In 1938, weather forecasting wasn’t what it is today, which led to many, including Katharine Hepburn, being caught off-guard by a hurricane that was originally set to make landfall in Florida.

With no radar, weather buoys or satellite imagery, forecasters relied on ships at sea to provide reports on hurricanes. A ship alerted the U.S. Weather Bureau — the predecessor of the National Weather Service — of a storm that was churning northeast of Puerto Rico. Forecasters understood there was a hurricane east of the Bahamas, but underestimated the storm’s strength and forward speed. Therefore, many forecasts had the storm making landfall in southeastern Florida. Many Florida residents braced for impact, but, no storm arrived.

Instead, the Category 3 hurricane skirted up the Eastern Seaboard and slammed into Long Island before making a second landfall over Milford, Connecticut. “The storm struck without warning,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Up to 700 people were estimated to have died as a result of the storm.

Among those who were affected by the storm was the then 31-year-old actress Katharine Hepburn, who was vacationing in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Hepburn, her mother and their maid fled from their flooded house during the height of the storm to find a working phone. Hepburn recalled getting drenched, brusied and scratched as she searched for a phone to call her father.

