Burst of bitter cold to freeze large part of US before Christmas

AccuWeather forecasters are increasingly confident that a late-week storm will cause major travel disruptions in the final days before Christmas of 2022.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track a plunge of bitterly cold air that will send the eastern two-thirds of the United States into a deep freeze ahead of Christmas, challenging decades-old records and causing heating demands to sky rocket.

Subfreezing and, in some cases, subzero temperatures are expected to grip areas from the northern Rockies to the East and South. The mercury could dip to 25-50 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages during the height of the cold.

"The Arctic air can envelop much of the central and eastern part of the country just prior to the holiday weekend, threatening the coldest lead up to the Christmas holiday in decades," AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.

Continue reading for a region-by-region expert analysis from AccuWeather forecasters on the exact timing and magnitude of the cold.

Northern Rockies to Midwest

Frigid air is already in place across the northern Plains in the wake of a powerful and prolonged storm system that unleashed days of blizzard conditions during the last half of the week. Old Man Winter will up the ante even further as the first of two waves of intense cold arrive in North America during the early part of next week.

"The area that got hit hard with blizzard conditions will now have to contend with another outbreak of intense cold," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

By the middle of the week, a reinforcing burst of Arctic air will send temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could dip as low as 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit below zero in some areas of Montana or North Dakota, which would come close to a stretch of extreme cold observed back in 1983 and 1989. Records from the cold outbreaks during those years still set the standard for cold air around Christmastime in much of the northern and eastern U.S.

In Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, temperatures map dip close to the respective record lows of 29 and 31 degrees below zero on Thursday night. These records were originally set in 1951 and 1983, respectively.

"The cold burst in places such as Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines will be more more typical of January or February, as opposed to December," Benz said.

In these cities, the fiercest cold is likely to settle in during Thursday and Friday as holiday travel ramps up in full force. When factoring in gusty winds from a large storm that is expected to develop prior to Christmas, AccuWeather experts say it will be downright dangerous for individuals who do not have enough warm layers or proper shelter to be outside for even a short amount of time.

South Central and Southeastern states

Frigid conditions will spill south and east during the latter portion of next week, leaving residents from Dallas to Little Rock, Arkansas, Nashville and Atlanta shivering ahead of the holiday weekend. At their lowest point, nighttime temperatures may bottom out in the upper single digits and teens in these cities.

"Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas during Hanukkah and around Christmas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

Depending on the exact speed of the cold rush, Friday may be the coldest day across the Southeast with highs in the 20s across the interior and in the 30s along much of the Gulf coast, with gusty winds creating even lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures.

"There is the likelihood of hard freezes along the Interstate 20 and 10 corridors," Deger said, adding that preventative measures should be taken by those heading away from home for the holidays to prevent frozen pipes and water damage.

Temperatures may moderate for Christmas itself next Sunday, but the burst of bitterly cold air will certainly be a wakeup call across the region following a very mild first half of December.

Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists say how quickly and with what intensity the cold envelops the East remains somewhat in question. A large storm expected to develop along the leading edge of the Arctic air may act to delay the arrival of the colder air along the Atlantic Seaboard.

"Even with a slightly less-severe outcome as the air mass reaches the Atlantic coast, it is expected to be a colder Christmas than in recent years in many parts of the East," Deger said.

In New York City, for example, the high temperature on Christmas Day over the past three years has been 52 in 2021, 61 in 2020 and 47 in 2019. All of those high temperatures were above the average of 42 for the day. AccuWeather's latest forecast for the city puts the high this Christmas right around 30. The lowest high temperature ever recorded on Christmas there was just 13 in 1983.

Washington, D.C., had a balmy Christmas in 2021 with a temperature of 68, but the forecast there could be nearly 40 degrees lower this year. Similar temperatures contrasts from last Christmas to this Christmas can be expected throughout the Northeast.

