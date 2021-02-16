Powerful EF3 tornado tears through NC, killing at least 3
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 16, 2021 5:19 PM EST
Three people were killed and 10 were injured after a tornado struck Brunswick County, North Carolina, in the evening hours of Feb. 15.
A deadly tornado ripped through the area of Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina late Monday night, claiming at least three lives and injuring at least 10 others.
“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference. "It’s going to be a long recovery process."
As the sun rose Tuesday morning, more and more images of damage from the destructive twister emerged. A storm survey team from the National Weather Service assessed some of the damage on Tuesday and gave the twister a preliminary rating of an EF3 with winds estimated at 160 mph.
"Devastating damage to many homes, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said on Facebook. "BCSO, Brunswick County Emergency Services and multiple fire and law enforcement agencies remain on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads."
A property owner videos the damage to a home from severe weather in Brunswick County, N.C. near the town of Sunset Beach, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
The tornado was spawned by the ongoing winter storm that has draped the nation in heavy snow and ice. AccuWeather meteorologists previously forecast that the storm had the potential to trigger severe weather in the Southeast due to the system's clash with warmer air in the region.
The fatal twister initially pounded the Ocean Ridge Plantation area late Monday night, shortly before midnight. According to local emergency management officials, over 50 homes were damaged, including multiple that were completely destroyed.
Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes and the Wilmington Fire Department said on Twitter that teams would be sent to help find people throughout Tuesday.
Multiple structures were completely destroyed by the possible tornado in southeastern North Carolina. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
As the twister charged on, the hardest-hit locations are the coastal towns of Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach and Carolina Shores, where buildings were completely leveled, according to WECT.
Multiple power lines were downed by the tornado, leaving over 37,000 Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customers without power at 1 a.m. local time.
Before the sun rose on Tuesday, over 37,000 residents in the areas affected by the tornado were left without power as many structures were either destroyed or severely damaged. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
On Tuesday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shared his thoughts and prayers for the affected areas on Twitter.
“At least three deaths, a number of injuries and damage to dozens of homes caused by a fierce tornado in Brunswick County last night,” he said. “I have spoken with Sheriff Ingram and County Commission Chair Thompson, and the state has sent help.”
Drone footage from CBS captured one of the most directly impacted locations near Ocean Ridge Plantation, depicting homes completely ruined and entire streets with damage.
The NWS shared that officials have reported downed power lines along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area.
Earlier on Monday, another tornado made landfall near Damascus, Georgia, located near Early County. The twister was initially spotted around 5 p.m. local time and preliminary damage assessments from the NWS confirmed it to have inflicted EF2 damage.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said another round of severe weather may be likely for the region as a second major winter storm travels from Texas to Maine this week.
That second round may even threaten the same afflicted area from Monday night, he warned.
"Heavy, gusty thunderstorms are almost a certainty from the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday to the northeast Gulf Coast and the southern Atlantic coast on Thursday," Sosnowski said. "Of these storms, a small percentage can turn severe with the risk of damaging winds and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes."
