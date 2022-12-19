Seattle, Denver to receive snow as new storm aims for Northwest, Rockies

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Unsettled weather is in store for the Northwest this week, and even some lower elevations could end up with some snow.

Those in the Northwest have been no stranger to major storm systems as of late, with heavy mountain snow and waves of torrential rainfall along the coasts frequently affecting the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more stormy weather will develop during this busy holiday travel week and warn that snow and ice could cause widespread disruptions.

The source of this unsettled, wintry weather is a storm located well offshore in the Pacific that is being propelled eastward by an especially strong jet stream. By Tuesday and Wednesday, this storm system will quickly slide into the coast, bringing a variety of hazards along with it.

"While some snow showers may be present in the Washington Cascades and even the Seattle area on Monday, the more substantial snowfall should arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.

Tuesday through early Wednesday morning will likely be when the most intense periods of snow occur across Washington. While this will be a quick-hitting system, snow will become quite heavy at times, reaching over an inch per hour in many spots. The Cascades and Olympic Mountains should record the highest snow totals, with over a foot possible at the highest elevations. Even in the heavily traveled Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes, over 6 inches of snow is likely, meteorologists say.

Along the Interstate 5 corridor, temperatures will be more marginal which will result in wetter and slushier snow and lower overall totals. However, cities such as Olympia, Seattle and Bellingham should expect a general 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with higher amounts of up to 5 inches in localized spots.

As this storm system continues eastward, accumulating snow will follow along with it.

"By Wednesday night and early Thursday, snow will shift into major cities such as Salt Lake City and Denver. With temperatures dropping to downright frigid levels, this snow will be quite dry, allowing it to accumulate quickly," Rinde explained.

Snow totals over 6 inches should be confined to the higher terrain of the Wasatch and Wyoming Ranges, as well as the Colorado Rockies. Amounts over a foot cannot be ruled out on the highest peaks, where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches could be approached.

In Denver, total snow accumulations often vary across the surrounding area, and this storm should be no exception. While southeastern portions of the metro area may only get a few inches of snow, the western suburbs and foothills will have the best chance of seeing 6 inches or more of snow.

In addition to the snow accumulation itself, fierce winds are expected throughout the duration of this storm. Winds will gust well over 40 mph in the Colorado Rockies. Some areas could experience blizzardlike conditions. A blizzard is officially defined by the National Weather Service as when there are sustained winds over 35 mph and visibility of a quarter mile or less during periods of snow over the course of at least three consecutive hours.

Later on Wednesday and into Thursday, this storm will move out into the Plains and Midwest, developing into what will become an expansive blizzard for many of those areas. However, the frigid weather will move in quickly behind it.

In Denver, a city known for sharp fluctuations in temperature, Wednesday's high in the mid-40s Fahrenheit is set to fall by over 30 degrees, and perhaps much more, as it is forecast to bottom out between 10 below zero Fahrenheit and 20 below zero Fahrenheit across the metro area.

Farther north, the cold will turn even more brutal. Low temperatures in Billings, Montana, may approach 30 below zero Fahrenheit Wednesday night, with lows reaching past 20 below zero Fahrenheit across the state.

In these areas, gusty winds will make the conditions feel even colder, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plunging as low as 50 below zero Fahrenheit.

Those hoping for warmer weather around Christmas will not get their wish. In the Northwest, another storm system could bring a swath of hazardous freezing rain to much of Oregon and Washington, while bitterly cold conditions continue across the Rockies and High Plains.

