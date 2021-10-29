Wanda becomes tropical storm over open Atlantic
The Atlantic has been quiet since Tropical Storm Victor dissipated in early October. Now, Wanda has broken the calm streak and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking another area for possible development.
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist &
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 1, 2021 6:30 PM EDT
This year’s final names for hurricane season are Victor and Wanda. There’s not much history for this group of storms, but one historic storm stands out the most back in 2005.
The storm bearing the final name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list transitioned into Tropical Storm Wanda on Monday evening after roaming the Atlantic as a subtropical storm.
The storm evolved from the nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week that then drifted out over the open northern Atlantic
The Atlantic had not had a named storm in its waters since Victor formed over the far eastern part of the basin on Sept. 29 and prowled the open seas until dissipating Oct. 4.
As of Monday morning, Wanda was about 885 miles (1,425 km) west-southwest of the Azores, an island chain in the Atlantic that is an autonomous region of Portugal. It had sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and was moving to the east at 7 mph (11 km/h).
This image, captured on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, shows Subtropical Storm Wanda over the central Atlantic Ocean. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
"Wanda has now fully made the transition from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm as it became detached from the upper-level trough of low pressure influencing the storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longely said. "The wind field of Wanda also became more concentrated around the core of the storm -- another factor that supported Wanda's designation as a tropical storm."
Despite Wanda now being designated as a tropical storm, he added, the wind speed intensity has remained the same as when it was a subtropical storm. However, Wanda "now has a smaller radius of maximum winds that wrap around the core of the storm."
Fortunately, Wanda is not expected to impact land, though shipping interests should prepare for rough seas in its path.
"Wanda is forecast to take a southeastward turn before tracking northeastward late Monday or early Tuesday towards cooler waters," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger.
Elsewhere across the Atlantic, another tropical disturbance near the coast of Africa was being tracked by AccuWeather forecasters. This tropical wave was located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was given a low chance for development during the next 48 hours.
Geiger noted that the development of this wave would be a fairly rare occurrence, as tropical cyclones don't typically form south of the Cabo Verde Islands during late October or early November.
If this wave develops into a tropical storm, it would also likely be the first ever to take a name on the supplemental name list that was instituted in place of the Greek alphabet by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This new name list was developed after the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was extremely active, causing the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to dip into the Greek Alphabet in order to name extra storms.
The WMO announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because doing so "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing." The first name on this new list is Adria.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
