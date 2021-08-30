How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 30, 2021 2:43 PM EDT
In the eye of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, first responders from the city of Houma quickly got to work clearing roads, with some help from Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer's crew.
In the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the United States mainland, many people in Louisiana are now displaced and in need of a helping hand, as they will be for days and, possibly, weeks to come. Here's how you can provide one.
To donate to those recovering from Hurricane Ida through the Red Cross online, follow this link. The Red Cross provides shelters, meals and water, emergency supplies and health services, including mental health. The minimum donation amount is $10, and donations are tax-deductible. The Red Cross also accepts donations by phone. To donate by phone or request assistance with donating, call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
Donations can also be made through the Salvation Army. The organization uses donations to provide food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual support and other emergency services to those affected by the hurricane as well as first responders. When donating through the Salvation Army, 100% of proceeds go toward the disaster relief of your choice, and no fees are taken. To donate through the Salvation Army, follow this link. To donate via phone, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).
A woman pushes a stroller past a boarded-up building in the French Quarter after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Feed the Second Line, an organization that provides support to those in New Orleans' creative community in an effort to preserve the city's signature culture, announced on social media that all donations made in September and October will go to those recovering from Hurricane Ida.
"With extended power outages expected, many will need food and other supplies. There will certainly be damage with Hurricane Ida -- but we will come together as a community and support one another -- because we love our city and her people," Feed the Second Line wrote in a message on Instagram.
To donate to Feed the Second Line, visit the website here.
Houston-based Relief Gang is also reaching across state lines to provide help to those affected by Ida by working side-by-side with search-and-rescue teams going into Louisiana. The organization was originally founded to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey but has since expanded to provide aid in every major catastrophic event in the state of Texas, according to its website.
You can donate to Relief Gang via pledge by following this link. Pledge has a 0% platform fee for Relief Gang's Hurricane Ida fundraiser. Donations are tax-deductible but tips are not.
New Orleans Firefighters assess damage as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Global Giving, which has been responding to disasters since 2004 and raised more than $100 million in disaster relief funds since its formation, is now accepting donations to aid Louisiana as its residents recover from Ida. Donations will initially go toward providing food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter to those affected. The organization will then shift its focus toward long-term aid once immediate needs have been met. Click here to donate to Global Giving.
World Central Kitchen (WCK), which provides fresh meals to those impacted by disaster, is currently taking donations to help the organization supply meals to those affected by Ida. On Monday, WCK was already on the ground in New Orleans and was prepared to cook up fresh meals in a food truck for those affected in the area. On Sunday, WCK founder Chef José Andrés said on Twitter that the organization had three kitchens set up in New Orleans with the capabilities of supplying 100,000 meals. To make a donation to World Central Kitchen, click here.
As humans throughout the state hurried to evacuate, the Louisiana SPCA stayed behind to make sure animals were safe as well. Between Friday and Saturday, the organization loaded up 160 shelter animals before traveling to Houston and Atlanta where they could safely ride out the storm and later be adopted out from various shelters. The remaining 220 animals that stayed behind rode out the storm at the SPCA's New Orleans Campus, along with staff members who remained on-site to provide care to the animals. You can help the SPCA keep these animals safe by providing a donation here.
If you're interested in adopting any of the furry friends that were affected by Ida, the Louisiana SPCA is posting when new pets are available for adopting on Petango. Follow the SPCA on Twitter to see when new pets are available to adopt.
Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and GuideStar are sources that can help you vet charities and non-profit organizations.
If you were affected by Hurricane Ida and are feeling anxious, isolated, overwhelmed or distressed in another way, you can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990 to access 24/7 crisis counseling. Multiple language options are available, including American sign language.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.