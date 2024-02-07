Should there be a Category 6 for extremely powerful hurricanes?

A group of scientists are proposing changes to the scale that measures the intensity of hurricanes to account for stronger storms.

There’s debate about whether a new category needs to be added to the Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity. But is that really necessary?

Scientists behind a new study are proposing adapting the scale that measures the intensity of hurricanes to account for stronger storms.

On Monday, a pair of scientists published a research article exploring the "growing inadequacy" of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and possibly adding a Category 6.

The Saffir-Simpson scale currently goes from Category 1 to 5, with a Category 5 hurricane packing sustained winds of 157 mph or greater. The study, published on Feb. 5, explores the "growing inadequacy" of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and suggests adding a Category 6 by capping Category 5 storms at 192 mph. Anything above that would become a Category 6 hurricane.

During an interview on AccuWeather Prime, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter discussed the ongoing debate over adding a Category 6 or even higher. "We do not see the need for the addition of a Category 6 to the Saffir-Simpson scale because experience shows that for Category 5 storms, the damage to most structures is catastrophic, with many buildings destroyed in a landfalling Category 5 hurricane, such as Hurricane Michael."

NOAA's GOES-East captured this image of Hurricane Michael as it came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida on Oct. 10, 2018. According to the National Hurricane Center, Michael intensified before landfall with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, heavy rainfall, and deadly storm surge. (Image credit: NOAA)

Porter says that for a scale to have value, it needs to help people make better decisions in order to save lives and protect property. "It is not evident how having an additional category on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale would improve preparation or decisions."

There is concern that adding additional numbers to the existing scale could have the opposite effect intended and reduce people's sense of urgency or need to prepare for lower-ranked Category 2 or 3 storms on the Saffir-Simpson scale. This could be a serious public safety issue, especially if those storms are accompanied by significant storm surge or flooding rain risks not incorporated into the Saffir-Simpson scale, which classifies wind speed only.

