Major nor'easter to develop. Here's the snowfall forecast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 29, 2021 3:36 PM EST
Snowfall totals from the storm depend on where an upper-level low develops. Bernie Rayno walks viewers through the possibilities.
For days now, AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning about the potential for a major snowstorm to strike the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. On Friday, the AccuWeather forecast team was developing a clearer picture of what could unfold across cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston -- as well as points farther inland -- beginning late this weekend and into the early part of the week.
The major weather maker influencing the wintry blast will be the same storm that pummeled California with heavy rains and feet of snow. It’s set to track across the country and restrengthen as it hits the Midwest and, by the time it emerges across the Ohio Valley, is likely to interact with a developing low forming off the Atlantic coast and erupt into a full-blown nor’easter.
"The storm is far from winding down as it will have major impacts from coast to coast," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
“As we start to get a secondary storm to develop along the coast of South Carolina,” Rayno said, "then that storm will get guided up along the Eastern Seaboard."
AccuWeather forecasters warn that the secondary storm along the Eastern Seaboard could evolve into a major and long-lasting nor'easter that could pound areas with accumulating snow and gusty winds. Blizzard conditions may unfold for multiple hours, especially in parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.
"The question is: How close to the coast this storm will move? That all depends on the upper-level wind pattern," Rayno explained, adding that there are two primary scenarios forecasters are focusing on.
If the upper-level low pressure area develops a little farther west, say over D.C., the system will hug the coast, Rayno said. If it takes shape a little farther east, the storm will shift farther out to sea.
If the storm swings to the east and tracks off the coast, it will set up the band of heaviest snow right smack over the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston.
On the other hand, should the storm remain closer to the coast, it will be more likely to produce a swath of moderate to heavy snow farther inland across the central Appalachians to interior parts of New England.
With a coast-hugging storm track, the heaviest snow would tend to fall north and west of the cities of Washington, D.C, Baltimore, Philadelphia and perhaps even New York City and Boston.
There is a wild-card scenario forecasters are considering in which the storm could track even farther to the east. If the storm follows that more extreme trajectory, the heaviest snow could pile up in areas to the east of some of the major I-95 cities in the mid-Atlantic and New England.
The developing weather system will bring the potential for heavy snow to some areas that have had little thus far this winter, which is just about at the midway point.
"At this early stage, it appears that areas along Interstate 95 from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore and Philadelphia will probably pick up at least a few inches of snow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said.
It would take more than 7 inches of snow for Washington, D.C., to get back on average pace for snow this winter. Thus far, only 0.3 of an inch of snow has fallen in the city. By Jan. 28, the normal snowfall is 7.5 inches in the nation's capital.
Farther to the north, New York City is close to its seasonal average to date with 10.6 inches. The upcoming storm has the potential to pad the Big Apple's total for the winter of 2020-21 and perhaps double it.
Another factor that is likely to contribute to substantial snowfall with this storm will be the duration. Snow of varying intensity may occur for two to three days in some locations, instead of the more typical eight to 12 hours that occurs with most winter storms.
Some locations in the central Appalachians can expect rounds of snow from late Saturday night to Monday night, and a round of lake-effect snow will follow, prolonging the wintry weather into Tuesday. In much of the mid-Atlantic, the storm is forecast to extend from Sunday to Tuesday. Part of New England will face storm impacts from Monday to early Wednesday.
Some milder air higher in the atmosphere could cause precipitation to change to a wintry mix, including sleet, then perhaps rain near the coast. It is also possible that a wedge of dry air will sweep up from the south to shut off precipitation.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect New York City and Boston to get a major snowfall from the storm, in the range of 6-12 inches, even if there is some mixing for a time.
"If this mix does not occur, or dry air fails to move in, snowfall in this zone could be much heavier," Feerick said.
A southward wedge of Arctic air may keep much of Virginia and northwestern areas of North Carolina below freezing for multiple hours during the storm. If a cold wedge develops and lingers, an extended period of wintry mix that includes ice can occur over this part of the interior South. Heavy snow is forecast to fall on the mountains of North Carolina.
A gap is likely to develop between the storm winding down in the Midwest and the storm that ramps up along the Atlantic coast during early next week. As a result, snowfall amounts may be rather lean around parts of western, central and northern New York state to parts of northern Pennsylvania.
At the same time, snow will come down at a dizzying pace along some major routes farther to the east, with intense snow rates that could become heavy enough for thundersnow to occur in the heaviest snow bands that develop.
Pockets of 12-18 inches of snow are likely to occur throughout the 6- to 12-inch snowfall zone from northern Virginia to southeastern New England with AccuWeather calling for a StormMax™ of 36 inches of accumulation where the heaviest snow comes down.
The margin between the 6-12 inches and the even heavier bull's-eye of up to 18 inches of snow where it is currently predicted and a bit farther to the south and east is “very small,” Rayno said, so stay tuned to AccuWeather for the latest forecast.
