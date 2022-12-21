Southern US cold snap could have iguanas falling from trees in Florida

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. An expansive snowstorm is set to unfold across the center of the country, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds and jeopardizing holiday travel plans ahead of Christmas weekend.

As a potent storm unleashes blizzard conditions and threatens to shut down travel across the Midwest through late in the week, it will usher in a deep freeze and wintry conditions across the southern United States. The cold will sweep all the way into Florida, triggering an alert for an unusual phenomenon: cold so intense that iguanas drop from trees.

The storm will send a potent cold front across the southern Plains late Wednesday, causing temperatures to begin dropping steadily in parts of the region.

Wintry precipitation is expected to begin falling as early as Wednesday night across far northern Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. Cities such as Wichita, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, could have a slick coating of snow and ice by sunrise on Thursday morning.

Snow and ice are forecast to continue across portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Thursday, as the cold air filters into the region. Wintry precipitation will continue to expand across the Tennessee Valley and into the southern Appalachians on Thursday night and early Friday.

General snow and ice accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected in most of this area, with higher snow amounts possible farther north.

Even though only a small amount of snow, sleet and rain is expected from the storm, when compared to locations farther north in the Midwest and Northeast, that can still be just enough to lead to dangerous road conditions, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

In locations from Louisiana and southern Arkansas to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, precipitation is expected to fall as rain most of the time. Even still, residents and travelers shouldn't let their guard down, AccuWeather forecasters say. In this zone, a drastic temperature swing may end up as the most widespread and longest-lasting impact of the storm.

In a city like Dallas, temperatures around 50 on Wednesday afternoon will be replaced by subfreezing temperatures overnight. By Thursday night, a low in the single digits is expected.

A more sudden temperature change is expected in Oklahoma City, where a high in the middle 40s on Wednesday will be replaced with a low temperature of around 5 degrees by Thursday morning.

"In some cases, lingering moisture from the rain could freeze into a clear sheet of ice as temperatures drop rapidly behind the storm," Sosnowski explained.

A lack of moisture in the South Central states should keep this risk at bay in parts of Texas. However, drenched locations from Kentucky and Virginia on southward through parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia should be aware of the potential for a rapid freeze-up.

In cities such as Nashville, a high near 60 degrees on Thursday will be replaced with a low temperature in the single digits on Friday morning, good for a temperature drop of more than 50 degrees in 24 hours’ time. In Atlanta and Houston, high temperatures around 50 and 60 degrees, respectively, will drop to the teens early Friday morning.

In addition to the cold, blustery winds will impact much of the region. Areas from eastern Colorado to the Mississippi River Valley can expect wind gusts of 40-50 mph through Thursday night, with a pocket of even stronger winds possible from Kansas to north-central Texas where wind gusts could top 60 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will extend across the Southeast throughout Friday.

"Winds of this magnitude will not only produce dangerous cross-winds for motorists on west to east oriented highways like interstates 10, 20 and 40 but also disrupt air travel," explained Sosnowski.

Sosnowski also added that air travel disruptions would not be confined to just the snowy or windy locations but could have a cascading ripple effect across the country into the weekend.

The strong winds will also contribute to how cold it will feel after the storm departs.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be in the single digits for most of Texas on Friday morning, while residents in the northern part of the state can expect it to feel like it is below zero.

Dry weather is forecast across the southeastern U.S. for the start of the Christmas weekend on Saturday, but the wintry chill will linger. RealFeel temperatures will be below zero as far south as the Alabama Gulf coast.

Floridians should be on the lookout for falling iguanas

Air temperatures falling below freezing across the Florida Peninsula will likely be too cold for certain types of wildlife in the area.

Every few years, a unique weather predicament strikes the tropical climate of Florida, particularly when arctic air reaches the Sunshine State. The frigid cold is known to adversely affect iguanas, which are not native to the state and are considered to be an invasive species. When temperatures drop into the low 40s or below, the cold-blooded reptiles slow down drastically and eventually become immobile before they fall out of their home in the trees.

An iguana fell out of a tree to the pavement in Florida on Jan. 30, 2022. (Drew Morris)

Back in January of this year, there were multiple reports of cold-stunned iguanas as temperatures dropped to the freezing mark as far south as the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

Due to this upcoming cold blast, Tampa will have low temperatures on Friday and Saturday night around 32 degrees. A similar temperature is in the forecast for Orlando during that time. In Miami, temperatures will settle near 50 on Christmas Eve night.

Through the rest of the holiday weekend and into the final week of December, temperatures are expected to stay well below normal from Texas to the Carolinas. It might take until the middle of next week for temperatures to be within a few degrees of average for late December.

