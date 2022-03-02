House almost completely buried under mega-snowdrift
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 2, 2022 2:14 PM EST
|
Updated Mar. 2, 2022 2:14 PM EST
In Quebec, a man was stuck inside of his home due to massive snowfall until a rescue crew came to dig him out.
There was one terrifying scene for one man in Quebec waiting for him when he opened his door on Feb. 23, 2022.
Frank Marmen, a paramedic and resident of Blanc-Sablon, Canada, which is about 710 miles northeast of Quebec City, and on the North Shore Coast, opened the door on that Wednesday morning to see that he was trapped inside by an excessive amount of snow that was completely covering his home's exit.
In the video shared by Marmen, snowdrifts that reached the roof in some areas can be seen completely burying the house. All exits -- windows and doors -- were blocked by feet of snow.
A series of unrelenting snowstorms during the first two months of the year was responsible for the excessive snowfall that trapped Marmen inside his home, leaving him in need of rescue. He captured eye-popping footage of significant blowing and drifting snow on that Wednesday, which likely played a role in the massive drifts that nearly buried his home.
In fact, a recent snowstorm that had hit the northern part of Quebec especially hard just before Feb. 23 produced nearly 11.81 inches (30 cm) of snow in less than 24 hours. This added to the amount of snow that had already accumulated outside of Marmen's house.
Officials appointed a team to rescue Marmen from his house, which was almost unrecognizable from the outside.
After several hours of work, the team was able to carve out a walkway, which was lined with walls of snow from the road to the door of Marmen's house. Marmen was finally freed from his home.
This winter has been exceptional for the North Shore Coast in Quebec, which is an area that doesn't usually get that much snow since storms tend to track to the south or east of the area.
During January alone, a total of 96.8 inches (246 cm) of snow fell in Blanc-Sablon. That is more snow than Montreal, a city on the opposite side of Quebec, normally gets over the course of an entire year. There was a collective total of about 31 inches (78.74 cm) of snow during the month of February in Blanc-Sablon. Combined, more than 127 inches (322.58 cm) of snow fell in this area over the two-month period.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson, both of these snow totals are much higher than the monthly average for the North Shore Coast. January averages 33.6 inches (85.4 cm) of snow in the region, while February averages 29.8 inches (75 cm) of snow for the month.
The North Shore of Canada receives on average 147.8 inches (375 cm) of snow throughout the entire winter snow season, which typically runs from October to May. After an incredibly snowy start to the year, the seasonal total reached 158.3 inches (402 cm) of snow as of March 2.
Marmen told The Weather Network that in all of his years of living on the North Shore Coast in Canada, he has never experienced a winter like this one.
