Halloween snow marks a wintry start to November across Nebraska
A light to moderate snowfall made parts of Cornhusker State feel like the weather had transitioned right to that of the winter holidays.
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 1, 2021 3:07 PM EDT
A moderate snowstorm struck parts of southern and western Nebraska on Halloween night, making the rolling hills of Nebraska look a lot more jolly than scary, and snow continued through the morning hours causing slick spots to pop up on local roadways.
Winter weather advisories stretched from Laramie, Wyoming, to Kearney, Nebraska, as a widespread light to moderate snowfall covered the region. Video posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Hastings, Nebraska, about 100 miles west of Lincoln, showed big, fluffy snowflakes falling in the early-morning hours on Monday.
During a 12-hour period spanning Sunday night into Monday, the highest snowfall total was reported in Big Springs, Nebraska, where 5.2 inches of fresh snow had fallen. Big Springs is located close to the Nebraska-Colorado border, with Interstate 80 passing just south of the town.
Other parts of the state received just rain, with a light drizzle reported in the capital city of Lincoln as well as in the Omaha area.
Traffic cameras showed roadways that appeared passable but slippery, with snowfall concentrated largely on the median and grass surrounding the highways rather than on top of the pavement.
Still, motorists across Nebraska were urged to take caution when driving in the snow or rain, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges. "Last trick from Halloween was to leave a snow system moving through the state," the Nebraska Department of Transportation said on Twitter along with a reminder of several precautions motorists should take while driving in snow.
This snowfall will surely not be the last of the season for Nebraska and Wyoming. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting periods of serious cold and snow across the region over the winter, with above-average snowfall expected in parts of the state that received rainfall today, including Omaha and Lincoln.
"If you live in the northern Plains and Great Lakes, I think you really have to pay attention to the cold shots that come down" throughout the coming winter, said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.