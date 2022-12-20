Northeast faces dramatic flash freeze in wake of soaking winter storm

A powerful storm will unfold across the central U.S. and unleash heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid freeze-up.

The same storm system that will unleash a massive blizzard across the Midwest this week will produce a number of hazardous and disruptive weather impacts in the Northeast in the days leading up to Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England will experience strong winds, and much of the region can expect drenching rain. Some locations will even receive a couple of rounds of snow from the Midwest blizzard. Any rain or snow that falls prior to the start of the holiday weekend is at risk of rapidly freezing, which will threaten treacherous conditions for traveling and walking.

Even though the worst conditions from the storm will be in the Midwest, major airline delays and a large number of flight cancellations are likely at the major travel hubs and regional airports in the Northeast and throughout the nation.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to stress that those with flexible travel plans should consider leaving for their destination ahead of the storm.

In the Northeast, the first precipitation from the storm will overspread the region in a southwest-to-northeast direction from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

The storm will begin briefly as a wintry mix in the central Appalachians before a changeover to rain occurs. Snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for slippery travel conditions from western Virginia and the West Virginia mountains all the way up to Maine, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Along Interstate 95, most of the storm's precipitation will occur in the form of drenching rain due to warming south to southeasterly winds.

"Temperatures will surge into the 50s F all across the Delmarva Peninsula, up into New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England from Thursday night to early Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

"Some places along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts could even touch 60 [degrees] just hours ahead of a massive outbreak of frigid air," Lundberg added.

The rain could significantly reduce the visibility for highway travelers, and also fall at a heavy enough rate to lead to ponding on some streets and highways.

"The combination of rain and melting snow in parts of upstate New York and New England can lead to small stream flooding," Lundberg said.

The strengthening south to southeasterly winds on the front side of the storm can frequently gust to 40 and 60 mph. However, peak gusts up to 74-80 mph, which are equivalent in strength to those produced by a Category 1 hurricane, are possible along the Atlantic coast.

The high winds will raise the risk of falling tree limbs, power outages and minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Flash freeze, major temperature plunge to occur in wake of the storm

As soon as a strong cold front associated with the storm pivots through the region, temperatures will plummet from Friday afternoon to Friday night. In some cases, a temperature drop of 30-50 degrees can occur in a matter of several hours.

"This is about as extreme of a temperature drop there can be in the Northeast," Lundberg said.

For example, the temperature at Philadelphia Friday morning is forecast to surge into the middle to upper 50s. However, soon after the cold front sweeps through with powerful wind gusts, the rain will end and temperatures will plummet through the 40s and 30s in the afternoon and plunge through the 20s Friday evening.

"In many cases, the strong winds will blow the roads dry in the I-95 corridor in the wake of the cold front on Friday," Lundberg said. "However, there is the possibility that some surfaces may not have a chance to dry off and may rapidly freeze as people head home."

Roads may become icy in a matter of minutes from the Appalachians to the northern and western suburbs of major cities along the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic Friday afternoon and evening. The rapid freeze-up dangers will occur in New England Friday night.

The 24-hour temperature drop from Friday to Saturday could rival records. "In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that temperature drop could be 45 degrees or more," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell said. "The record [for greatest temperature dip within 24 hours] is 48 degrees set in both 1981 and 1978."

In portions of the central Appalachians to interior New England, the cold air may sweep in so fast that rain could end as a period of accumulating snow.

Up to a few inches of snow may fall from parts of West Virginia and the North Carolina mountains to Maine. Any snow and slush that occurs will rapidly become difficult to remove as temperatures fall into the 20s, teens and even the single digits by later Friday night and Saturday morning.

Little recovery in temperature is anticipated in the Northeast from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day and into Monday. Temperatures may not top the freezing mark as far south as Washington. D.C., Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Winds on the back end of the storm that will rapidly usher in frigid air can be just as strong as the warm winds at the onset of the storm. Gusts of 40-60 mph are forecast, and AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gusts near 80 mph will be possible.

The combination of the actual temperature, wind and other weather factors will result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures reaching well below zero in the central Appalachians to the single digits and teens along the I-95 corridor from Friday night through Christmas Day.

It is possible that some neighborhoods may face extended power outages, and some homes could lose their primary source of heat, as crews may struggle to restore all downed power lines in a timely manner due to the anticipated extreme conditions.

The frigid weather will make it dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time if not properly dressed. Some individuals could be at risk for respiratory and cardiac problems, experts say.

Even though Christmas 2022 will be far from the coldest on record, it is likely to be the coldest in decades in much of the region and the Midwest. In New York City, this Christmas is likely to be the coldest since 2000 when the high was 27, and the low was 15 at Central Park. A high in the upper 20s and a low near 20 are forecast for this Christmas Day in the Big Apple. The coldest Dec. 25 on record there was in 1980 when temperatures bottomed out at 1 below zero.

People heading westward through the Appalachians and into the Midwest from Friday through Christmas Day could face major disruptions and lengthy road closures due to the snowfall and freeze-up, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The weather is likely to flip dramatically once again around the start of the new year, according to AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters. Temperatures may surge into the 40s, 50s and even the 60s in some locations as 2022 ends and 2023 begins.

