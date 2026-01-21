Winter storm brings cold not seen since 2021, putting Texas power grid to the test

AccuWeather meteorologists say Dallas may remain below freezing for up to 80 hours. During the Texas freeze of 2021, temperatures stayed below 32 degrees for about 139 hours.

AccuWeather’s Jon Porter urges people to prepare for a massive winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow and freezing rain from the Plains to the Northeast, which will lead to power outages.

Texas is bracing for the most significant winter storm of the season, which is expected to plunge temperatures below freezing for millions not accustomed to dangerous cold and put the Texas power grid to the test from winter weather for the first time since the deadly freeze of 2021.

For the South, the coldest air and an ice storm will arrive this weekend. In north Texas, Dallas could drop to around 23 degrees by Sunday, the coldest temperature of the season.

The deep freeze, combined with ice and possible snow, could lead to long-lasting power outages.

Unlike most of the country, Texas operates largely on its own power grid. Most of the state is served by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT. Because the Lone Star State isn’t fully connected to the major U.S. power interconnections, it cannot easily pull electricity from other states when demand spikes or equipment fails.

“ERCOT will continue to deploy all available resources to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation providers, and transmission utilities,” ERCOT said in a statement.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said the cold wave is not expected to be as long-lasting or intense as the February 2021 freeze, but it may still strain the state's power grid.

FILE: People line up to fill their empty propane tanks at a business on the North Freeway Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

“However, it will coincide with a major snow and ice storm across much of northern Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex. The combination of very cold air, ice, and snow may be the biggest test of the Texas power grid since February 2021," Porter said. “Grid resiliency and winterization improvements made since the devastating 2021 event may be put to the test. A significant aggravating factor in the February 2021 event was the freeze up of key energy assets due to the snow, sleet and freezing rain event that occurred.”

During the 2021 freeze, more than 5.6 million customers in Texas lost power during peak impacts, according to PowerOutage.US. In Dallas, temperatures remained below freezing for about 139 consecutive hours during that historic event.

AccuWeather experts estimated total damage and economic losses from the 2021 deep freeze and winter storm at $155 billion.

FILE: HEB customers leave a store in Spring, Texas, as they load up on supplies Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Spring following a frigid winter storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Under the current forecast, temperatures in Dallas may remain below 32 degrees for up to 80 hours. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that if the Arctic air presses farther south or lingers longer than expected, the duration of subfreezing temperatures could increase, placing additional strain on the Texas power grid.