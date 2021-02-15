An extremely dangerous winter storm is bearing down on several south-central states. As of Monday morning, more than 2 million people were already without power.
Hundreds of calls for emergency medical services were already fielded by midday on Monday, according to MedStar EMS, which serves Fort Worth and 14 other cities in Northern Texas. The 201 calls answered by around 11:30 CT were up 36.7% from the same timeframe the previous Monday. Dozens of the calls were related to power outages gripping the state amid a deep freeze in which temperatures had plummeted into the single digits and even below zero across the northern tier of the state. Emergencies included patients whose oxygen machines had stopped working due to the power outage, and 19 patients were treated for hypothermia, according to MedStar EMS Alerts on Twitter.
Over 2 million Texans had to start their cold Monday mornings without power and a plethora of frozen wind turbines is a large reason why. The turbines, many of which are located on wind farms in the western and northern portions of the state, ground to a halt this weekend by the unseasonably cold and moist winter conditions from the storm. According to Statesman.com, wind power generated 23% of all energy in Texas in 2020, the second-largest energy source after natural gas.
Mother Nature transformed the coastline of Texas on Monday, making it look more like a white sand beach following rare coastal snow. Residents in Galveston, Texas, that bundled up and trekked through the wintry weather to the Gulf Coast were shocked to see snow covering the beach all the way up to where the waves were crashing ashore. A road that ran parallel to the beach was also mostly covered with snow, making for slippery travel for motorists driving to see the spectacle. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature fluttered around the zero-degree mark in Galveston as the sun rose, and at 7:41 a.m. CST, bottomed out at 3 below zero F.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe thunderstorms could erupt in warmer air along the southern edge of the storm late Monday and Monday night. Some of the thunderstorms that will ignite across northern and central Florida, southern and central Georgia and perhaps as far to the north as the eastern parts of the Carolinas could turn severe and spawn strong wind gusts, flash flooding and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. In the strongest storms, winds may be strong enough to knock over trees and lead to power outages. "A small number of the strongest storms could produce a brief tornado, especially from northern Florida to southern Georgia," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Colder air will surge southward and shut down the severe weather risks across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, but a few severe thunderstorms could still erupt across southern Florida.
Cars drive by Michael Given as he stands at an intersection asking for money during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Given said he is a restaurant worker who was laid off due to the coronavirus, and needs the money to pay for a hotel for himself an his wife for another night. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Places across the southern Plains may have felt a little like southern Siberia on Monday morning, with temperatures below zero in several parts of Oklahoma and AccuWeather RealFeel temps an astonishing 35 to 40 degrees below zero. El Reno, which is about 30 miles west of Oklahoma City and has a population of about 16,000, had a RealFeel of -40 on Monday morning. The RealFeel in Oklahoma City made it down to "only" -35. But just 1,200 miles away to the south and east, the folks in Weston, Florida, were enjoying partly sunny skies and an AccuWeather RealFeel of 95 degrees. Weston is about 40 miles northwest of Miami and the people there probably send their sympathies to those dealing with the cold, snow and ice in Oklahoma.
A distance of 1,200 miles made for a 135-degree AccuWeather RealFeel differential on early on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. El Reno, Oklahoma, saw the RealFeel temperature reach -40. Meanwhile, in Weston, Florida, the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature soared to 95. (AccuWeather)
The Arctic blast currently gripping much of the United States has toppled numerous longstanding cold records, including some that date back more than 100 years. North Platte, Nebraska, reached a brutally cold -29 F Monday morning, breaking the previous record of -23 from 1881. In San Antonio and Austin, Texas, the temperature dipped into the single digits, as daily record lows of 9 and 8 were recorded in each city. The prior record in Austin for Feb. 15, was 20 while the previous in San Antonio was 21. Both were previously established in 1909. Oklahoma City dropped below zero to set a daily record low of -6, smashing the longstanding record of 7 that was also set in 1909. AccuWeather meteorologists say much of the central U.S. will continue to experience record lows 20-40 degrees below normal through Monday night.
At least four states across the central and southern U.S. have issued state of emergency declarations due to the potent winter storm and widespread cold blast. Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, and Kansas have each instituted a full or partial emergency declaration due to the hazardous risk of wintry weather. After declaring a state of emergency on Friday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt provided an update on Sunday. “State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” said Stitt. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”
Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide state of emergency covering all 245 counties in the Lone Star State on Friday. On Sunday, he announced that the White House issued a federal emergency declaration for the state. “I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” said Abbott. “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she issued a state of emergency on Sunday due to the Arctic blast and the stress the cold was putting on utility and natural gas providers. “As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,”Kelly said.
One of the busiest weather patterns in decades is making its presence felt across nearly the entire United States. The National Weather Service reports that more than 150 million Americans are currently facing either a winter storm warning, ice storm warning, winter storm watch or winter weather advisory. The bulk of those are currently in the form of winter storm warnings, which stretch all the way from the Texas-Mexico border to the Maine-Canada border. And the hits will just keep on coming. Snow and ice will continue to pile up in the Northeast, as another storm is poised to travel across the nation's midsection during the middle of the week.
Winter storm warnings (dark blue) stretched from Texas to Maine on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.