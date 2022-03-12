Wintry hazards to linger behind Northeast snowstorm before warmup unfolds
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 12, 2022 11:39 AM EST
Updated Mar. 12, 2022 11:40 AM EST
The dynamic storm system is serving as a reminder to millions that winter is still underway even with spring right around the corner.
Slick travel conditions and biting winds will stick around for a time in the wake of the latest Northeast snowstorm, but big changes are in store for the upcoming week, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Although clocks are being flipped ahead by one hour Saturday night, winter is turning the calendar back one more time, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that hazards to motorists and pedestrians will not come to an abrupt end once that last flake falls. Plummeting temperatures Saturday night will cause any snow that has yet to be removed, or slushy areas and pockets of standing water, to freeze solid. Experts advise property owners to remove snow promptly to avoid a difficult snow removal process on Saturday night or Sunday.
"This time of year, it takes a powerful storm to really bring in the sort of cold air that creates a rapid freeze-up because the ground is generally much warmer than it would have been a couple of months ago. However, considering the strong winds produced by this rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure, this storm certainly qualifies as 'powerful'," Thornton said.
Winds that began to increase in strength Saturday will remain blustery into Sunday, blowing snow onto previously cleared roadways and lead to renewed slick spots. The gusty conditions will also cause the weather to feel exceptionally frigid outside for this time of year.
"The same wave of cold that helped to bring snow across the Northeast Saturday is expected to linger in the region, allowing for below-normal temperatures from Detroit and Buffalo to Boston and Philadelphia through Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dive down into the single digits for some Sunday morning," she added.
Forecasters say Sunday morning could potentially be one of, if not the coldest mornings the region experiences until next fall and winter, especially when factoring in the biting wind.
"Sidewalks could be tricky Sunday morning wherever a freeze occurs after precipitation falls on Saturday," Thornton said.
High temperatures will only rebound into the 30s and 40s F across the region Sunday afternoon, generally 5-10 degrees below normal.
The lingering chill will set the stage for another round of wintry weather at the end of the weekend as a weak storm sweeps through southern Canada. This storm will have very limited moisture associated with it, especially compared to the latest winter storm, which will result in fairly light snow showers and flurries across portions of the interior.
Pennsylvania and New York will be at greatest risk of experiencing another wintry hit Sunday, with accumulations ranging from a light dusting to perhaps an inch or two. Another weak system may follow on Tuesday, bringing nuisance rain or snow showers across parts of the region.
In typical March fashion, forecasters say the return of winter's chill will be brief with temperatures expected to moderate quickly next week. By the middle of the week, temperatures can trend 30-40 degrees higher than their lowest levels from this weekend.
"Temperatures across the Northeast are forecast to rebound as the week progresses, ending up above normal in just a few days," Travis said.
"Widespread highs in the 50s and lower 60s are expected by Tuesday, with mild conditions likely to last until at least Thursday or Friday," she added.
Northern tier areas will take the longest to warm up with highs in the 40s expected from New York and points north early in the week before the milder air takes hold for the second half of the week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.