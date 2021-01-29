Chicago bracing for another thumping of snow
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 29, 2021 3:37 PM EST
Snowfall totals from the storm depend on where an upper-level low develops. Bernie Rayno walks viewers through the possibilities.
AccuWeather meteorologists on Friday were growing more confident about an impactful and long-duration storm that will bring yet another heavy round of snow to the Midwest. Americans who dug out from piles of snow early this week should keep their shovels and snow blowers ready for this weekend.
“We have a monumental storm to try to figure out,” AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said of the system in the 500th episode of his Weather Insider podcast on Friday morning.
On Thursday, Rayno had advised people who live in Chicago to “buckle up” for another round of harsh winter weather, and the storm is still on track to be a big hitter this weekend.
The system, which already blasted California with feet of snow and pouring rain, will press into the Midwest on Saturday, according to Rayno, who added, "Our forecast is spot on, I think, in the Midwest."
"This is going to be a snow[storm] from Chicago across northern parts of Indiana and Ohio, where there is going to be a solid 6-10 inches of snow," Rayno said.
Farther north in Minneapolis, snowfall amounts will be a bit lower but will not come without risks of slippery travel with 1-3 inches predicted. As the storm tracks farther to the east, Detroit and Milwaukee are in line to pick up 3-6 inches of snow from the weekend storm.
Many of these places are no stranger to winter weather this season, and this will be the second winter storm to smack parts of the region within the week. An early-week storm unloaded record amounts of snow across a corridor of the Midwest. Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago were buried under 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts in places. It appears road crews in those same areas will likely be kept busy again with a similar snowfall in store from the next storm.
But no two storms are exactly alike, and there will be differences with the approaching storm. The system will pose additional hazards compared to the last storm, including blowing and drifting of snow that could lower visibility and make it even more difficult for crews to keep up with clearing roads.
Snow is forecast to break out on Saturday from parts of eastern Nebraska to southern Minnesota first, then across central and northern Illinois and, as the day progresses, into western Indiana. By Saturday night, snow will expand northeastward into a large part of Wisconsin, much of southern Michigan, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Mild air will be pulled into the storm for a time -- and it will warm up enough to change snow over to a wintry mix from central Iowa to central Ohio. At the same time, rain will dampen areas farther to the south over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.
"By Sunday, the storm over the Midwest will begin to weaken, and the warming process is likely to cease and perhaps reverse," AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin said.
And with that renewed surge of cold air, wintry weather will make a comeback in some areas.
"From Sunday to Monday, as colder air filters in from the north and west, a swath of snow and flurries will extend eastward and cause some areas that received rain or a wintry mix for a time to see a change to snow and flurries with an additional accumulation likely," Rayno said.
For example, a gusty wind may persist in Chicago, off Lake Michigan from later Sunday to Monday and may be accompanied by some lake-effect snow.
Make no mistake, AccuWeather.com meteorologists warn: While the storm will weaken later this weekend into early next week, it will still be strong enough to generate a significant amount of wind in addition to triggering a final burst of wintry precipitation.
Snow on the front and back sides of the storm will be subject to some blowing and drifting, especially in light of the vast open areas of the region. Motorists should expect hazardous conditions with poor visibility and slippery roads during the storm. Poor travel conditions could span a few days from start to finish.
Des Moines is well ahead of average snowfall for this point of the winter season. Nearly 20 inches of snow have fallen compared to a seasonal average of 7.3 inches through Jan. 28. Meanwhile, despite the recent thumping of snow, Chicago is pacing a bit behind the average. A total of 14.6 inches have piled up, compared to a normal of 19.3 inches to date.
Both of these cities and others from central Iowa and southeastern Minnesota to southern Michigan and northern and central Ohio are forecast to pick up several inches of snow from the storm.
For parts of central Indiana, as well as northern Indiana, central Illinois and a large part of Ohio, this storm forecast to bring more snow than the system from the start of the week. Little snow, on the order of a coating to an inch or two, fell during the most recent storm from central Illinois to central and northern Indiana and central and northern Ohio.
Indianapolis is well behind the average pace this winter with 6.2 inches versus a normal of 15.7 inches as of Friday.
"Even though some rain is forecast to mix in with the storm this weekend at Indianapolis, a few inches are still forecast to fall with snow on the front end and the back end," Rayno said.
The heaviest snowfall from the last storm, 12-18 inches of snow, walloped eastern Nebraska. The approaching storm has the potential to bring snowfall this time around, but accumulations are likely to be on the lighter end of the spectrum -- perhaps only a few inches or less in those places.
The storm on deck for this weekend to early next week has the potential to bring much more substantial snow for not only for the northern parts of these Ohio Valley states but also many areas farther to the east, including areas from the central Appalachians to the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England, when compared to the prior storm. AccuWeather.com meteorologists began warning of the snow potential days ago.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the primary storm begins to weaken late in the weekend and early next week, a secondary storm is expected to form and become an all-out nor'easter. That would bring the potential for heavy snow on part of the Eastern Seaboard which may hit many of the major airport hubs in the Interstate 95 corridor.
Farther south, in the storm's warm sector, areas from the Gulf coast to the lower Mississippi Valley and southern Atlantic coast will get rain. Forecasters say that some thunderstorms could erupt, and it is not out of the question for a small number of them to turn severe. The last winter storm unfolded in a similar manner and spawned a deadly tornado north of Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday night, and a brief tornado touched down and caused damage at Tallahassee Airport, Florida, on Wednesday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Chicago bracing for another thumping of snow
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 29, 2021 3:37 PM EST
Snowfall totals from the storm depend on where an upper-level low develops. Bernie Rayno walks viewers through the possibilities.
AccuWeather meteorologists on Friday were growing more confident about an impactful and long-duration storm that will bring yet another heavy round of snow to the Midwest. Americans who dug out from piles of snow early this week should keep their shovels and snow blowers ready for this weekend.
“We have a monumental storm to try to figure out,” AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said of the system in the 500th episode of his Weather Insider podcast on Friday morning.
On Thursday, Rayno had advised people who live in Chicago to “buckle up” for another round of harsh winter weather, and the storm is still on track to be a big hitter this weekend.
The system, which already blasted California with feet of snow and pouring rain, will press into the Midwest on Saturday, according to Rayno, who added, "Our forecast is spot on, I think, in the Midwest."
"This is going to be a snow[storm] from Chicago across northern parts of Indiana and Ohio, where there is going to be a solid 6-10 inches of snow," Rayno said.
Farther north in Minneapolis, snowfall amounts will be a bit lower but will not come without risks of slippery travel with 1-3 inches predicted. As the storm tracks farther to the east, Detroit and Milwaukee are in line to pick up 3-6 inches of snow from the weekend storm.
Many of these places are no stranger to winter weather this season, and this will be the second winter storm to smack parts of the region within the week. An early-week storm unloaded record amounts of snow across a corridor of the Midwest. Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago were buried under 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts in places. It appears road crews in those same areas will likely be kept busy again with a similar snowfall in store from the next storm.
But no two storms are exactly alike, and there will be differences with the approaching storm. The system will pose additional hazards compared to the last storm, including blowing and drifting of snow that could lower visibility and make it even more difficult for crews to keep up with clearing roads.
Snow is forecast to break out on Saturday from parts of eastern Nebraska to southern Minnesota first, then across central and northern Illinois and, as the day progresses, into western Indiana. By Saturday night, snow will expand northeastward into a large part of Wisconsin, much of southern Michigan, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Mild air will be pulled into the storm for a time -- and it will warm up enough to change snow over to a wintry mix from central Iowa to central Ohio. At the same time, rain will dampen areas farther to the south over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.
"By Sunday, the storm over the Midwest will begin to weaken, and the warming process is likely to cease and perhaps reverse," AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin said.
And with that renewed surge of cold air, wintry weather will make a comeback in some areas.
"From Sunday to Monday, as colder air filters in from the north and west, a swath of snow and flurries will extend eastward and cause some areas that received rain or a wintry mix for a time to see a change to snow and flurries with an additional accumulation likely," Rayno said.
For example, a gusty wind may persist in Chicago, off Lake Michigan from later Sunday to Monday and may be accompanied by some lake-effect snow.
Make no mistake, AccuWeather.com meteorologists warn: While the storm will weaken later this weekend into early next week, it will still be strong enough to generate a significant amount of wind in addition to triggering a final burst of wintry precipitation.
Snow on the front and back sides of the storm will be subject to some blowing and drifting, especially in light of the vast open areas of the region. Motorists should expect hazardous conditions with poor visibility and slippery roads during the storm. Poor travel conditions could span a few days from start to finish.
Des Moines is well ahead of average snowfall for this point of the winter season. Nearly 20 inches of snow have fallen compared to a seasonal average of 7.3 inches through Jan. 28. Meanwhile, despite the recent thumping of snow, Chicago is pacing a bit behind the average. A total of 14.6 inches have piled up, compared to a normal of 19.3 inches to date.
Both of these cities and others from central Iowa and southeastern Minnesota to southern Michigan and northern and central Ohio are forecast to pick up several inches of snow from the storm.
For parts of central Indiana, as well as northern Indiana, central Illinois and a large part of Ohio, this storm forecast to bring more snow than the system from the start of the week. Little snow, on the order of a coating to an inch or two, fell during the most recent storm from central Illinois to central and northern Indiana and central and northern Ohio.
Indianapolis is well behind the average pace this winter with 6.2 inches versus a normal of 15.7 inches as of Friday.
"Even though some rain is forecast to mix in with the storm this weekend at Indianapolis, a few inches are still forecast to fall with snow on the front end and the back end," Rayno said.
The heaviest snowfall from the last storm, 12-18 inches of snow, walloped eastern Nebraska. The approaching storm has the potential to bring snowfall this time around, but accumulations are likely to be on the lighter end of the spectrum -- perhaps only a few inches or less in those places.
The storm on deck for this weekend to early next week has the potential to bring much more substantial snow for not only for the northern parts of these Ohio Valley states but also many areas farther to the east, including areas from the central Appalachians to the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England, when compared to the prior storm. AccuWeather.com meteorologists began warning of the snow potential days ago.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the primary storm begins to weaken late in the weekend and early next week, a secondary storm is expected to form and become an all-out nor'easter. That would bring the potential for heavy snow on part of the Eastern Seaboard which may hit many of the major airport hubs in the Interstate 95 corridor.
Farther south, in the storm's warm sector, areas from the Gulf coast to the lower Mississippi Valley and southern Atlantic coast will get rain. Forecasters say that some thunderstorms could erupt, and it is not out of the question for a small number of them to turn severe. The last winter storm unfolded in a similar manner and spawned a deadly tornado north of Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday night, and a brief tornado touched down and caused damage at Tallahassee Airport, Florida, on Wednesday.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo