fred and Henri -- have made landfall on U.S. soil. And back in early June, Tropical Storm Claudette impacted the U.S., but in an unusual meteorological twist, it was named a tropical storm by the NHC while it was over Louisiana, so it never made a traditional landfall.
Texas
Start
Sunday, 8/29, 11:00 AM
End
Monday, 8/30, 7:00 AM
Florida
Start
Sunday, 8/29, 9:00 PM
End
Tuesday, 8/31, 8:00 PM
Florida
Start
Sunday, 8/29, 9:00 PM
End
Monday, 8/30, 8:00 PM
Louisiana
Start
Sunday, 8/29, 10:00 AM
End
Tuesday, 8/31, 8:00 PM
Louisiana
Start
Sunday, 8/29, 12:00 PM
End
Monday, 8/30, 8:00 PM
Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Impacted Cities
Tropical rain and wind will impact the following cities; select a city for more details.
Beaumont
Texas
Pensacola
Florida
Panama City
Florida
New Orleans
Louisiana
Lake Charles
Louisiana
Report a Typo