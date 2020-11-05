Eta to recharge over warm waters, then make a run at Cuba and southern Florida

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on where Eta, which slammed Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, is headed next. It could restrengthen and reach hurricane force again.

Big Sky Country is about to turn into big snow country

Blizzard conditions are set to break out this weekend and some places could end up buried under two feet of snow or more.

Winter storm watches issued in the Sierra as pattern-changing storm eyes Southwest

The first widespread snowfall of the season is likely to snarl travel across some mountain passes in California -- and rain could fall for the first time in months in one city ahead of a major cold wave.