Hurricane Nora churns near southwest Mexico
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 28, 2021 8:11 AM EDT
Grace brought heavy rain and powerful winds to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as it made landfall on Aug. 19, before moving back over the Gulf of Mexico.
The next hurricane of the 2021 East Pacific season has arrived. As Nora continues to track near Mexico, AccuWeather meteorologists say it may bring significant impacts to the country.
This bout of tropical activity in the eastern Pacific comes in conjunction with another potential major hurricane brewing in the western Caribbean.
This AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite loop shows Hurricane Nora Saturday morning, local time, while churning to the southwest of Mexico.
Hurricane Nora is centered a couple hundred miles to the southwest of Mexico, but it is expected to bring bouts of heavy rainfall and strong winds into early next week as it strengthens and nears the coastline.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving to the northwest at 10 mph as of 7 a.m. CDT Saturday.
There is a chance that Nora will make landfall along the Baja Peninsula of Mexico on Monday. However, regardless of whether Nora makes landfall or stays just offshore, that region of Mexico, as well as part of the mainland, will feel the effects.
"Nora can produce widespread heavy rain along the southwestern coast of Mexico into Sunday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
While landfall is not currently expected along southwest mainland Mexico, Nora will be close enough to bring heavy, potentially flooding rainfall from southwestern Oaxaca to coastal Jalisco through Sunday. Widespread rainfall of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (380 mm) can produce flooding.
Given the mountainous terrain across the region, mudslides will be possible where the heaviest of the rain falls.
The heaviest of the rain will fall across southwestern Oaxaca and coastal Guerrero into Saturday, while heavy rain is expected in western Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco into Sunday.
"The track of Nora is expected to remain just far enough offshore to avoid landfall in southwest Mexico, but there can be locally damaging wind gusts along the section of coastline from western Guerrero to Jalisco," added Miller.
Coastal Jalisco will be at the greatest risk for damaging wind gusts as the storm makes its closest pass to land as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph (119-153 km/h).
Wind gusts in this area could reach 60-80 mph (95-130 km/h) which can lead to downed trees, power outages and some structural damage to weaker buildings.
The risk to lives and property is expected to increase as the storm tracks near the southern tip of Baja California Sur from Sunday night into Monday.
In this area, the center of Hurricane Nora may make landfall on the southern tip of Baja California Sur. This can bring with it an increased risk for damaging winds, flooding rain and a storm surge that can lead to coastal inundation.
Wind gusts in southern Baja California Sur can reach 80-90 mph (130-145 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (190 km/h). This can bring widespread power outages to the region, along with structural damage to weaker buildings.
Rainfall of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) is expected to fall along Nora's track across Baja California Sur which can lead to flooding. Normally dry rivers and desert areas could quickly swell with rushing water.
Because of the heavy rain and the threat of wind damage in Baja California Sur, Nora will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
"It is becoming more likely that Nora tracks across Baja California or into the Gulf of California," said Miller. "Despite the warm waters of the Gulf of California, dry air coming off of the surrounding deserts should help to lessen the storm's intensity."
With the expected loss of wind intensity, impacts will lessen as the storm tracks farther to the north and across or near Baja California.
Nora is expected to degenerate to a tropical rainstorm around the middle of next week while near northwest Mexico, but tropical moisture pulled to the north may push into the southwestern United States and help to fuel another round of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms across the Four Corner states around the middle and end of next week.
