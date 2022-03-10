Major winter storm to brush DC, Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 10, 2022 11:07 AM EST
Updated Mar. 11, 2022 8:54 AM EST
A significant storm will unload everything from rain and gusty thunderstorms to snow and a rapid freeze-up across the eastern third of the U.S.
Winter storm watches and warnings were in effect from the Tennessee Valley through northern Maine on Friday as Mother Nature was preparing to serve up a late-winter blast of heavy snow, wind, rain, and plunging temperatures.
With fewer than 10 days officially remaining in winter, more than 150 million Americans across the eastern third of the nation will face some impacts from the storm, including places along the Eastern Seaboard that began the week enjoying a spring preview with record high temperatures.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone and even bring accumulating snow to the major cities along the I-95 corridor, a development prompted by the forecasters' expectation that cold air will plunge farther east faster than initially expected.
“A fast-moving and rapidly strengthening storm will bring intense weather and dramatic weather changes to the eastern half of the nation, with the most extremes in store for the Northeast,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
From a travel standpoint alone, major disruptions are likely on the roads and for those flying. Flight delays and cancellations are anticipated and could result in ripple-effect impacts across the country.
“The storm will have two distinct sides in terms of temperature and weather,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. The eastern half will be associated with warm air, areas of heavy rain, urban flooding, severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes and coastal flooding, Rayno explained. On the other hand, the storm will catch up with colder air and temperatures will plunge across the interior. That will lead to heavy snow, white-outs and localized blizzard conditions as well as a rapid freeze-up.
Even though the snow portion of the storm is likely to last only 8-12 hours and perhaps just a few hours in some areas, impacts will be significant.
The storm will first take shape along the central Gulf coast on Friday evening before it turns to the north-northeast and moves up along the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday. Its path will eventually take it into Atlantic Canada later this weekend.
As it makes that trek, the dividing line between the warm and cold impacts will set up along the spine of the Appalachians.
Following a light to moderate snowfall, on the order of a few inches in portions of the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys into Friday night, a swath of moderate to heavy snow will expand northeastward over the Appalachians, including the slopes and valleys that extend to the immediate west from Tennessee to Maine.
Travel will become treacherous, due to the freeze-up alone, in this zone, and AccuWeather forecasters warn that people should avoid travel if possible.
The combination of plunging temperatures from the 30s to the 20s and even the teens F in some locations will cause snow to accumulate on the roads and slushy areas to freeze. Snowfall will come down heavily at rates of up to 1-3 inches per hour, causing white-out conditions. As the storm strengthens, snow will persist for longer across areas farther to the north, allowing snow to pile up even more.
Conditions will be particularly dangerous as heavy snow first begins on Friday night into Saturday. Meteorologists say this is the type of setup that can lead to cars sliding off roads, major pileup accidents or potentially leave motorists stranded on highways.
"Blizzard conditions, which occur when the visibility drops below 1/4 mile or less and winds frequently gust to 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours, are most likely to unfold across northern New York and northern New England on Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
The intense snowfall could be accompanied by thunder in some areas.
The area likely to receive at least 3-6 inches of snow will broaden from eastern Tennessee and Kentucky to include much of western and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
A zone of 6-12 inches of snow is likely to begin in the West Virginia mountains and extend up through the Alleghenies of Pennsylvania and central New York with a band of 12-18 inches (30-45 cm) of snow predicted across northern New York state and northern New England through the Eastern Townships of Quebec. It is within this heaviest snow band and perhaps across a few locations farther to the south that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (60 cm) is most likely to occur.
Metro areas that are most likely to experience a blast of moderate to heavy snow and freeze-up include Knoxville, Tennessee, and London, Kentucky, which is in the southeastern part of the state. Farther to the north, Charleston, West Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio, are forecast to see heavier impacts, as well as Pittsburgh.
As the storm advances north, the area of heavier snowfall will widen and places like Rochester, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, are expected to pick up 6-12 inches of snow.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that dangers from the storm won't end when the snow tapers off. Blowing and drifting snow will follow the storm as temperatures are forecast to plunge into the teens and even the single digits from the Appalachians on west Saturday night and over the interior Northeast on Sunday night.
On the storm's warm side, which will generally encompass much of the Atlantic Seaboard, rain and thunderstorms are in store. While the heaviest rain may last only a few hours in the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, the rain can be heavy enough to lead to street and highway flooding from late Friday night to Saturday.
Thunderstorms can occur as far to the north as New England and some of the heavy downpours could drop the visibility to near zero, making travel along highways dangerous.
Cold air will rush eastward during the latter stage of the storm along the I-95 corridor during the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday. A brief period of snow is anticipated at the tail end of the storm from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City with about an inch of snow likely and 1-3 inches over the northern and western suburbs. Most of the accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces.
On top of that, temperatures may plunge from the 50s and 60s to the 30s in a couple of hours and slushy and slippery areas can develop from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours as the temperature dips to near freezing. It may take until Saturday evening for the snow to reach Boston, when a small slushy accumulation could occur.
Both sides of the storm will pack strong winds. Gusts of 40-60 mph will occur over a large part of the eastern third of the nation from Friday night into Saturday night.
The strongest gusts will develop in severe thunderstorms in the southeastern corner of the nation and in portions of the coastal mid-Atlantic and New England, where AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts can reach between 80 and 90 mph. Winds this strong can knock down trees or break off tree limbs and cause extensive power outages and property damage.
The risk of coastal flooding associated with southerly and southeasterly winds will be brief due to the storm on Saturday. However, as powerful winds from the west and northwest kick in due to the rapid strengthening storm, a phenomenon known as blowout tides can occur. In this case, the strong winds will push ocean and bay waters seaward. Small craft and large vessels could run the risk of striking bottom in the shoals of coastal waterways from Saturday night into Sunday.
Despite all the dramatic and hard-hitting impacts from the storm, the system will move along at a swift pace and weather conditions will generally improve from west to east from the Mississippi Valley on Saturday to the Atlantic coast on Sunday.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
