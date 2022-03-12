After Mother Nature's wintry reminder, warmth to envelop Northeast
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 12, 2022 12:39 PM EDT
|
Updated Mar. 13, 2022 8:56 AM EDT
The dynamic storm system is serving as a reminder to millions that winter is still underway even with spring right around the corner.
Big changes are in store for the Northeast this week in the wake of a snowstorm that left many areas buried underneath half a foot of snow or more and plunged temperatures to levels more typical of the middle of winter.
Although clocks were flipped ahead by one hour Saturday night, winter turned the calendar back one more time, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.
Frigid air descended upon the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gusty winds adding an additional icy chill to the air. Temperatures were in the teens and 20s F and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the single digits as the sun began to rise Sunday.
Temperatures had dipped to levels more typical of the middle of winter Sunday morning, March 13, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Forecasters say the temperatures felt on Sunday morning could potentially be the lowest experienced in the region until next fall and winter.
High temperatures will only rebound into the 30s and 40s F across the region Sunday afternoon, generally 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.
The lingering chill will set the stage for another round of wintry weather at the end of the weekend as a weak storm sweeps through southern Canada. This storm will have very limited moisture associated with it, especially compared to the latest winter storm, which will result in fairly light snow showers and flurries across portions of the interior.
Pennsylvania and New York will be at greatest risk of experiencing another wintry hit Sunday afternoon and evening, with accumulations ranging from a light dusting to perhaps an inch or two. Another weak system may follow on Tuesday, bringing nuisance rain or snow showers across parts of the region.
In typical March fashion, forecasters say the return of winter's chill will be brief with temperatures expected to moderate quickly this week. By the middle of the week, temperatures can trend 30-40 degrees higher than their lowest levels from this weekend.
"Temperatures across the Northeast are forecast to rebound as the week progresses, ending up above normal in just a few days," Travis said.
"Widespread highs in the 50s and lower 60s are expected by Tuesday, with mild conditions likely to last until at least Thursday or Friday," she added.
During the middle part of March, average temperatures range from the middle to upper 30s in northern New England, to the middle 50s and lower 60s around the Chesapeake Bay region.
Northern tier areas will take the longest to warm up with highs in the 40s expected from New York and points north early in the week before the milder air takes hold for the second half of the week.
Until all the freshly fallen snow has melted away, motorists and pedestrians should remain wary of icy patches during the overnight and early morning hours due to melting and refreezing cycles.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
