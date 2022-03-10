Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 10, 2022 11:07 AM EST
Updated Mar. 10, 2022 11:49 AM EST
A significant storm will unload everything from rain and gusty thunderstorms to snow and a rapid freeze-up across the eastern third of the U.S.
The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
More than 150 million people will face some type of impacts from the storm east of the Mississippi River, but the Northeast, which received accumulating snow on Wednesday on the heels of record-challenging warmth on Monday, is likely to take the brunt of the impacts as the storm rapidly strengthens into a bomb cyclone along the Eastern Seaboard.
A storm becomes a bomb cyclone or undergoes bombogenesis when the atmospheric pressure at the center of the storm plummets by 0.71 of an inch of mercury or more within 24 hours. This particular storm will likely far exceed that criteria with the central pressure forecast to plummet close to 1 inch of mercury from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
As of Thursday, winter storm watches were in effect for parts of nine states from the Ohio Valley through the Northeast.
“A fast-moving and rapidly strengthening storm will bring intense weather and dramatic weather changes to the eastern half of the nation, with the most extremes in store for the Northeast,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
From a travel standpoint alone, major disruptions are likely on the roads and for those flying. Flight delays and cancellations are anticipated and could result in ripple-effect impacts across the country.
“The storm will have two distinct sides in terms of temperature and weather,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. The eastern half will be associated with warm air, areas of heavy rain, urban flooding, severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes and coastal flooding, Rayno explained. On the other hand, the storm will catch up with colder air and temperatures will plunge across the interior. That will lead to heavy snow, white-outs and localized blizzard conditions as well as a rapid freeze-up.
Even though the snow portion of the storm is likely to last only 8-12 hours and perhaps just a few hours in some areas, impacts will be significant.
The storm will first take shape along the central Gulf coast on Friday evening before it turns to the north-northeast and moves up along the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday. Its path will eventually take it into Atlantic Canada later this weekend.
As it makes that trek, the dividing line between the warm and cold impacts will set up along the spine of the Appalachians.
Following a light to moderate snowfall, on the order of a few inches in portions of the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys into Friday night, a swath of moderate to heavy snow will expand northeastward over the Appalachians, including the slopes and valleys that extend to the immediate west from Tennessee to Maine.
Travel will become treacherous, due to the freeze-up alone, in this zone, and AccuWeather forecasters warn that people should avoid travel if possible.
The combination of plunging temperatures from the 30s to the 20s and even the teens F in some locations will cause snow to accumulate on the roads and slushy areas to freeze. Snowfall will come down heavily at rates of up to 1-3 inches per hour, causing white-out conditions. As the storm strengthens, snow will persist for longer across areas farther to the north, allowing snow to pile up even more.
Conditions will be particularly dangerous as heavy snow first begins on Friday night into Saturday. Meteorologists say this is the type of setup that can lead to cars sliding off roads, major pileup accidents or potentially leave motorists stranded on highways.
"Blizzard conditions, which occur when the visibility drops below 1/4 mile or less and winds frequently gust to 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours, are most likely to unfold across northern New York and northern New England on Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
The intense snowfall could be accompanied by thunder in some areas.
The area likely to receive at least 3-6 inches of snow will broaden from eastern Tennessee and Kentucky to include much of western and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
A zone of 6-12 inches of snow is likely to begin in the West Virginia mountains and extend up through the Alleghenies of Pennsylvania and central New York with a band of 12-18 inches (30-45 cm) of snow predicted across northern New York state and northern New England through the Eastern Townships of Quebec. It is within this heaviest snow band and perhaps across a few locations farther to the south that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 cm) is most likely to occur.
Cities most likely to experience the blast of moderate to heavy snow and freeze-up include Knoxville, Tennessee; London, Kentucky; Charleston, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Rochester, New York; and Burlington, Vermont.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that dangers from the storm won't end when the snow tapers off. Blowing and drifting snow will follow the storm as temperatures are forecast to plunge into the teens and even the single digits from the Appalachians on west Saturday night and over the interior Northeast on Sunday night.
On the storm's warm side, which will generally encompass much of the Atlantic Seaboard, rain and thunderstorms are in store. While the heaviest rain may last only a few hours in the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, the rain can be heavy enough to lead to street and highway flooding from late Friday night to Saturday. Thunderstorms can occur as far to the north as New England. Some of the heavy downpours could drop the visibility to near zero, making travel along highways dangerous.
Cold air will rush eastward as the storm winds down along the I-95 corridor on Saturday afternoon and evening. A brief period of snow is possible at the tail end of the storm from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, but the best chance of a small accumulation is in the northern and western suburbs. On top of that, temperatures may plunge from the 50s and 60s to the 30s in a couple of hours.
Both sides of the storm will pack strong winds. Gusts of 40-60 mph will occur over a large part of the eastern third of the nation from Friday night into Saturday night.
The strongest gusts will develop in severe thunderstorms in the southeastern corner of the nation and in portions of the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England, where AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts can reach between 80 and 90 mph. Winds this strong can knock down trees or break off tree limbs and cause extensive power outages and property damage.
The risk of coastal flooding associated with southerly and southeasterly winds will be brief due to the storm on Saturday. However, as powerful winds from the west and northwest kick in due to the rapid strengthening storm, a phenomenon known as blowout tides can occur. In this case, the strong winds will push ocean and bay waters seaward. Small craft and large vessels could run the risk of striking bottom in the shoals of coastal waterways from Saturday night into Sunday.
Despite all the dramatic and hard-hitting impacts from the storm, the system will move along at a swift pace and weather conditions will generally improve from west to east from the Mississippi Valley on Saturday to the Atlantic coast on Sunday.
