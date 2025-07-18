Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina

Copied

Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon. (Photo Credit: Bluffton Township Fire District | Facebook)

July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.

The Bluffton Township Fire District said in a news release that crews responded alongside the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network and concerned Bluffton locals when the 7-foot, 10-inch dolphin, who researchers identified by her distinctive markings, was found stranded in the lagoon in the Hampton Lake community.

"It is believed that Lucky swam into the lagoon through a culvert connecting to the May River during Thursday's heavy rains and high tides," the Fire District said. "As the tide receded, she became trapped in shallow waters just 2-3 feet deep."

The release stressed the LMMN is federally authorized to respond to incidents involving marine mammals, which are illegal to handle without such authorization.

The rescuers said Lucky initially fled from a tarp set up for the rescue, but the team was eventually able to guide the 400-500-pound mammal onto the tarp to be lifted out of the lagoon.

The team carried Lucky about 75 yards up a steep embankment to a waiting trailer. She was then driven about 2-3 miles to a private dock in May River Plantation, where she was released back into the deeper waters of the May River.

"This was a textbook example of inter-agency teamwork and calm under pressure," Lauren Rust, executive director of LMMN, said in the release. "From our trained responders to the Bluffton firefighters and helpful community members, everyone played a vital role in ensuring Lucky's safe return home."