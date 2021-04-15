The backlash against the Tokyo Olympics is growing louder as Japan is hit hard by a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Humans are creatures of habit, but so are many of our pets. Just like their owners, dogs are going to soon need to get ready for a return to normal living and the pre-pandemic schedule of life, a transition training that needs to start as soon as possible, dog trainers are saying. Shelby Semel, a dog trainer in New York City, told NBC News that owners who got dogs while working from home in the past year should’ve started helping their canine companions adjust ‘yesterday,’ in order to not push the dog too far too fast. Known as pandemic puppies, dogs adopted in the past year have become accustomed to have their owners around full time, but Semel has encouraged her clients to give them alone time to help them prepare.
“Even though they haven’t wanted to be left alone all day, an awful lot of dogs don’t want to be with us 24/7,” said veterinary behaviorist Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil of Tufts University. “Change is hard for dogs, they need routine.”
The Australian state of Victoria reported 11 new cases of community transmission Monday, adding to a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections that has sent the state back into lockdown. According to Reuters, the current cluster is now at 51 and authorities are warning that the situation could worsen in the coming days. The state is under a seven-day lockdown that went into effect this past Friday. Hundreds of exposure sites have been identified in the state, including around the capital city of Melbourne. "The challenge ahead of us is a very, very significant one," Victorian acting Premier James Merlino said according to Reuters. "We are seeing a small number of cases infecting a large number of contacts."
The state of Massachusetts celebrated its recently-lifted mask mandate with a Fenway Park first pitch celebration. Red Sox fan Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is serving as the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday, which marked the first day the state opened all venues at full capacity. According to CNN, 62% of all adults in the state have been fully vaccinated, the fourth-highest rate in the U.S. Prior to leading the CDC, Walensky worked in the state at Harvard Medical School and at Massachusetts General Hospital.
For the first time in 434 days, the United States saw a day with fewer than 10,000 new reported infections of the coronavirus, as the country's total caseload climbed by 6,725 new infections on Sunday. The country also recorded 124 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number since March 22, 2020. As of Monday morning, the nation has seen 33,259,571 total cases and 594,431 total deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. For a broader look at totals from around the globe, watch the video below.
While vaccinated individuals "should feel very well protected” according to CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, unvaccinated people in large crowds over Memorial Day weekend can pose a threat to each other. "Those who remain at risk are those who are unvaccinated," Wen said, according to CNN. "And that includes children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated as well as adults who just have not been vaccinated yet.” In addition, people who are severely immunocompromised may be at risk regardless if they have received the vaccine or not. To incentivize vaccinations for people hitting the beach this weekend, New Jersey launched the "Shots at the Shore” program, where people heading to the Jersey shore can receive any of the vaccines given emergency approval in the U.S. New York City also posted buses offering COVID-19 vaccinations at beaches and parks over the weekend. "Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
People crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Californians are celebrating the sunny Memorial Day weekend more upbeat than they have been for any other holiday since the pandemic began, thanks to dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations. About 90% of the state population is in the lower two of four tiers that restrict business operations and other activities. By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, joining Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna as authorized vaccines, Sky News reported. The vaccine, produced by J&J’s pharmaceutical wing Janssen, is 67% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, with some studies suggesting the vaccine offers total protection against COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. “As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster program later this year,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement. In the United States, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily suspended in April following reports of rare blood clots. The CDC resumed the rollout of the J&J vaccine after one week.
