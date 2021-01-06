Potentially record-breaking Storm Filomena eyes Iberian Peninsula
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 6, 2021 7:59 AM EST
Northern Italy was left buried in heavy snow on Jan. 4, after a winter storm swept through this region. Officials were hard at work clearing the snow in different areas of the country.
As cold air remains settled across a large part of Europe, an atypical weather pattern will unfold over the Iberian Peninsula.
Two areas of low pressure are forecast to follow one after the other across southwestern Europe, and each can bring rounds of rain, snow and an icy mix to parts of Spain and Portugal.
Together, this event is being named Storm Filomena by the Spanish Weather Service, AEMet. But what makes this weather pattern so unusual?
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys, it is a perfect combination of different weather features set up in a way we haven't seen since 2018 when Storm Emma ended the Beast from the East across western Europe.
"A southerly storm track due to high pressure in the east-central Atlantic, the stalled [storm system] over central Europe and cold air that has funneled in from Scandinavia and northern Russia are the features creating this uncommon setup," stated Roys.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The first low pressure system will track across the Azores and will spread rain and mountain snow across southern and central Spain into Thursday.
After rain arrived in southern Spain on Wednesday, Roys stated, "As precipitation reaches the Southern Meseta in central Spain Wednesday night and Thursday, it will transition to snow across central parts of the country."
"With little to no break in precipitation, the second area of low pressure will rush over the Iberian Peninsula from Friday through Saturday night, causing precipitation to continue across southern and central areas, as well as expand into the Ebro River Valley and finally into the Northern Meseta by Friday night," Roys added.
Roys also warned that portions of the Ebro River Valley will also encounter sleet and freezing rain with the snow, while most areas across northern and central Spain can expect just accumulating snow.
Rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to produce widespread rain totals of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across southern and eastern Spain as well as the southern coast of Portugal.
Rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) will fall across Andalucia, Murcia and southern Valencia. This is also the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) to fall.
The risk of flash flooding, especially in locations that are low lying or have poor drainage, will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend as rain totals continue to climb.
While the storm will bring heavy rain, the most impactful portion of the storm, and where records may be broken, will be with wintry weather across central and northern Spain.
In areas across central and northern Spain, generally the northern Sistema Penibetico, across the Meseta Central and into the Pyrenees, snow totals are expected to exceed 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) during the second half of the week and into the weekend.
The highest snow totals of 30-60 cm (12-24 inches) are expected across the Sistema Iberico and eastern Sistema Central.
Even outside of this hardest-hit region, 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of snow can accumulate in cities such a Madrid and Zaragoza.
Downed trees and power lines can lead to power outages across regions that receive a significant amount of ice or heavy, wet snow.
Travel conditions can become dangerous where ice and snow accumulate on untreated surfaces. In elevations above 1,200-1,500 meters (4,000-5,000 feet) in the Sistema Iberico, travel may become impossible for a time from Friday evening into Saturday as the heaviest snow falls.
Even in lower-elevation cities like Madrid, Burgos and Logroño, travel may become difficult from Friday into Saturday.
The last time Madrid had accumulating snow was on Feb. 5, 2018, when parts of the city had up to 13 cm (5 inches). This snow forced the closure of two runways at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport. The last time a widespread accumulation of 4 inches occurred in Madrid was on Feb. 23, 2005.
In Zaragoza, the last accumulating snow was on Feb. 22, 2005 when 4.3 inches (11 cm) accumulated, setting many records for the city. This storm has the potential to bring as much, if not greater snow totals.
Highways such as the A-6, A-2 and E-5 leading north and east of Madrid may be greatly impacted. Similarly, the AP-68 and AP-1 in northern parts of the country could have delays.
Roys warned that, "Some of these [road] closures could last up to a couple of days if there are cars trapped and if snow removal is slow going."
While conditions are expected to improve across much of Spain on Sunday, the second storm can meander over the Iberian Peninsula causing rain and snow to be slow to end in some areas. By Monday, an area of high pressure will sink far enough south for dry weather to return to southwestern Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Potentially record-breaking Storm Filomena eyes Iberian Peninsula
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist & Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 6, 2021 7:59 AM EST
Northern Italy was left buried in heavy snow on Jan. 4, after a winter storm swept through this region. Officials were hard at work clearing the snow in different areas of the country.
As cold air remains settled across a large part of Europe, an atypical weather pattern will unfold over the Iberian Peninsula.
Two areas of low pressure are forecast to follow one after the other across southwestern Europe, and each can bring rounds of rain, snow and an icy mix to parts of Spain and Portugal.
Together, this event is being named Storm Filomena by the Spanish Weather Service, AEMet. But what makes this weather pattern so unusual?
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys, it is a perfect combination of different weather features set up in a way we haven't seen since 2018 when Storm Emma ended the Beast from the East across western Europe.
"A southerly storm track due to high pressure in the east-central Atlantic, the stalled [storm system] over central Europe and cold air that has funneled in from Scandinavia and northern Russia are the features creating this uncommon setup," stated Roys.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The first low pressure system will track across the Azores and will spread rain and mountain snow across southern and central Spain into Thursday.
After rain arrived in southern Spain on Wednesday, Roys stated, "As precipitation reaches the Southern Meseta in central Spain Wednesday night and Thursday, it will transition to snow across central parts of the country."
"With little to no break in precipitation, the second area of low pressure will rush over the Iberian Peninsula from Friday through Saturday night, causing precipitation to continue across southern and central areas, as well as expand into the Ebro River Valley and finally into the Northern Meseta by Friday night," Roys added.
Roys also warned that portions of the Ebro River Valley will also encounter sleet and freezing rain with the snow, while most areas across northern and central Spain can expect just accumulating snow.
Rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to produce widespread rain totals of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across southern and eastern Spain as well as the southern coast of Portugal.
Rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) will fall across Andalucia, Murcia and southern Valencia. This is also the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) to fall.
The risk of flash flooding, especially in locations that are low lying or have poor drainage, will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend as rain totals continue to climb.
While the storm will bring heavy rain, the most impactful portion of the storm, and where records may be broken, will be with wintry weather across central and northern Spain.
In areas across central and northern Spain, generally the northern Sistema Penibetico, across the Meseta Central and into the Pyrenees, snow totals are expected to exceed 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) during the second half of the week and into the weekend.
The highest snow totals of 30-60 cm (12-24 inches) are expected across the Sistema Iberico and eastern Sistema Central.
Even outside of this hardest-hit region, 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of snow can accumulate in cities such a Madrid and Zaragoza.
Downed trees and power lines can lead to power outages across regions that receive a significant amount of ice or heavy, wet snow.
Travel conditions can become dangerous where ice and snow accumulate on untreated surfaces. In elevations above 1,200-1,500 meters (4,000-5,000 feet) in the Sistema Iberico, travel may become impossible for a time from Friday evening into Saturday as the heaviest snow falls.
Even in lower-elevation cities like Madrid, Burgos and Logroño, travel may become difficult from Friday into Saturday.
The last time Madrid had accumulating snow was on Feb. 5, 2018, when parts of the city had up to 13 cm (5 inches). This snow forced the closure of two runways at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport. The last time a widespread accumulation of 4 inches occurred in Madrid was on Feb. 23, 2005.
In Zaragoza, the last accumulating snow was on Feb. 22, 2005 when 4.3 inches (11 cm) accumulated, setting many records for the city. This storm has the potential to bring as much, if not greater snow totals.
Highways such as the A-6, A-2 and E-5 leading north and east of Madrid may be greatly impacted. Similarly, the AP-68 and AP-1 in northern parts of the country could have delays.
Related:
Roys warned that, "Some of these [road] closures could last up to a couple of days if there are cars trapped and if snow removal is slow going."
While conditions are expected to improve across much of Spain on Sunday, the second storm can meander over the Iberian Peninsula causing rain and snow to be slow to end in some areas. By Monday, an area of high pressure will sink far enough south for dry weather to return to southwestern Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo