Geoff Cornish interviewed the Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, Billy Nungesser, to learn how the Louisiana state government is preparing for Ida as it nears areas damaged by Hurricane Laura.
Overnight, Ida continued rapidly strengthening, with top sustained winds reaching 150 mph by early Sunday morning, making it a very strong Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher would qualify as Category 5 force. The NHC said winds are gusting even higher than 150 mph. Satellite imagery showed Ida's eye was bearing down on the Louisiana coast, within just 60 miles of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the NHC. AccuWeather forecasters have warned that Local StormMaxTM of 180 mph wind gusts are expected near where the center of Ida makes landfall, likely on Grand Island, Louisiana.
A satellite image showing Hurricane Ida bearing down on the U.S. Gulf Coast early on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida has begun across the southeastern Louisiana coast on Sunday morning, and heavy precipitation is expected to spread across Louisiana and Mississippi throughout the day Sunday as the hurricane's eye moves closer to shore. Showers and thunderstorms associated with Ida are also impacting the Florida Panhandle on Sunday morning, though higher rainfall totals from Ida are anticipated to remain to the west.
Wind gusts of at least 40 mph will also arrive on Sunday across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and the coastal Panhandle. Then, Ida's most powerful winds will arrive. Higher gusts of up to 160 mph are forecast across parts of southeastern Louisiana and can be destructive. Tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible. Residents are urged to be careful and listen to public officials during this life-threatening event.
With Hurricane Ida's rapid strengthening and its track moving slightly eastward, the threat to New Orleans has increased, and the "window for preparations has pretty much closed," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. The Category 4 hurricane will bring impacts to coastal Louisiana through the morning hours and still has the potential to strengthen further before landfall early Sunday afternoon.
"Residents and interests from Louisiana through Alabama should be prepared for prolonged power outages, a devastating storm surge on the eastern side of the storm, destructive winds and flying debris and major, life-threatening flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Travelers are stranded at the New Orleans International Airport early Sunday morning after all flights in and out were canceled due to Ida's approach. Marguerite Alexander of Philadelphia told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell that her original flight and rebooked flight were both canceled, and she has had no luck booking a hotel or a rental car. Roads out of town are packed with traffic from those trying to evacuate while forecasters warn that Ida can bring impacts in the next 6 hours, including flooding rains and destructive winds, ahead of a midday landfall. Alexander looked to be stranded at the airport as the storm closed in.
Shortly after intensifying into a major hurricane early Sunday morning, Ida has already become a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center. In only about an hour, Ida gained 15 mph of wind speed, giving it 130 mph sustained winds and a minimum central pressure of 949 mb as it continues to approach Louisiana. AccuWeather forecasters are watching the hurricane closely and anticipate flooding rainfall, storm surge, road closures and damaging winds.
Early on Sunday morning, Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center as it barrels northwestward toward Louisiana. Widespread power outages and several feet of storm surge is expected across the coast of Louisiana, and forecasters anticipate it will continue to strengthen before making landfall near New Orleans.
As evacuations were underway on Saturday night, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced that all arriving and departing flights scheduled for Sunday, August 29, have been canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Ida's landfall. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Ida to make landfall midday on Sunday just south of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As of Saturday night, a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, as well as Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans.
Hundreds of people in jail were evacuated in Orleans Parish and Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall. According to NBC reporter Christina Watkins, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office evacuated over 835 people from jail and released three under an emergency declaration. In Plaquemines Parish, the sheriff’s office evacuated over 600 people from jail.
The coasts of Texas and Louisiana have seen more than their fair share of hurricanes in recent years, and while residents in Lake Charles, Louisiana, are certainly keeping an eye on Hurricane Ida, much of their focus is still on the 2020 season. Almost exactly one year ago, the deadly Hurricane Laura slammed into the city at Category 4 strength, becoming the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bayou State. Twelve months later, residents and state officials are still pleading for federal aid, having made requests both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for $3 billion in recovery aid that have gone unfulfilled.
Video taken from the usually lively Bourbon Street in New Orleans appeared bare on Saturday as residents in the area begin hurricane preparations. Only a few pedestrians and vehicles could be seen on the street on Saturday afternoon. According to AccuWeather Reporter Kim Leoffler, many businesses in the area had already closed their doors for the day and boarded up entrances and windows and set out sandbags in anticipation of the storm.
Flood gates in the federal levee system are being closed by the Flood Protection Authority to prevent a storm surge in New Orleans as Ida moves toward land. According to the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, this levee closure includes the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, which is the largest design-built civil works project in Army Corps history and so large it can be seen from space.
As many residents of Louisiana race to the airports to evacuate ahead of Ida’s landfall, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning of long lines, and suggesting travelers plan accordingly to not miss their flights. According to a spokesperson to TSA Gulf, which encapsulates Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, traffic on the roads surrounding the airports in Louisiana are “severe,” and the lines for security and check-in within the airports are getting longer and longer due to evacuations throughout the state. TSA Gulf recommends travelers arrive at the airport three hours early in order to make their flights.
The entire Louisiana National Guard was activated on Saturday, according to a USA Today reporter. On Saturday afternoon, 4,013 members of the national guard were standing by with even more set to join them. In a press briefing on Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that President Joe Biden approved a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration for the state as Hurricane Ida makes its way toward land. “This declaration is a key part of us being able to respond to Hurricane Ida and really to prepare in advance of landfall,” Edwards said. In addition to the federal declaration approved by Biden, Edwards said he issued an emergency declaration for the state as well the day prior.
Thousands took to the roads ahead of Hurricane Ida's approach to the Gulf Coast on Saturday. Residents hauled boats out of the water and stocked up on sand for their sandbags. Others used plywood to bolster their storefronts and homes.
Baton Rouge Airport announced a series of flight cancelations on its Twitter account as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida. According to the airport, all flights through Delta Air Lines are canceled for Sunday, while all flights through American and United airlines are canceled on Sunday after 10 a.m. Prior to 10 a.m., local time, American and United flights are scheduled to operate as planned, but the airport suggests that travelers check with their airline for the status of their flight.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties effective at 2:00pm CDT in advance of Hurricane Ida’s expected landfall in the region. The order prohibits price gouging, activates the Alabama National Guard to respond, and facilitates the transportation of emergency supplies. “With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” Ivey said, noting that flooding and tornadoes are possible in Alabama even as the storm is forecast to landfall in Louisiana.
According to the New Orleans Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), 49.82% of all 560 human-operated oil production platforms in the Gulf Coast have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ida. In a statement, the BSEE announced it had activated its Hurricane Response Team and is monitoring the oil and gas operators in the Gulf as the hurricane intensifies. Personnel have also been evacuated from 11 rigs that do not move, meaning they are stuck to the sea flood. Of the rigs in the Gulf that are able to be moved around on the sea floor, 11 have been relocated, making up 73.3% of all rigs of this type in the Gulf. In total, 90.84% of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, and 84.87% of gas production has been shut in. The facilities will be inspected after the hurricane passes before being brought back online.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is asking that people do not arrive at the airport unless they already have travel plans confirmed ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. In addition, the airport asks travelers that plan to fly to reschedule travel with airlines over the phone before arriving at the airport. So far, only seven flights from the New Orleans airport have been canceled and six have been delayed, but 29 flights going into the New Orleans airport have been canceled and three have been delayed, according to Flight Aware.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update, Hurricane Ida is now a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds sustained at 100mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 125 miles from Ida’s center. Ida, which is moving northwest at 16mph, has a minimum central pressure of 976mb. AccuWeather forecasters expect Ida to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with gusts of 140 to 160mph.
In addition to high winds and dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ida is expected to be a prolific rainmaker, with AccuWeather meteorologists forecasting rainfall totals of 12 to 18 inches in parts of Louisiana with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of up to 24 inches. Potentially flooding rains are expected well-beyond Louisiana, though, with 4 to 8 inches of rain expected across parts of Tennessee and Kentucky and 1 to 2 inches of rain expected as far as Washington D.C. and New York City as Ida bends eastward after landfall.
In her latest press conference in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ida, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told those who are voluntarily evacuating the city that “now is the time to leave.” Cantrell urged those who have opted to stay in the city to hunker down and prepare for damaging winds, power outages, heavy rain and tornadoes. Leveed areas of the city are not under mandatory evacuations. “This storm in no way will be weakening … there are no signs this storm will weaken, and there is always an opportunity for the storm to strengthen,” Cantrell said. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Ida to strike Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with wind gusts of 140 to 160 miles per hour.
Satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Ida beginning to develop an eye, a distinctive feature in the center of a hurricane that signals a strong storm. Conditions in the eye itself are calm, but the storms which surround the eye, the eyewall, are where the highest winds occur. "The greatest impacts of a northward-moving hurricane will be felt not only near the eye, but also on the storm's northern and eastern side in general," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana. On the AccuWeather RealImpact™Scale for Hurricanes, which accounts for flooding rains, storm surge and economic damage in addition to wind speed, Ida is currently rated a 4.
According to AccuWeather forecasters, wind gusts from Hurricane Ida could peak at an extremely dangerous 180 mph. Ida is forecast to unleash gusts of 140-160mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™of 180mph. Wind gusts in Lafayette, Louisiana, could reach up to 120 mph, while wind gusts in New Orleans are expected to be between 60 to 80 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater are expected along much of the Louisiana coast and may extend as far inland as northern Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas.
Louisiana is facing its first hurricane landfall this weekend for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season following four landfalls from last year — two of which were major hurricanes. Tropical Storm Cristobal, Hurricane Laura (Category 4), Hurricane Delta (Category 2) and Hurricane Zeta (Category 3) had all made landfall along the Louisiana’s coastline in 2020 with two striking the western shore and the other striking the east. Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane, made history as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the southwestern portion of the state since records began in 1851, according to the National Weather Service.
Traffic at portions of I-10, the southernmost cross-country highway in the U.S., crawled along at a snail's pace Saturday morning as residents evacuated from Hurricane Ida’s the path. However, since Ida strengthened too quickly to call for contraflow, according to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, images from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) show packed traffic in lanes heading away from central Louisiana next to nearly empty lanes.
Image of the I-10 and 1-110 split near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as traffic heading westward crawled along at a snail's pace late Saturday morning. (Louisiana DOTD)
As the sun rose on Saturday, Aug. 28, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-East satellite showed the massive size of Hurricane Ida, still a Category 1 hurricane, as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s outer bands swept across the Florida peninsula as barreled northeastward toward Louisiana. The imagery also showed Hurricane Nora, a Category 1 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean, churning off the southwestern coast of Mexico. There is the possibility that the system could produce flooding rainfall in the southwestern U.S. from the middle and end of next week, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Satellite image of Hurricane Ida as it swirls in the Gulf Coast on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. In the lefthand corner, Hurricane Nora swirls in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (NOAA//NESDIS/STAR GOES-EAST)
Hurricane Ida shown barreling toward Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. (AccuWeather Enahnced RealVue™ Satellite)
The Atlantic basin has been teeming with tropical activity, but through the final week of August the United States had yet to be hit by a hurricane. Four tropical storms -- Danny, Elsa, Fred, and Henri -- have made landfall on U.S. soil, though Elsa skirted by Tampa, about 65 miles to the west as a hurricane, and Henri weakened to a tropical storm in the hours before landfall in Rhode Island. Also, back in early June, Tropical Storm Claudette impacted the U.S., but in an unusual meteorological twist, it was named a tropical storm by the NHC while it was over Louisiana, so it never made a traditional landfall.
In the history of retiring notable tropical storm system names, which dates back to 1954, storm names beginning with the letter 'I' have been retired more times than any other letter. There are 12 retired I-named storms, 11 of which were the ninth-named storm of a season and one, Iota, was the 30th named storm of the hyperactive 2020 season that exhausted the pre-established name set. The notability of I-named storms revolves around the peak of hurricane season, which falls in late August and early September, generally around the same time when a season sees its ninth named storm. The first I-named storm to be retired was Hurricane Ione in 1955.
Preparation is the key to success, and when it comes to hurricane preparation, setting and knowing your evacuation plan can be life-saving. When riding out a hurricane is too dangerous, officials declare evacuation orders not just for the resident’s safety, but also for the safety of first responders who may need to rescue those who stay behind. When developing an evacuation plan, planning a route to a safe destination, locating shelters and stocking up on supplies are essential. Officials recommend packing enough items to last multiple days or even a week away from home.
AccuWeather experts have been warning for weeks that the sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico could be favorable for tropical development, which is anything but favorable for those that may be affected by the strengthened storm. All week, those water temperatures along the coast of Texas and Louisiana were in the 80s and as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots, ripe for intensifying a storm ahead of landfall. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, sea surface temperatures in the mid-80s are "significantly above normal for this time of year."
South of the Caribbean islands, those temperatures are around 83 degrees, which is still warm, but indicates that systems will find more favorable conditions for development the closer they get to land.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is just past the halfway point and about to enter the peak portion of the activity. With Ida becoming the ninth storm of the season to be given a name, and the fourth to reach hurricane strength, the season is right on pace for what AccuWeather meteorologists forecast back in March. Experts forecast at the time that the season would produce 16-20 named storms and 7-10 hurricanes, three to five of which would reach major strength stage.
However, AccuWeather veteran hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski's team said back then that three to five named storms were expected to make landfall on the U.S. Once Ida makes contact with the U.S., it will be the fifth named storm of the season to do so, making this season even more active for the U.S. than previously thought.
