Snow to streak from Pennsylvania to New Jersey

Slushy snow will spread east from the Midwest to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic during the first half of this week, and will create travel hazards in several states.

A fast-moving storm swept across the Midwest and the Appalachians on Tuesday, bringing a narrow band of mixed rain and snow along its northern edge.

The narrow corridor of mixed rain and snow shifted east-southeast Tuesday night. Some areas cooled long enough for plain snow to fall and accumulate across portions of Pennsylvania. This mix will continue to early Wednesday into portions of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southeastern New York and perhaps southwest Connecticut before temperatures rise and precipitation moves offshore.

"While the snowfall in the interstate 80, 81 and 84 corridors will be light, it will be dependent on elevation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "If it snows hard enough over the ridges and plateaus in this zone, there can be an inch or two of slushy snow and slippery travel."

Mostly rain will fall in New York City, but there may be a few wet snowflakes mixed in at the start of the day Wednesday before the storm departs.

The storm system will race off the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday, where it will generally be a bit too warm for snow.

