Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee leaves at least 10 dead, dozens missing
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 22, 2021 12:25 PM EDT
Devastating floodwaters brought death and destruction to Waverly, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas on Aug. 21.
A historic rainfall event caused devastating flooding on Saturday across Middle Tennesse that left at least 10 dead and dozens missing.
As intense and relentless downpours persisted throughout much of the day on Saturday, homes were destroyed and roads were washed out, according to The Associated Press.
Heavy rain started falling early Saturday in Humphreys County, which includes cities such as McEwen and Waverly. It was in this part of the county where the National Weather Service office issued a rare flash flood emergency.
One of the worst-hit areas was Waverly, home to about 4,500 and about 75 miles west of Nashville. There, business owner Kansas Klein told the AP that it was "amazing" how quick the devastating flooding came and went. Klein noted that his business, a pizzeria, was still standing but had been rendered a total loss by the floodwaters that reached 7 feet inside the building.
“It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” Klein told the AP. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”
Downpours persisted throughout the day and into Saturday night with rain finally subsiding in Middle Tennessee by midnight local time.
"The slow-moving downpours over Middle Tennessee were due to a blocking pattern in the atmosphere with high pressure centered over Texas and low pressure over the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meterologist Tom Kines said. "These two features allowed storms to become stagnant over Tennessee on Saturday. There was also ample moisture due to humid air being ushered northward from the Gulf of Mexico into the Tennessee River valley."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As torrential rainfall continued throughout the day on Saturday, the Piney River at Vernon, Tennessee, crested at 31.8 feet, shattering the river's previous record from 2019 by nearly 12 feet and towering 7 feet above major flood stage.
Roads and highways throughout Humphreys County were turned into rubble as large portions of asphalt were washed away on Saturday making rescue efforts more difficult for crews searching for any missing persons.
48-hour rainfall totals as of 8 p.m. Saturday local time.
As of Sunday morning, river levels had fallen and floodwaters were receding as rescuers continued to search through the debris left behind by the storms.
The Tennessee National Guard was deployed to the region to help with rescue efforts and assist residents left reeling as a result of the flooding.
A staggering 17.02 inches of rain fell in McEwen, Tennessee, likely breaking the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the state of Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service office in Nashville. Elsewhere, the city of Dickson, Tennessee, and a location just north of Centerville, Tennessee, picked up almost 10 inches.
Weather conditions throughout the area should remain dry for the remainder of Sunday through at least Tuesday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Conditions will be hot and humid as crews continue to search for any missing persons.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee leaves at least 10 dead, dozens missing
By Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 22, 2021 12:25 PM EDT
Devastating floodwaters brought death and destruction to Waverly, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas on Aug. 21.
A historic rainfall event caused devastating flooding on Saturday across Middle Tennesse that left at least 10 dead and dozens missing.
As intense and relentless downpours persisted throughout much of the day on Saturday, homes were destroyed and roads were washed out, according to The Associated Press.
Heavy rain started falling early Saturday in Humphreys County, which includes cities such as McEwen and Waverly. It was in this part of the county where the National Weather Service office issued a rare flash flood emergency.
One of the worst-hit areas was Waverly, home to about 4,500 and about 75 miles west of Nashville. There, business owner Kansas Klein told the AP that it was "amazing" how quick the devastating flooding came and went. Klein noted that his business, a pizzeria, was still standing but had been rendered a total loss by the floodwaters that reached 7 feet inside the building.
“It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” Klein told the AP. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”
Downpours persisted throughout the day and into Saturday night with rain finally subsiding in Middle Tennessee by midnight local time.
"The slow-moving downpours over Middle Tennessee were due to a blocking pattern in the atmosphere with high pressure centered over Texas and low pressure over the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meterologist Tom Kines said. "These two features allowed storms to become stagnant over Tennessee on Saturday. There was also ample moisture due to humid air being ushered northward from the Gulf of Mexico into the Tennessee River valley."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As torrential rainfall continued throughout the day on Saturday, the Piney River at Vernon, Tennessee, crested at 31.8 feet, shattering the river's previous record from 2019 by nearly 12 feet and towering 7 feet above major flood stage.
Roads and highways throughout Humphreys County were turned into rubble as large portions of asphalt were washed away on Saturday making rescue efforts more difficult for crews searching for any missing persons.
48-hour rainfall totals as of 8 p.m. Saturday local time.
As of Sunday morning, river levels had fallen and floodwaters were receding as rescuers continued to search through the debris left behind by the storms.
The Tennessee National Guard was deployed to the region to help with rescue efforts and assist residents left reeling as a result of the flooding.
A staggering 17.02 inches of rain fell in McEwen, Tennessee, likely breaking the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the state of Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service office in Nashville. Elsewhere, the city of Dickson, Tennessee, and a location just north of Centerville, Tennessee, picked up almost 10 inches.
Weather conditions throughout the area should remain dry for the remainder of Sunday through at least Tuesday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Conditions will be hot and humid as crews continue to search for any missing persons.
In OTHER NEWs:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo