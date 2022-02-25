Ice storm coats Arkansas with thick ice, heavy sleet
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather meteorologist and senior weather editor
Published Feb. 24, 2022 12:34 PM EST
Updated Feb. 25, 2022 11:26 AM EST
A winter storm wreaked havoc in part of Arkansas on Feb. 24, coating power lines with ice and knocking trees on to cars and homes.
Portions of the South Central states were blanketed in white midweek, but it wasn't all snow covering the ground. A large winter storm unleashed a variety of precipitation across the region, leaving piles of sleet, ice-covered trees causing power outages, and motorists stuck in major traffic jams.
Brinkley, Arkansas was one of the hardest-hit areas for freezing rain. Video from surrounding Monroe County showed trees on homes, thick ice on power lines, cell phone towers and trees, and power companies attempting to restore service.
Over 33,000 customers lost power on Thursday in Arkansas, with 28,000 still out as of Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Part of I-40 westbound was closed near Widener, Arkansas after multiple vehicle accidents.
Ice weighs down power lines in Brinkley, Arkansas Feb. 24, 2022 (Brandon Clement)
By Friday morning, the National Weather Service had compiled over 300 reports each for freezing rain and sleet, spanning from Texas to Long Island, New York.
Thundersnow, thunder with freezing rain, and thunder sleet, a rare combination of winter and severe weather, was widespread in that swath, as more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the ground in that swath of land Wednesday into Thursday, according to data from Vaisala, a lightning research firm based in Finland.
One of those lightning strikes during sleet sparked a house fire in Bella Vista, Arkansas Thursday morning. The local fire department said on Facebook, "We responded to this structure fire call this morning after lightning hit a nearby tree... traveled along the ground to a gas line and then up to the deck, where a fire started. No one was injured."
Unusually high accumulations of sleet were reported. Joy, Arkansas, received the most recorded sleet during the event, with 5 inches piling up as of 1 p.m. CST Thursday. Nearby Bare Stone, London and Witts Springs reported 4 inches. Some Arkansas locations such as Judsonia and Bradford reported half an inch of freezing rain in addition to 3 inches of sleet.
"It's not easy to record 4 inches of sleet or more... but it happens every few years and Thursday seems to be the perfect sleet storm," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell explained.
On Wednesday, Highway 67 near Bald Knob, Arkansas, was described as "an absolute nightmare" by Timmer, as traffic stood at a standstill and vehicles were stuck on the sides of the road due to the amount of sleet that had piled up on portions of the roadway.
Trees glistened in the background as Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Searcy, Arkansas, Wednesday night. Rain falling amid freezing temperatures created an icy glaze on tree limbs, power lines and road surfaces throughout the area, with sleet mixing with the freezing rain at times.
"When you're driving down the road, there are these massive ruts within the sleet, and [if] you move out of those ruts…bam, it will spin your vehicle out of control and you'll find yourself in a ditch or even worse," Timmer said, urging people to stay off the roads.
The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management posted pictures on Twitter Thursday morning showing a large chunk of a tree that had succumbed to the weight of the ice and snapped in half in West Memphis. Throughout the day on Wednesday, the division posted snapshots of roadways throughout the region showing how difficult and dangerous driving conditions were as the icy mess ensued.
A glaze of ice was reported as far south as Austin and San Antonio, Texas, late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Both cities had high temperatures in the middle 80s F just a day before the rush of cold air and wintry weather hit.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
