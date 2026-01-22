Ice storm threatens Texas to Virginia with widespread power outages, travel shutdowns

A massive ice storm stretching for 1,800 miles in over a dozen states threatens to halt travel and cut power to a million utility customers. Travel and power could be shut down for days in the storm's wake.

A winter storm is forecast to bring ice and snow from Texas to the Northeast. Impacts will begin Friday evening in Dallas, expanding east to Charlotte, Atlanta, D.C. and NYC through Sunday.

The most dangerous and potentially destructive part of a massive winter storm will affect the southern United States, where a glaze of freezing rain up to an inch thick is possible from Texas to the Carolinas and Virginia. Farther north, heavy snow will bring its share of disruptions, while a combination of snow and ice in parts of the Plains, Tennessee Valley and mid-Atlantic will further add to travel and infrastructure problems.

This winter storm will shut it all down. "It is rare for a storm to combine this much snow, ice and bitter cold over such a large area — a widespread travel-halting, winter storm will stall daily life for days," AccuWeather Senior Vice President Evan Myers said.



The scope of the ice portion of the storm will extend for 1,800 miles from far western Texas to the mid-Atlantic coast, encompassing more than a dozen states. In some locations, ice may continue to accrue for more than 24 hours.

"Some of the power outages associated primarily with a buildup of ice affecting utility customers will last a few days or more, meaning many of the same population will be without heat as Arctic air charges in behind the storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

About 60 million people will experience some icing conditions, with potentially 1 million without power for an extended time.

In many areas hit hard by Helene in late September 2024, temporary power lines set up have still not been upgraded and may come down more easily than permanent lines. The massive extent of the ice storm may stretch resources and personnel in North Carolina and other states to the limit.

"Entire supply chains may break down from prolonged days of extensive interstate closures," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said. "Critical supplies of pharmaceuticals, baby formula and basic necessities may become scarce in the hardest hit areas and even snowball into large parts of the country."

Ice storm to down trees, make travel dangerous

The intensity of the storm may shut down long stretches of major highways and close schools, businesses and airports for days. A storm of this magnitude in the northern states, where equipment and ice-melting compounds are plentiful, would pose an extreme challenge. Such a storm as this in the Southern states, where equipment and materials are scarce, can shut down travel for an extended period.

One-quarter of an inch of freezing rain is all it takes for power outages to begin, based on the weight on tree limbs and power lines. This zone is forecast to extend from near San Angelo, Texas, to east of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Areas that have a potential for the glaze of half of an inch to 1 inch include northeastern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas, northern and central Mississippi, parts of northern Alabama, northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina. This amount of ice is projected to occur near Atlanta; Greenville, South Carolina; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Monroe, Louisiana. Under these conditions, scores of trees and branches will be downed. Trees and live wires will block roads. In some cases, transformers may explode.

Sleet could lessen the impacts of the ice storm. Areas that get more sleet than freezing rain will have less ice buildup on trees and power lines. Farther north, including parts of the mid-Atlantic, sleet could also reduce how much snow falls with this storm.

The thick ice on streets, sidewalks, parking lots and highways will harden as much colder air moves in later this weekend to early next week with temperatures dipping into the 20s, teens and even the single digits in some locations as the storm moves away.

Some areas close to the Gulf coast that experience little or no freezing rain and sleet during the storm may experience a quick freeze-up of wet, untreated surfaces.

Travel during and for a time after the storm may be extremely dangerous. All-weather or summer tires do not provide adequate traction on ice. Experts warn that braking action on an icy surface is practically zero.

Thousands of flights are likely to be cancelled throughout the region and across the nation due to the scope of aircraft and crews that will be displaced by the ice and snow portion of the storm. Airline passengers are urged to call ahead or check apps before departing for the airport, even if the weather outside their window is dry and clear.

For homes and businesses planning to use portable generators, extreme caution is advised due to the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution and fire.

