Power out during a winter storm? These generator mistakes can be deadly

Generators can be lifesavers during winter outages, but small mistakes can turn risky fast. Here’s how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, shock, and fire hazards

Copied

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach discusses the perks of having a generator when the power goes out.

In the aftermath of a major winter storm, power can be out for days. A generator can keep essentials running, but it can also turn dangerous quickly if it’s used the wrong way.

The biggest risks are carbon monoxide poisoning, electrical shock and fire. A few basic rules can help ensure a generator provides help, not harm, during a prolonged outage.

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide is the most dangerous risk tied to portable generators. The gas is invisible and odorless, and it can build up quickly enough to overwhelm people in minutes. Every year, carbon monoxide poisoning sends more than 20,000 people to the emergency room, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Portable generators can produce enormous amounts of carbon monoxide, which is why they should never be operated inside a home, including garages, basements, sheds or any other enclosed space.

Brad Marquis adds gas to his generator outside his home, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2013, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A generator should be set up outdoors in a dry spot, away from doors, windows and vents. It also needs room to “breathe.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends leaving 3-4 feet of clear space on all sides to ensure proper ventilation.

It’s also important to recognize the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning quickly. These can include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.

Anyone with symptoms should get to fresh air immediately and seek medical help. Experts also recommend installing carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of a home.

Electrical shock and electrocution

Power outages after severe winter weather can create a higher risk of electrical shock, especially when snow, sleet, freezing rain or meltwater is around.

Generators should be kept dry and placed on a stable surface, not directly on snow or ice. If precipitation is falling, the generator should be protected in a way that still allows proper ventilation.

Garrett Colmer works on a generator outside his stepfatherís home near Frostburg, Md., on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. (AP Photo/David Dishneau)

Another major danger is “backfeeding,” when a generator is connected to a home’s wiring through an outlet. This can send electricity back into power lines, creating a serious hazard for utility workers and nearby homes.

OSHA advises never to connect a generator directly to a home or building unless a qualified electrician has installed a transfer switch. It’s also important to use heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords and check them for damage before plugging anything in.

Fire hazards

Generators and the fuel that powers them can also create fire hazards if they aren’t handled carefully.

Generators heat up while running and can stay hot long after they are turned off. Fuel spilled on hot parts can ignite, so the safest approach is to shut the generator down and let it cool before refueling.

Fuel should be stored in approved containers and kept away from the generator and other ignition sources. Fuels also should not be stored inside the home or near living areas.

Following these safety steps can help keep a generator useful during a winter storm without putting people at risk.