Heavy rain from Hurricane Ida has begun across the southeastern Louisiana coast on Sunday morning, and heavy precipitation is expected to spread across Louisiana and Mississippi throughout the day Sunday as the hurricane's eye moves closer to shore. Showers and thunderstorms associated with Ida are also impacting the Florida Panhandle on Sunday morning, though higher rainfall totals from Ida are anticipated to remain to the west.

Wind gusts of at least 40 mph will also arrive on Sunday across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and the coastal Panhandle. Then, Ida's most powerful winds will arrive. Higher gusts of up to 160 mph are forecast across parts of southeastern Louisiana and can be destructive. Tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible. Residents are urged to be careful and listen to public officials during this life-threatening event.