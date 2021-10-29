Snowflakes may fly as cold air takes over Northeast
The change of seasons has been slower than usual in the Northeast, but a significant transition is unfolding this week, and some areas might even get a taste of winter.
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 1, 2021 1:11 PM EDT
Snowflakes could coat some colorful fall foliage this week in parts of the Northeast.
Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will help deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week.
Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in the Northeast. During the past month, temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. For example, the average temperature (cumulative highs and lows) in New York City was 62.0 F, compared to a normal of 57.9 degrees or 4.1 degrees above average.
The risk of a frost or freeze will avoid much of the Interstate 95 corridor this week, but the pattern will adjust to a point where frosts and/or freezes will develop across much of the interior on multiple occasions.
Shorts and T-shirt weather will finally come to an end, as the pattern change will have many reaching into their closets for clothing more suitable for the fall and winter months.
People who have delayed making their winter preparations will want to expedite them sooner rather than later this week with many northeastern areas forecast to experience their lowest temperatures since April or March. The end is near for potted summer flowers and vegetable plants that have held on during the extended frost-free period.
AccuWeather meteorologists have also been tracking two potential storm systems since last week that both have an opportunity to bring some snow to the typically cold spots of the region.
The first storm already had a history of producing accumulating snow in Nebraska from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer. As much as 5 inches of snow had fallen in the North Platte, Nebraska, area by midday Monday.
That same storm is forecast to drift eastward across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys later Monday and Monday night, but rain will fall in these low-elevation locations since the air is generally not cold enough for snow. It is possible that a few wet snowflakes mix in on some of the hills on the northern edge of the rain area from Missouri to Ohio.
"As that storm takes a northeastward turn and encounters the Appalachians, rain is likely to become mixed with and even change over to a period of wet snow at elevations near and above 2,000 feet in parts of West Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania, from late Monday night to Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
These locations have not received their first snowflakes of the season, and there is the potential for a coating to an inch or two of snow to fall on non-paved surfaces on Tuesday.
As the storm continues to move along from Tuesday midday to Tuesday evening over the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, the air will once again be too warm to produce snow over the lower elevations. Instead, rain will douse some of these areas.
The weather should not significantly impact travel and keep people from heading to the polls on Election Day.
The same storm will be associated with a dose of cold air in its wake as a dip in the jet stream lunges for the Northeast states from Tuesday to Wednesday. This air will be cold enough to allow lake-effect rain and wet snow to occur from northern Michigan, northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and northern, central and western New York state.
Over the higher ground and away from the effects of the warm Great Lakes, a coating to perhaps an inch or two of slushy snow can accumulate on non-paved surfaces from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The major roads in the region are expected to be mainly wet in the snow areas, but some slushy and slippery conditions cannot be ruled out over the ridges and on secondary roads where there is little direct sunlight during the day.
Colder air is expected to settle over the region on Wednesday and Thursday as an area of high pressure builds eastward.
"This high-pressure area will bring temperatures more typical of late November during Wednesday and Thursday," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
High temperatures will take the biggest hit, but even nighttime lows will be a little below average. Daytime highs will be 10-15 degrees below average from Tuesday through Thursday. Around Washington, D.C., highs will be within a few degrees of 50, and nighttime lows will generally range from 38-42.
This high-pressure system and the configuration of the jet stream will be key players in helping to keep a second and potentially stronger storm suppressed to the south and east at the end of the week.
If the area of high pressure moves eastward enough and the dip in the jet stream does not end up near the central Appalachians or mid-Atlantic coast, then the late-week storm should keep chugging along and avoid delivering any wintry precipitation.
"Some wet snow is likely to fall over the highest elevations of the southern Appalachians, such as Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain in western North Carolina from Thursday to Thursday night," Buckingham said. These areas have already had a bit of snow in the past week, so it would not be their first snowy episode of the season.
Temperatures are forecast to trend back to near average for early November next week, forecasters say.
At the end of the first week of November, highs typically are in the low 40s in Caribou, Maine, and in the mid-50s in Boston. Farther south, they range from the mid-60s in Atlanta to the low 70s in Charleston, South Carolina.
