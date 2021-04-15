Humans are creatures of habit, but so are many of our pets. Just like their owners, dogs are going to soon need to get ready for a return to normal living and the pre-pandemic schedule of life, a transition training that needs to start as soon as possible, dog trainers are saying. Shelby Semel, a dog trainer in New York City, told NBC News that owners who got dogs while working from home in the past year should’ve started helping their canine companions adjust ‘yesterday,’ in order to not push the dog too far too fast. Known as pandemic puppies, dogs adopted in the past year have become accustomed to have their owners around full time, but Semel has encouraged her clients to give them alone time to help them prepare.

“Even though they haven’t wanted to be left alone all day, an awful lot of dogs don’t want to be with us 24/7,” said veterinary behaviorist Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil of Tufts University. “Change is hard for dogs, they need routine.”