Winter storm leaves behind sloppy mess and record-setting cold
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 12, 2022 7:45 PM EST
Updated Mar. 12, 2022 7:55 PM EST
AccuWeather’s Jillian Angeline reported live on March 12, from Centre County, Pennsylvania, as the season's latest snowstorm impacted the Northeast.
With snowfall wrapping up across the Northeast and the severe weather threat in the Southeast finished, the season's latest winter storm has exited the country, but not without leaving behind a mess up and down the East Coast.
Heavy snowfall and high winds caused near-blizzard conditions across a swath of the Northeast, with blizzard warnings active for Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time since the Blizzard of 2016. At the same time the blizzard warnings were active, parts of the state's southeast, including Virginia Beach, were under a tornado watch.
Snow and ice accumulate on a blooming cherry tree in Washington, Saturday, March 12, 2022, as temperatures dip into the 20s. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
In Washington, D.C., a light snowfall dusted the city's famous cherry blossoms, which are forecast to reach their peak bloom between March 23-25, according to the National Parks Service. In Northwest D.C., more than 2 inches of snow was reported.
When it comes to snow totals, the big winner was Burlington, Pennsylvania, where nearly 11 inches of snow was reported. Pennsylvania was hit hard by the storm's wintry impacts. Southwest of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a massive 73-car pileup was reported on eastbound 581. Multiple people were injured in the series of crashes, though none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Buses were directed to pick up people who had been involved in the crash and take them to the New Cumberland Borough Fire Department as a reunification location as well as to warm up.
A 73-car pileup was reported in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Road conditions were still messy across the state as of Saturday evening, with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Spokesperson Marla Fannin telling AccuWeather Reporter Jillian Angeline that it could take plows hours to cycle through, allowing snow to build up on the roads in the meantime.
“If you don’t have to travel, stay home and have some cocoa,” Fannin said.
In Scranton, Pennsylvania, officials canceled the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, which is one of the nation's largest, and rescheduled it for next Saturday. Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches have been reported in and around the city.
A city worker plows the sidewalk near Lancaster's Central Market Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Lancaster, Pa. Much of the northeast is experiencing a late winter storm dropping snow with high winds. (AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)
At one point, more than 17,500 Pennsylvanians were out of power, as well as more than 15,000 people in Maryland and 10,000 in Virginia, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.us. However, most of the outages related to the storm came not from heavy snowfall, but from high winds and severe thunderstorms in the Southeast.
Severe thunderstorms struck states along the Southeast coast, with a weak EF0 tornado reported near Jensen Beach, Florida, located on the state’s eastern shore. Wind gusts of up to 73 miles per hour were recorded in Ocala, Florida, a town about 90 minutes northwest of Orlando. The gusty winds knocked out power to more than 43,000 in the state, while more than 67,500 people lost power in Georgia.
A gas station canopy is blown over in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, after high winds early Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Facebook/Eric Duncan)
At Fort Myers Beach in Florida, a day at the beach turned dangerous after a waterspout moved ashore. Reporting from Fort Myers, WINK News Meteorologist Dylan Federico stated that two beachgoers were swept up in the waterspout, but they are “fine” with no injuries.
In North Carolina, the wind gusts were extreme with a 97 mph gust reported at Frying Pan Tower, an offshore platform south of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to National Weather Service reports. Onshore in the state, a gust of 77 mph was measured at Carolina Beach.
The gusts knocked down numerous trees in North Carolina, also toppling a gas station canopy in the town of Wilkesboro. In the state's mountains, more than 9 inches of snowfall was recorded in Faust.
Areas even further south also managed to see a fairly rare March snowfall. Images captured from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite showed snow on the ground in parts of northern Louisiana and northern Mississippi, but it quickly melted in the strong March sun.
The winter storm moved fast enough for NOAA's GOES-16 satellite to reveal snow on the ground under clear skies in Arkansas, northern Louisiana, northern Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky this morning.
Even as the storm ends, wintry hazards will linger behind throughout the evening into Sunday. Temperatures are set to continue to plummet Saturday night, causing any snow that has yet to be removed, or slushy areas and pockets of standing water, to freeze solid.
"The same wave of cold that helped to bring snow across the Northeast Saturday is expected to linger in the region, allowing for below-normal temperatures from Detroit and Buffalo to Boston and Philadelphia through Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. "AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dive down into the single digits for some Sunday morning."
Frigid air will also linger in the Southeast, with parts of Mississippi and Tennessee expected to be colder than Alaska. As far south as Lake Okeechobee, AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures are expected to be as chilly as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
