Upcoming eastern US cold wave to be accompanied by snow in Midwest, Appalachians

A developing cold wave will bring a taste of winter conditions in the Midwest and East with December-like air, low AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures and even the first snowfall of the season for some locations.

A dip in the jet stream will make it suddenly feel like winter this weekend into next week.

Fast forward to this weekend and early next week in the central and eastern United States. The weather pattern indicates a surge of cold air and at least one storm capable of producing a band of accumulating snow across parts of the Midwest, followed by lake-effect snow and perhaps a bit of snow in portions of the Appalachians to the south, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Christmastime cold coming

"Temperatures will feel more like mid-December or even Christmastime in many places by next week," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.”

Cold air will fail to gain a lasting foothold for the remainder of this week, with significant temperature swings from one day to the next in the Midwest and Northeast. A couple of storms will bring some snow to the northern tier of the Midwest and Northeast this week, the most likely areas for slippery travel will be confined to higher elevations in the Adirondacks as well as the Green and White Mountains of New England.

But, as a large push of cold air arrives this weekend, conditions will drastically change.

Beginning this weekend, a significant dip in the jet stream is forecast for the Central and Eastern states.

“This will be the first taste of wintry weather for millions from this weekend to early next week, with a dramatic temperature drop and blustery winds," Pastelok said. "The surge of chilly air will also briefly reach parts of the Southeast.

With the cold air, comes the snow chances

The colder air will also increase the potential for accumulating snow in areas of the Midwest and the Appalachians that are farther south and rather low in elevation. Some accumulating snow is possible in some major metropolitan areas and along heavily traveled highway corridors, which can lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Typically, snow must fall at a heavy rate for an accumulation to occur on road surfaces at this time of year, especially during the daytime, as the pavement is still warm from the summer and early autumn. However, under the right conditions, slush may develop during the day, and as temperatures drop, snow can accumulate on the roads at night.

A storm is forecast to track along the boundary of the advancing cold air from this weekend in the Midwest to early next week in the Northeast.

Several hours of snow are possible in Minneapolis from Saturday to Saturday evening.

"As we see it now, the most likely time for snow showers in Chicago that can bring a small accumulation is late Saturday night to Sunday morning," Pastelok said. "Around Detroit the most likely timing for accumulating snow showers is from Sunday morning to Sunday midday." While an excessive accumulation of snow is not anticipated on the roads, the snow can fall at a heavy enough rate near the Interstate 94 and 80/90 corridor to make for slushy conditions in some areas.

As the storm pivots toward southeastern Canada, a period of drenching rain will sweep through the Northeast from this weekend to early next week. Heavy and gusty to locally severe thunderstorms may move through the Southeastern states Sunday, depending on the speed of the cold air push and the buildup of warmth during the day.

"There may be a secondary storm that forms along the leading edge of the cold air in the East," Pastelok said. That could extend or bring a second round of rain later in the weekend to Monday.

Such a storm could produce a swath of steady snow, extending from south to north, over the Appalachians. Regardless, a strong surge of cold air is expected to push southward and then expand eastward, spilling over the Appalachians from later this weekend to early next week.

The action of cold air passing over the warm waters of the Great Lakes will unleash lake-effect rain and wet snow. Where the bands of snow set up and linger, there can be several inches of accumulation and slippery travel from Sunday to Monday and perhaps into Tuesday off lakes Erie and Ontario.

Since the cold air will be initially moist, snow can be squeezed out over the mountains and valleys of the Appalachians from Sunday to Monday, with the potential for a slushy accumulation over the ridges as far south as eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, and as far north as Maine and Quebec.

Cold air to dip into the Southern states

"Blustery winds will intensify the coming cold with the need for winter attire," Pastelok said.

The combination of temperature, cloud cover and other factors will result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s F from the northern part of the Plains and Midwest to the Northeast and the southern part of the Appalachians from Sunday to Monday. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures along much of the Atlantic coast early next week will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s by day.

"The coldest morning in the pattern for the Southeast will be Tuesday morning when lows in the 20s will be widespread over the interior with lows in the 30s just inland along the Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana coasts," Pastelok said.

"Temperatures will be low enough to produce widespread frost or a hard freeze across interior portions of the Southeast," Pastelok added.

The coldest air is forecast to exit the Southeast by the middle of next week and will ease up in the Midwest and Northeast as well. However, a clipper storm could bring another round of snow to portions of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday.

