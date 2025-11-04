Philippines devastated by deadly flooding from typhoon, another is on its way

More than 40 people were killed by flooding from Typhoon Tino in the Philippines. Unfortunately, another typhoon is inbound.

Rescuers carry a resident past cars washed away by floods at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi at a subdivision of Cebu City in the central Philippines on Nov. 4, 2025. (ALAN TANGCAWAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Parts of the Philippines were devastated by flooding Tuesday from Typhoon Kalmaegi, known as Tino in the country, and another typhoon may be on the way.

Reuters reports that at least 46 people have been killed by the flooding in the central Philippines. JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, showed more than 24 inches (610 mm) of rain had fallen since Sunday across the central part of the nation.

Kalmaegi/Tino is the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is located over the Sulu Sea, late Tuesday local time. The storm is moving westward.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal inundation will result in Kalmaegi/Tino being a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the Philippines.

Another typhoon looms next week

A tropical depression passing south of Guam will strengthen over the next few days and can become Tropical Storm Fung-wong on Wednesday, local time. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Wednesday, followed by a west-northwest track late this week and weekend.

The storm can reach typhoon intensity by Friday, local time, and then it can become a very strong typhoon before nearing the northern Philippines or Taiwan early next week. The storm will be known as Uwan in the Philippines.

Less than a month ago, a major 7.4 earthquake struck the southern part of the Philippines.

Kalmaegi moves on to Vietnam area

Typhoon Kalmaegi/Tino will pass near northern Palawan before entering the South China Sea on Wednesday, local time. The storm is expected to intensify before making another landfall in southern Vietnam Thursday night, local time.

Kalmaegi is expected to bring rainfall, some of it heavy, to central and southern Vietnam, southern Laos, Cambodia and eastern Thailand from Thursday, Nov. 6, into Saturday, Nov 8. Rainfall will total up to 12 inches (300 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm), which could lead to flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Wind gusts to 140 mph (225 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mph (240 km/h), are expected across central and southern Vietnam on Thursday and Friday, local time. These strong winds could cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. Coastal flooding is likely along the coast of south-central Vietnam. The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will result in Kalmaegi being a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in Vietnam.