Potent storm to kick up disruptive winds as warm, cold air swap in Midwest and Northeast

Strong winds of 40-60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, will accompany a fast-moving storm sweeping from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast, bringing travel delays and sporadic power outages.

The strongest in a series of fast-moving storms this week is expected to track from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday. As warmer and cooler air masses trade places, the resulting surge of wind is expected to bring strong gusts that may cause travel delays, strip remaining autumn leaves, and increase the risk of sporadic power outages.

On the front side of the storm Wednesday, strengthening southwest winds are expected to send temperatures climbing and push leaves through neighborhoods from North Carolina to southern New England. Temperatures are forecast to top 60 F in New York City and sneak past 70 in Washington, D.C.

The storm is forecast to tap enough moisture to produce wind-swept showers across much of the Northeast and a zone of steadier rain in southern Ontario.

Cold air will linger on the front side of the storm and quickly return on the back side across the northern tier, allowing some accumulating snow in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, northern New England, southern Quebec, and New Brunswick, Canada, from Wednesday into Wednesday night.

As chilly air surges in behind the storm, blustery conditions are expected with powerful wind gusts.

Gusts from the west and northwest later Wednesday into Thursday are expected to range from 40–50 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph in parts of the Northeast. Winds of this strength can cause sporadic power outages as tree limbs come into contact with utility lines, block roads in wooded areas, and turn unsecured items, such as trash or recycling bins, into projectiles that may damage property.

Strong crosswinds may also cause flight delays at major and regional airports.

Temperatures may not rise higher than the 40s as the sun returns to the Appalachians Thursday. A high in the 50s is forecast for New York City. Temperatures may briefly recover to 60 in Washington, D.C.

Winds will diminish from southwest to northeast later Thursday into Thursday night across the Northeast. However, another storm will already be forming and moving east from the Mississippi Valley.

Breezes will strengthen from west to east across the Midwest Thursday night, with enough moisture to produce a band of rain showers.

As additional moisture moves northward from the Gulf, an area of thunderstorms is expected to develop across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Friday.

Some of these storms may produce wind gusts capable of causing minor damage to trees and property.

Temperatures will rebound along the Atlantic Seaboard Friday before a major push of cold air behind the storm could set the stage for snow farther south across parts of the Midwest and the Appalachians as the next system develops later in the weekend into early next week.

