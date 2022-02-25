Wintry storm shrouds more than landscape with icy veils
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Feb. 25, 2022 3:16 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 25, 2022 3:24 PM EST
Tourists’ hair were coated in a layer of ice after freezing conditions took hold in southern China on Feb. 19.
Qingyuan, China, was transformed into an ice-covered city earlier this month that made it look like a city straight out of a wintertime movie. But after the winter storm moved through, more than just trees and bushes were caked in ice.
A video from the city's Mount Jinzi Scenic Spot showed the wintry scene on Feb. 19, 2022, but as a gust of wind blew through, part of the scene came to life.
One person, who had long hair stretched down her back, was out in the wintry weather for so long that her hair began to freeze and turn white, similar to the ice-covered plants that surrounded her.
A closer look revealed that most of her hair, and even her eyebrows, were frozen.
The ice accumulation in her hair weighed nearly 9 pounds, according to Newsflare.
A woman's hair looks like the icy landscape that she is photographing. (Newsflare)
The frosty woman was not alone. A boy also in the area taking photos and videos took a selfie with the ice covering his head like a white whig.
Temperatures were a few degrees below freezing at the time that the video was recorded, enough to cause any fog or mist in the air to freeze almost immediately on contact with any surface, including hair.
A boy's hair is caked in ice during wintry weather in Qingyuan, China, in mid-February. (Newsflare)
Ice storms can be incredibly photogenic but also incredibly destructive.
An ice storm that hit Arkansas on Feb. 24, 2022, weighed down power lines to the point that they were nearly touching the ground. In some instances, power lines fell onto homes and across highways.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In extreme cases, people could be left in the dark for over a week following an ice storm. This was the case in Oklahoma in early November of 2020 after an ice storm left tens of thousands without power for over a week after the ice caused extensive damage to part of the state's power grid.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Wintry storm shrouds more than landscape with icy veils
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Feb. 25, 2022 3:16 PM EST | Updated Feb. 25, 2022 3:24 PM EST
Tourists’ hair were coated in a layer of ice after freezing conditions took hold in southern China on Feb. 19.
Qingyuan, China, was transformed into an ice-covered city earlier this month that made it look like a city straight out of a wintertime movie. But after the winter storm moved through, more than just trees and bushes were caked in ice.
A video from the city's Mount Jinzi Scenic Spot showed the wintry scene on Feb. 19, 2022, but as a gust of wind blew through, part of the scene came to life.
One person, who had long hair stretched down her back, was out in the wintry weather for so long that her hair began to freeze and turn white, similar to the ice-covered plants that surrounded her.
A closer look revealed that most of her hair, and even her eyebrows, were frozen.
The ice accumulation in her hair weighed nearly 9 pounds, according to Newsflare.
A woman's hair looks like the icy landscape that she is photographing. (Newsflare)
The frosty woman was not alone. A boy also in the area taking photos and videos took a selfie with the ice covering his head like a white whig.
Temperatures were a few degrees below freezing at the time that the video was recorded, enough to cause any fog or mist in the air to freeze almost immediately on contact with any surface, including hair.
A boy's hair is caked in ice during wintry weather in Qingyuan, China, in mid-February. (Newsflare)
Ice storms can be incredibly photogenic but also incredibly destructive.
An ice storm that hit Arkansas on Feb. 24, 2022, weighed down power lines to the point that they were nearly touching the ground. In some instances, power lines fell onto homes and across highways.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In extreme cases, people could be left in the dark for over a week following an ice storm. This was the case in Oklahoma in early November of 2020 after an ice storm left tens of thousands without power for over a week after the ice caused extensive damage to part of the state's power grid.
Related:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo