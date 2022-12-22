A major winter storm is already impacting travel plans across the country. As of Thursday morning, at least 1,540 flights had been canceled within, into or out of the U.S., according to FlightAware. The majority of flight cancellations are from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport, with 215 and 119 canceled flights, respectively, as of 10 a.m. EST Thursday. Southwest Airlines has the most of canceled flights, with more than 570 flights canceled and nearly 320 delayed flights.
“Weather conditions caused by winter storms are resulting in multiple disruptions across the country,” Southwest Airlines wrote in a travel advisory update. American Airlines also wrote in a travel alert that winter weather will impact operations across the Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports. In preparation for the winter storm, major airlines, such as United, American and Southwest offered a variety of weather-related waivers earlier this week.
Nearly two-thirds of the country could see travel disruptions from an arctic blast in the days just before Christmas. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest if you have flight plans in danger.
Blizzard conditions left more than 100 drivers and passengers stranded on Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Wall in South Dakota, Wednesday as extremely low visibility made for a “dangerous situation” and brought traffic to a halt, authorities said.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews worked well into the evening hours rescuing people whose vehicles were stuck along a long stretch of snow-covered highway as frigid cold temperatures plummeted even further to well below zero. I-90 was shut down in both directions between Box Elder and Chamberlain due to low visibility and snow-packed surfaces. “Westbound traffic at Interstate 90 mile marker 82 is at a standstill,” the Sheriff’s Office reported at one point in the afternoon.
Thursday morning, Rapid City recorded wind chills of 39 to 41 below F, according to the National Weather Service. Warming centers were set up at local churches and other sites. I-90 eastbound and westbound in South Dakota remained closed from Rapid City (Box Elder exit 67) to Chamberlain remained closed Thursday morning due to high winds and drifting and blowing snow.
Call it a winter trifecta: A powerful snowstorm with dangerously frigid temperatures and howling winds will make for a messy Christmas weekend for millions from coast-to-coast.
About 20 states are under some type of winter storm warning or freezing rain advisory as the juggernaut Arctic weather system, which started in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, tracks eastward Thursday into Friday, dumping up to 2 feet of heavy snow in some parts of the U.S. and causing blizzard conditions for the Midwest.
A blast of frigid air will plunge temperatures into the single digits and even below zero in some spots. Widespread damaging wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph will make it feel worse with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plummeting well below zero. Some regions could also see flash freezing, when rapidly dropping temps quickly freeze any liquid on the roadways. The storm will impact millions just before the holiday weekend, not to mention the slew of businesses that depend on these critical last days of holiday shopping. Travelers can expect airline delays or cancellations and those driving will face some treacherous and unpredictable road conditions. Thousands of power outages are also anticipated.
As the storm moves east, it’s expected to rapidly intensify, strengthening into a “bomb cyclone.” This process, called bombogenesis, occurs when a storm undergoes explosive development and the barometric pressure of the storm falls to at least 0.71 of an inch (24 millibars) in 24 hours.Check for the latest updates on AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather app.
At least five states have issued states of emergency orders ahead of a frigid, powerful snowstorm that is moving across the U.S. through Friday, hitting multiple states with heavy snow, damaging winds, freezing rain and dangerous bitter cold.
So far, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia and North Carolina have issued the emergency orders that, in part, activate their emergency response and operations plans. Emphasizing that the storm “is going to be really dangerous,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he wants everyone to heed the state’s warning and stay off the roads. “After midday Thursday, don’t travel unless you have to -- unless you’re an essential employee,” the governor said.
Kentucky officials also cautioned residents to prepare for power outages, broken waterlines and damage to the public infrastructure, stressing that families “make a plan to have a backup heat source in place and to make a vehicle kit,” if necessary. The state was in the process of opening up warming centers for local residents in the event of extended outages.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a state of emergency order as transportation and utility crews prepared for dangerous road conditions and downed trees and power lines. The order will allow for essential supplies, particularly propane, to be delivered for both commercial and residential needs, according to officials. “Temperatures as we know it likely won’t reach 40 degrees across Georgia until Monday afternoon,” the governor said at a news conference Wednesday.“
The State of Emergency will help ease some restrictions and allow heating fuel companies to keep up with demand,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told the media as his state braces for icy conditions.
