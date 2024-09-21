Concern growing for a hurricane strike on US Gulf Coast next week

AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to sound the alarm on a high risk of tropical development in the Caribbean and Gulf, which will likely lead to dangerous conditions along the Gulf Coast of the U.S. next week.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter was live on the AccuWeather Network on Sept. 20 to discuss a storm that could bring impacts to the U.S. later this month.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are continuing to monitor the likelihood of a tropical storm forming in either the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico next week. After that, the storm is expected to track toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially as a significant hurricane.

"Regardless of the exact track, tropical impacts are expected along parts of the Gulf coast later next week or next weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman, sounding the alarm that southerners should begin basic preparations now.

While tropical cyclone formation is expected to occur, where exactly any storm or hurricane moves remains highly uncertain, as several factors will come into play next week. One of those factors is extremely warm ocean waters over the Gulf of Mexico, which can drive rapid intensification prior to U.S. impacts later in the week.

When will the storm form?

While fairly quiet conditions, outside of a few showers and thunderstorms, are expected in the western Caribbean through the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say there are signs that trouble is ahead.

"The region we are closely watching is more commonly a threat to tropical development in the late-spring or mid- to late-autumn seasons," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. "There's even evidence of the Central America gyre now, which is also more common in the spring and later in the autumn."

The gyre is a circulation of air that is not only rotating, but also rising. When air rises in the atmosphere, it creates low pressure and moisture, which in turn generates clouds, showers and thunderstorms. In the right environment, and with continued rotation and organization, a tropical cyclone can form, which is what AccuWeather is expecting next week.

AccuWeather was the first known source to highlight areas of both medium and then high risk for tropical development in the region. Currently, a high risk for development is forecast for between Tuesday and Thursday of the new week in a zone from the northwestern Caribbean Sea to the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The next name on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list is Helene.

Because of the storm's initial proximity to land, development will take time. However, once any center of circulation emerges over water, it will not take long for a tropical storm to form and strengthen.

Where will the storm go, and how strong will it get?

AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to offer up two possible tracks for an emergent storm in the Caribbean and Gulf. "At this point, the exact track of this potential tropical feature is uncertain, though we are confident it will take one of two trajectories through the Gulf of Mexico," said Gilman.

"The eventual path of the potential tropical storm is dependent on the strength of the jet stream over the U.S," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Youman. "A weaker jet stream would likely result in a slower, farther west movement of the storm toward Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico, while a stronger jet stream would portend a faster movement of the storm farther east toward Cuba, the eastern Gulf or Florida."

Youman points out that climatology favors the former of the two scenarios, but both are very much in play this far in advance. Because of this, residents along the entire Gulf Coast from Brownsville, Texas, to Key West, Florida, including the Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas, should closely monitor the progress of the potential storm.

Regardless of path taken, there is a strong potential that any tropical cyclone would feed off the unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen quickly as a result.

"Given how warm the Gulf waters are, with water temperatures of 80 degrees as deep as 400 feet below the surface, there is plenty of energy for the potential tropical system to work with across the entirety of the Gulf," warned Gilman. "This is quite concerning as it is typical for tropical features to rapidly intensify over this area at this time of the year to begin with, but now we’re looking at well above historical average temperatures possibly contributing to a significant intensification of a tropical system."

Because of the warm waters, the possibility is there of the storm becoming a powerful hurricane before making any landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"In the past, major hurricanes, containing maximum sustained wind speeds of at least 111 mph, have developed in similar set ups," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

It will not just be wind that will be present with landfall of a hurricane along the Gulf Coast. "Intense tropical moisture can lead to widespread flooding from rain and significant storm surge flooding along the coast, one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane," said Gilman.

How can residents and businesses prepare now?

With so much up in the air, and little set in stone, the prospects of preparation this far in advance of a potential hurricane strike may seem premature. AccuWeather experts say that now is the time to start thinking about it, and even putting some initial preparations in place.

Workers board up the windows of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Ybor City district in preparation for Hurricane Ian approaches the western side of the state, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"AccuWeather is sounding the alarm, so people from Texas to Florida are frequently checking the forecast even more often than they typically do so they can be updated on if a storm develops and where it may bring impacts later next week," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Examples of early preparation include developing a plan on where and how to evacuate, if necessary, as well as making lists of what to bring along and do before leaving, should officials issue orders. AccuWeather Ready has a hurricane preparedness checklist that residents and businesses can review in the meantime.

Elsewhere in the tropics

AccuWeather meteorologists are also watching one other area of potential tropical development. This area lies over the open Atlantic ocean, where a tropical feature will have a low risk of development later next week.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are still calling for an above-average hurricane season, with 16-20 named storms expected. So far, there have been seven named storms, three of which have had direct impacts to the United States. An additional two to four storms with direct U.S. impacts are forecast this season.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor contributed to this story.

