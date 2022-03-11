It was a pleasant spring-like day across the Northeast on Friday afternoon with sunshine and temperatures from the nation’s capital through the Big Apple in the 50s and 60s F, but significant changes are on the way. Clouds will thicken Friday night with rain arriving by daybreak. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout Saturday, causing the rain to change over to snow, impacting the daily routines for millions of people in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City. Here’s what people around these cities can expect:

-Precipitation in all of these areas will begin as rain



-Around 1 inch of snow accumulation in NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., with higher amounts north and west of the cities and little to no accumulation south and east of the cities



-Strong winds accompanying the storm could spark power outages with gusts occasionally over 50 mph



-All precipitation should end Saturday evening



-Temperatures will plummet into the low 20s F Saturday night, causing a rapid freeze-up on untreated surfaces