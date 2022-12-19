Millions set to see pre-Christmas blizzard as major snowstorm unfolds across Midwest

A powerful holiday-week storm will unfold across the central U.S. from Thursday into Friday and unleash heavy snow and strong winds. Areas farther south and east won’t get as much snow, but other threats will develop.

An extensive snowstorm is set to unfold across parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week, and the timing could not be worse, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As millions rush to finish their shopping or embark on their holiday travels, the storm will begin to strengthen rapidly and generate high winds and accumulating snow at the same time that dangerously cold air from the Arctic will pour across the country.

The massive winter storm will bring everything from a blizzard in the Midwest to heavy rain and spotty snow followed by a rapid freeze-up in the South and East, leading to poor travel conditions across a huge chunk of the United States just in time for Christmas.

During the period from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, 112.7 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). But the millions taking to the roads and skies in the days prior to Christmas could face big trouble from Old Man Winter.

Winter will officially begin on Wednesday, and it seems the atmosphere will waste no time sending out a reminder that a new season will be underway as what may become one of the most potent storms of the season is poised to disrupt or shut down holiday travel in multiple states.

Two-thirds of the nation’s flights are likely to be impacted by the major storm on Thursday and Friday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Several major hubs, including Chicago, Detroit and New York City, are all in the path of the storm and face significant disruptions. Ripple-effect delays from affected aircraft and crews will be felt across the nation.

Storm’s wintry side may shut down travel in Midwest

From Thursday to Friday, the central barometric pressure of the storm has the potential to crash as fast as some hurricanes that experience rapid intensification. As the pressure plummets, winds will rush in and swirl at high speeds around the storm's center. The winds will allow moisture to be drawn in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic and cold air to be dragged southeastward from the Arctic.

The result will be nothing short of blizzard conditions in many Midwest states including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. A blizzard is officially defined by the National Weather Service as blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph that reduce the visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.

"The exact track of the storm will determine which areas end up in the middle of the blizzard," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "The energy poised to spin up the storm in the central U.S. at midweek was located off the coast of British Columbia on Monday."

Just north and west of the storm track, there is the potential for 6 to 12 inches of powdery snow to fall that will be pushed around by high-velocity winds.

"Travel could be totally shut down in Chicago by the storm from late Thursday to Friday," Rayno said.

A number of major Midwestern cities will be at risk for the storm's worst impacts which include snow, high winds and a rapid freeze-up. In addition to Chicago, other cities where travel will become difficult and dangerous from Thursday to Friday include Milwaukee, Detroit, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

"And, it is not just during the storm when conditions will be bad," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Frigid air, ongoing gusty winds, blowing and drifting snow and hard-packed snow and ice on the roads will continue to make for horrendous travel conditions on Christmas Eve and perhaps into Christmas Day across much of the Midwest."

High winds and temperatures plummeting into the 20s, teens and single digits Fahrenheit during the storm can result in life-threatening conditions for motorists who become stranded on highways in the Midwest. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures during and after the storm in the snow zone will drop well below zero.

As locations in the Midwest end up with blizzard conditions, half the nation is likely to experience the direct effects of the storm.

Brief snow, freeze-up to threaten travel from South to Northeast

There is a long list of cities and major highways extending from the Dakotas to Oklahoma, Georgia and Maine where plummeting temperatures, a period of snow and a freeze-up can make travel difficult and dangerous, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Across a large stretch of Interstate 40 and perhaps as far south as portions of I-20 in the South Central and Southeastern states, there will be a small amount of snow and/or sleet that can briefly melt and freeze on roads as the Arctic air sweeps in from Wednesday night to Friday.

The patchy snow and ice could develop across a large area and cover portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. The wintry weather will also extend into the northern portions of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the western portions of North Carolina and Virginia.

A slew of hazardous conditions to impact the Northeast

While snow lovers may cringe and travelers may breathe a sigh of relief at the forecast of rain from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, the impending storm is still likely to cause trouble.

As rain spreads over the region from southwest to northeast spanning Thursday night to Saturday, cold air at the onset of the storm will lead to a period of snow and wintry mix over portions of the central Appalachians and interior New England.

As the storm strengthens, warmer air will sweep in, but windswept rain can add to the woes of ponding on the highways. Strong onshore winds can lead to coastal flooding in the mid-Atlantic and New England.

"As cold air sweeps in the wake of a strong cold front, the sky will clear, and roads will dry off in most cases in the I-95 corridor from late Friday to Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "However, some patches of ice are likely as temperatures plummet."

The best chance for an accumulation of snow will be over the central Appalachians and perhaps in part of eastern New England, prior to intense bands of lake-effect snow that set up in the traditional snow corridors from northeastern Ohio to northwestern Pennsylvania and western and northern New York state this weekend.

Winds will be a widespread problem

More than 24 states east of the Rockies could experience wind gusts topping 50 mph from the storm. The fierce winds will not only raise the risk of power outages but also likely wreak havoc with departing and arriving flights as well as high-profile vehicles on the roads.

In portions of the southern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast, where AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts of 80 mph are possible, winds can even be strong enough to knock over trees and lead to property damage. Loose objects, such as holiday decorations and trash cans, can be blown away.

Around the Great Lakes, the powerful winds will create freezing spray and flooding along the shoreline.

The cold air sweeping in during and behind the storm will be brutal and potentially life-threatening in some cases, especially for those with respiratory or cardiac issues. There will be a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia for those who don't dress properly when spending time outdoors, experts say.

AccuWeather meteorologists strongly urge people to run errands and travel ahead of the storm, if possible. Conditions will be more favorable in much of the central U.S. into Tuesday and in much of the East through Wednesday.

AccuWeather's team of more than 100 meteorologists will continue to provide updates on the storm and the outbreak of Arctic air through this week and into the Christmas weekend.

