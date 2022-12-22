Call it a winter trifecta: A powerful snowstorm with dangerously frigid temperatures and howling winds will make for a messy Christmas weekend for millions from coast-to-coast.

About 20 states are under some type of winter storm warning or freezing rain advisory as the juggernaut Arctic weather system, which started in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, tracks eastward Thursday into Friday, dumping up to 2 feet of heavy snow in some parts of the U.S. and causing blizzard conditions for the Midwest.

A blast of frigid air will plunge temperatures into the single digits and even below zero in some spots. Widespread damaging wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph will make it feel worse with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plummeting well below zero. Some regions could also see flash freezing, when rapidly dropping temps quickly freeze any liquid on the roadways. The storm will impact millions just before the holiday weekend, not to mention the slew of businesses that depend on these critical last days of holiday shopping. Travelers can expect airline delays or cancellations and those driving will face some treacherous and unpredictable road conditions. Thousands of power outages are also anticipated.

As the storm moves east, it's expected to rapidly intensify, strengthening into a "bomb cyclone." This process, called bombogenesis, occurs when a storm undergoes explosive development and the barometric pressure of the storm falls to at least 0.71 of an inch (24 millibars) in 24 hours.