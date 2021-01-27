'Extremely dangerous' EF-3 tornado blasts Alabama town leaving at least 1 dead
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jan. 26, 2021 10:02 PM EST
At least one person is dead and dozens injured after a tornado tore through the Birmingham, Alabama, area on the night of Jan. 25-26.
A large and dangerous EF-3 tornado struck a northern suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, late Monday night under the cover of darkness, leaving behind a slew of damage with reports of injuries.
The twister was reported in the town of in Fultondale around 10:30 p.m. Monday and unleashed extensive damage throughout Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to seek shelter immediately shortly after the tornado was confirmed on the ground near Fultondale.
On Tuesday evening, storm survey crews from the National Weather Service found that the tornado in Fultondale reached EF-3 strength, with peak wind gusts reaching up to 150 mph.
One death from the twister was been confirmed by Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie. The death was of a young man, believed to be a teenager, who was trapped in his basement with his family after a tree fell on their home.
Other members of the victim's family suffered severe injuries.
Multiple other reports of injuries and people trapped emerged throughout the night, with dozens of people suffering injuries. According to Tuesday morning's briefing, 30 people have been injured, including 18 individuals who were rushed to emergency rooms, McKenzie said.
At 11 a.m., local time, Tuesday, McKenzie added that six more individuals have been rescued after being trapped.
At the Darlene Estates in Fultondale, one man on Twitter shared the story of he and his family rushing out of their home 10 minutes before a massive piece of wood shot through their bedroom wall.
"The people of Fultondale took a hard hit last night — I’m grieved over the loss of life, injuries, homes & damaged businesses," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shared on Twitter. "I offer my prayers & deepest sympathies & pledge the full support & resources our state has to offer. I am with you, Fultondale!"
Around 10:45 p.m. CST Monday, a thunderstorm produced a tornado that knocked over street signs and utility poles and damaged buildings in Fultondale, Alabama. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham issued a tornado warning for the thunderstorm, saying a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" was on the ground and heading toward Fultondale.
A radar image from 10:45 on Monday showing the thunderstorm that produced a damaging tornado over Fultondale, Alabama. (AccuWeather)
On radar, a debris signature was seen, confirming damage that was taking place. A debris signature occurs when items such as trees, parts of buildings and other objects are thrown high into the atmosphere by the tornado. This is a clear sign to meteorologists that a tornado is causing damage.
Shortly after passing through Fultondale, the storm weakened and the debris signature was no longer seen.
Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the remains of her home in Fultondale, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
Luckily for cleanup efforts, mild and dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, additional storms containing heavy rain and gusty winds late Monday night affected cleanup efforts after the tornadic storm tore though Fultondale. Once the dry weather arrives, it is forecast to continue through at least Friday.
The Jefferson County EMA advised people to stay out of the area.
"PLEASE stay out of the Fultondale area. This includes but isn't limited to Carson Road, Black Creek Road, Pine Hill Road and New Castle Road. On top of the road dangers such as power lines and debris...traffic is clogging the roads. Once again, PLEASE stay out of the area."
However, colder air will move in by Wednesday night and temperatures are expected to fall below freezing on both Wednesday night and Thursday night. Therefore, anyone without power who is unable to heat their home may want to find a place to stay on those nights. This may be difficult in some circumstances given the ongoing pandemic.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.