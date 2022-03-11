It was a pleasant spring-like day across the Northeast on Friday afternoon with sunshine and temperatures from the nation’s capital through the Big Apple in the 50s and 60s F, but significant changes are on the way. Clouds will thicken Friday night with rain arriving by daybreak. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout Saturday, causing the rain to change over to snow, impacting the daily routines for millions of people in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City. Here’s what people around these cities can expect:
-Precipitation in all of these areas will begin as rain
-Around 1 inch of snow accumulation in NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., with higher amounts north and west of the cities and little to no accumulation south and east of the cities
-Strong winds accompanying the storm could spark power outages with gusts occasionally over 50 mph
-All precipitation should end Saturday evening
-Temperatures will plummet into the low 20s F Saturday night, causing a rapid freeze-up on untreated surfaces
Localized blizzard conditions are possible as heavy snow falls across parts of the Northeast on Saturday, but what exactly is a blizzard? A storm that has snow and gusty winds and drifting is not a blizzard unless it hit checks several boxes. A blizzard is defined as a storm that brings sustained winds or wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and visibility less than one-quarter of a mile for three consecutive hours. Because of the wind associated with a blizzard, visibility is greatly reduced, making all kinds of travel hazardous. Blizzard conditions will likely not be sustained across parts of the Northeast, but extremely gusty winds could temporarily produce blizzardlike whiteouts.
Heavy rainfall and high winds will play a role in the prospects for flooding along the East Coast and in urban areas. Severe thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to northern Florida and southern Georgia. Thunderstorms are possible up into New England as well, with a few hours of heavy rain possible in the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Even though the heaviest rain will likely last just a few hours, it may be heavy enough to lead to street and highway flooding from late Friday night to Saturday. Sub-freezing temperatures on Saturday night could cause any wet or slushy surfaces across the Northeast to freeze, leading to icy conditions Sunday morning.
Along the coast, the risk of flooding will be brief, with southerly and southeasterly winds expected to shift quickly as the storm strengthens. In fact, one of the greater threats may be a blowout tide, which pushes water seaward. Small craft and large vessels could run the risk of striking bottom in the shoals of coastal waterways from Saturday night into Sunday.
Two to 4 inches of snow is expected in Nashville on Friday as the city continues to have a snowier-than-normal year. Nashville is just one major city expecting snow from this dynamic mid-March storm system, with impactful snow expected as far south as Huntsville, Alabama, and as far north as interior parts of Nova Scotia. The city has received more than twice the amount of snow it normally gets during the winter. Much of Nashville’s excess snow fell in January, with 9.5 inches of snow recorded, well above the average monthly total of 2 inches.
Nashville, Tennessee, is likely to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow from the impending snowstorm, but there is a 36% chance that the city ends up with more. (AccuWeather Wintercast)
Accidents were reported across Oklahoma City on Friday morning as commuters traveled on snow-packed roads. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
It’s not feeling like the middle of March in Oklahoma City, according to AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in and around the city are as low as 12 degrees Fahrenheit, and snowy and icy conditions have caused several accidents on local highways. An inch or two of snow is expected in Oklahoma City, but the snowy scene won’t be sticking around long as the forecast calls for a sunny day with temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. The snow falling in Oklahoma is part of a large storm complex set to bring a wild March mix of severe weather and snow up and down Interstate 95.
An active week for severe weather in the Southeast will continue late Friday into Saturday as the southern side of a significant winter storm sparks severe thunderstorms. All types of severe weather will be possible, including severe winds, hail, torrential downpours and isolated tornadoes. On Friday, the severe threat is highest along the northern Florida Gulf coast into southeastern Georgia, including the cities of Tallahassee, Florida, and Albany, Georgia. By Saturday morning, the threat of severe storms shifts towards the Carolina coast, with the threat of severe weather extending up into the Delmarva Peninsula, where the winter storm could end as snow.
