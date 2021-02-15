At least four states across the central and southern U.S. have issued state of emergency declarations due to the potent winter storm and widespread cold blast. Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, and Kansas have each instituted a full or partial emergency declaration due to the hazardous risk of wintry weather. After declaring a state of emergency on Friday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt provided an update on Sunday. “State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” said Stitt. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”

Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide state of emergency covering all 245 counties in the Lone Star State on Friday. On Sunday, he announced that the White House issued a federal emergency declaration for the state. “I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” said Abbott. “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she issued a state of emergency on Sunday due to the Arctic blast and the stress the cold was putting on utility and natural gas providers. “As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,”Kelly said.